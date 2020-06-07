Coronavirus Ireland Live Updates: One more person has died of Covid-19 and 25 new cases confirmed

A worshipper wears gloves to prevent the spread of Covid-19 as mosques reopened across Saudi Arabia (Amr Nabil/AP)

Follow the latest coronavirus news in Ireland and across the world on the Independent.ie live blog.

16:10 07/06/2020

One person has died of coronavirus and 25 new cases confirmed

Another person has died of coronavirus in Ireland, it has been confirmed this evening.

In total there have now been 1,679 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre said in a statement that they have also been notified of 25 new confirmed cases.

25,201 people have tested positive for coronavirus in Ireland.

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

15:30 07/06/2020

Aer Lingus ends 100 new cabin crew contracts

Fearghal O'Connor

Aer Lingus has written to 100 of its newest cabin crew recruits to terminate their contracts before they even have a chance to begin work.

The move to terminate the contracts with one week's notice pay comes despite direct warnings by a senior trade union leader to management that the airline should not impose unilateral cuts.

The 100 new staff are the first to lose their jobs at the airline as part of Covid-19 cutbacks that could see as many as 900 jobs go.

The Dublin-based crew - all hired on permanent seasonal contracts for summer 2020 but whose start date had already been deferred after they completed training - were told that "anticipated levels of flying and business activity will not now materialise for the foreseeable future" and the airline "will not have an operational requirement for your role going forward".

Full story here:

15:00 07/06/2020

Drinks companies collect 300,000 expired kegs

Samantha McCaughren

Over 300,000 kegs of expired beer, stout and cider are in the process of being collected from pubs around the country ahead of their reopening over the summer.

Heineken Ireland's commercial director Sharon Walsh told the Sunday Independent that the drinks company would shoulder the cost of replacing 100,000 kegs - equating to 10 million pints - which are expired or close to expiring.

Stocks in pubs were particularly high as they had been preparing for St Patrick's Day ahead of the Covid-19 lockdown.

Full story here:

14:30 07/06/2020

Ryanair, easyJet and British Airways protest over 'wholly unjustified' UK quarantine plan

Three airlines have written to the British government in protest at its "wholly unjustified and disproportionate" quarantine rules for most international arrivals from Monday, a copy of the letter seen by Reuters showed.

With planes around the world grounded since late March, airlines had hoped to start flying from July, but bosses say quarantine measures will hamper that recovery.

From June 8, almost everyone arriving in Britain will be required to self-isolate for 14 days and to fill in a contact form with details of their accommodation.

Describing itself as a "pre-action protocol letter," meaning it could be followed by legal action, the letter from British Airways, Ryanair and easyJet said the government had failed to justify the blanket nature of the regulations.





14:00 07/06/2020

English RFU pushing for 40,000 fans to attend November internationals

The English Rugby Football Union (RFU) is seeking clarity on whether the physical distancing rule can be reduced from two metres to one so they can admit 40,000 fans into Twickenham Stadium for the November internationals, chief executive Bill Sweeney said.

Elite sport in England was given the green light to return this month but without spectators in attendance amid the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the RFU believes fans will be allowed to attend matches by November.

England are scheduled to host New Zealand's All Blacks, Argentina, Tonga and Australia in November at Twickenham Stadium, which has a capacity of 82,000.

"If you are using two metres, you are talking about a four-metre distanced safe space. With one, it is one metre all round, which has the effect of increasing capacity fourfold," Sweeney was quoted as saying by the Guardian.

"If you use two metres in an 80,000-seater stadium and factor in traffic flow, such as someone wanting to use the toilet without going past someone and touching them, it reduces your capacity to between 9,000 and 9,500.

"I was surprised, not thinking it would be that low. With one metre, which is the World Health Organization's guidance, you get close to 40,000, and we would like it to come down to that by the autumn."





13:30 07/06/2020

UK should have gone into coronavirus lockdown sooner - govt scientific adviser

Britain's failure to impose a nationwide lockdown to tackle the spread of the coronavirus sooner has cost many lives, one of the government's scientific advisers said on Sunday.

Britain is one of the worst-hit countries in the world, with a death toll of more than 50,000 from COVID-19, according to a Reuters tally this week based on official sources.

Critics from a broad spectrum including medical professionals, scientists and lawmakers, say the government has botched its response to the outbreak by being too slow in imposing crucial measures such as the lockdown and protecting the elderly in care homes.

Despite reservations from some of its own scientific advisers, the government is now easing nationwide lockdown measures which have closed much of the economy since March 23.

Asked during an interview on BBC TV what regrets he had about the handling of the outbreak, John Edmunds, a member of the government's Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (SAGE), said: "We should have gone into lockdown earlier."





13:00 07/06/2020

Catholic archbishop urges younger people to help prepare churches for services

The head of the Catholic Church in Ireland has urged young people to volunteer to help with preparations for the resumption of services.

Archbishop Eamon Martin welcomed the announcement by the Irish Government on Friday that church services may resume in the Irish Republic on June 29.

He said he is “greatly looking forward to celebrating public Mass and the sacraments soon with our congregations”, and added his “fervent hope and prayer” that parishes in Northern Ireland will also soon be able to resume public worship.

Churches in Northern Ireland have been allowed to open for private prayer with social distancing being observed.

Speaking during a private celebration of Mass at St Patrick’s Cathedral in Armagh on Sunday, he urged young people to volunteer to help with the transition back to full parish life.





12:30 07/06/2020

Pension funds proposal for first-time buyers and reopening of hairdressers - coalition talks down to wire as lockdown lifts

Hugh O'Connell

As Ireland emerges from an unprecedented lockdown, the focus is now turning to the formation of a new government that will decide whether to further accelerate the reopening of the country in the coming weeks.

