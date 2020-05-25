Coronavirus Ireland Live Updates: over 2,000 people have died from virus on island of Ireland

| 11.1°C Dublin
07.10 25/05/2020
Gabija Gataveckaite reports
The number of deaths associated with the coronavirus on the island of Ireland has risen over 2,000.
Yesterday, a further four deaths were announced, which brought the death toll 1,608. The official number of deaths in Northern Ireland now stands at 506 after one death emerged yesterday.
However, this number could be greater as the Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency has recorded 664 deaths related to the virus up to May 15, 40pc greater than official figures.
The Government has been urged by both Irish airports and airlines to adopt a recovery model with 'safe travel bubbles' which would help increase passenger number, to help the aviation industry recover from the pandemic.
Ralph Riegel reports:
Politicians have begun putting pressure on senior health experts to half the social distancing rules from two metres to one metre. However, health experts have warned that it is too risky to do so - political editor Philip Ryan reports.
