Coronavirus Ireland Live Updates: over 2,000 people have died from virus on island of Ireland

A man wearing a face mask amid concerns of the COVID-19 coronavirus crosses a street on a bicycle in Tokyo. (Photo by CHARLY TRIBALLEAU / AFP) (Photo by CHARLY TRIBALLEAU/AFP via Getty Images)

07.10 25/05/2020

Number of deaths on island rises over 2,000

Gabija Gataveckaite reports

The number of deaths associated with the coronavirus on the island of Ireland has risen over 2,000.

Yesterday, a further four deaths were announced, which brought the death toll 1,608. The official number of deaths in Northern Ireland now stands at 506 after one death emerged yesterday.

However, this number could be greater as the Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency has recorded 664 deaths related to the virus up to May 15, 40pc greater than official figures.

'Travel bubbles' between low-risk countries planned to help tourism

It is still advised to avoid all non-essential travel overseas and those who come into the country are "strongly advised" to self-isolate for 14 days. Picture Colin Keegan, Collins Dublin

Whatsapp It is still advised to avoid all non-essential travel overseas and those who come into the country are "strongly advised" to self-isolate for 14 days. Picture Colin Keegan, Collins Dublin

The Government has been urged by both Irish airports and airlines to adopt a recovery model with 'safe travel bubbles' which would help increase passenger number, to help the aviation industry recover from the pandemic.

Ralph Riegel reports:

Risk too great to reduce social distancing, health experts warn

Sunbathers lay in areas marked out with ropes to enforce social-distancing measures in La Grande Motte in southern France (Daniel Cole/AP)

Whatsapp Sunbathers lay in areas marked out with ropes to enforce social-distancing measures in La Grande Motte in southern France (Daniel Cole/AP)

Politicians have begun putting pressure on senior health experts to half the social distancing rules from two metres to one metre. However, health experts have warned that it is too risky to do so - political editor Philip Ryan reports.