Fianna Fail, Fine Gael and the Greens are scrambling to agree a deal that could pave the way for a historic coalition government to be formed before the end of the month, but they remain deadlocked over the State pension age, the 7pc emissions reduction target, and when to begin reducing the deficit.

Last night's declaration by Green Party deputy leader Catherine Martin that she will challenge Eamon Ryan's leadership has further destabilised the talks.

Full story here:

12:00 07/06/2020

China ‘wasted no time’ in sharing coronavirus data according to Chinese officials

Chinese officials have released a lengthy report on the nation’s response to the coronavirus pandemic, defending their government’s actions and saying China provided information in a timely and transparent manner.

China “wasted no time” in sharing information such as the genome sequence for the new virus with the World Health Organisation as well as relevant countries and regional organisations, according to the report.

An Associated Press investigation found that government labs sat on releasing the genetic map of the virus for more than a week in January, delaying its identification in a third country and the sharing of information needed to develop tests, drugs and a vaccine.

National Health Commission chairman Ma Xiaowei did not address the specific findings in the AP report, but said it “seriously goes against the facts”.





11:30 07/06/2020

UK Labour Party seeks review of how Parliament operates during pandemic

The way that Parliament works needs to be reviewed during the current coronavirus pandemic, it has been suggested.

Speaking on Sky News’ Sophy Ridge programme following a week in which MPs were required to queue in order to vote, Labour’s Jim McMahon backed a return to electronic voting.

The shadow transport secretary also questioned the Government’s decision to wait until June 15 to make the wearing of a face covering compulsory on public transport in England.

Aside from it being unsafe in my view, it’s often a massively inefficient way of working

He said: “I’ll be coming down on Monday from the North West – where the R (transmission) rate is a huge concern for people here – down to London.

“I think the question is, well why wait? Face coverings are now required to keep people safe on public transport, why wait a week? Am I more or less of a risk this Monday than I’ll be the following Monday?”





11:00 07/06/2020

Global coronavirus death toll passes 400,000

The worldwide death toll from Covid-19 has passed 400,000, according to US experts.

Researchers at Johns Hopkins University said the milestone was reached on Sunday although it is still an underestimate because many who have died were not tested for the coronavirus.

The total was passed a day after the Brazilian government stopped publishing a running total of coronavirus deaths and infections.

Critics called the move an extraordinary attempt to hide the true toll of the disease rampaging through Latin America’s largest nation.

Brazil’s last official numbers recorded over 34,000 virus-related deaths, the third-highest toll in the world behind the US and Britain.

Worldwide, at least 6.9 million people have been infected by the virus, according to Johns Hopkins.





10:30 07/06/2020

New Zealand to resume professional rugby union games next weekend

New Zealand will become the first country to resume professional rugby union games next weekend as governments around the world move to ease lockdown measures to fight the novel coronavirus.

All eyes will be on the 10-week Super Rugby Aotearoa competition organised by New Zealand Rugby (NZR) as others seek to resume sporting activities after these were halted due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The tournament, which involves New Zealand's five teams, starts next Saturday in Dunedin and is aimed at filling the gap left by the postponement of the international competition Super Rugby - which is unlikely to restart this season.

Super Rugby Aotearoa is likely to take place initially without fans present, like the National Rugby League and other sports that have resumed in Australia.

But this could change if New Zealand, which has been among the most successful countries in containing the virus, announces further easing of restrictions at a government meeting on Monday.

A public health expert told Reuters that any reopening was likely to be cautious and gradual.





10:00 07/06/2020

New funeral laws after fears over criminalising mourners

Hugh O'Connell

Health Minister Simon Harris will today sign new laws to allow up to 25 friends or family to attend a funeral after concerns were raised that the existing regulations criminalised mourners.

Fianna Fail justice spokesman Jim O'Callaghan wrote to Mr Harris last week to raise concerns the regulations restricting attendance at funerals were creating a situation where certain mourners were being criminalised for no legitimate public purpose.

Government guidance so far has said that no more than 10 people should attend a funeral.

The regulations underpinning this make it a criminal offence, punishable with a prison term of up to six months, to attend a funeral if you did not live with the deceased or were not a close family member.

09:30 07/06/2020

09:00 07/06/2020

British Airways begins legal proceedings over ‘unlawful’ quarantine measures

British Airways has begun legal proceedings over what it calls the Government’s “unlawful” quarantine measures, which include 14-days of self-isolation for international arrivals.

BA’s parent company IAG sent a pre-action letter, which is the first stage in a judicial review, to ministers on Friday ahead of the measures coming into effect on Monday.

The letter, seen by The Sunday Times, argues the restrictions are disproportionate.

It states: “In our view, the Government has failed to identify a valid justification for the blanket nature of the regulations, especially given the extremely severe nature of the self-isolation provisions that apply.”

The letter sent to the Procurator General Sir Jonathan Jones was also signed by BA’s budget rivals easyJet and Ryanair.





08:30 07/06/2020

China to strengthen global cooperation in Covid-19 vaccine trials

China will strengthen international cooperation in future Covid-19 clinical vaccine trials, building on earlier collaboration in vaccine development, the science and technology minister said on Sunday.

China is expending great efforts in the global scramble to develop a vaccine for the new coronaries epidemic that began in its central city of Wuhan, with Chinese researchers conducting five separate clinical trials on humans, or half of all such trials globally, according to the data compiled by the World Health Organization.

President Xi Jinping vowed last month at the World Heath Assembly, the WHO's governing body, that vaccines China's develops will become a "global public good" once they are ready for use, and it will be China's contribution to ensuring vaccine accessibility and affordability in developing countries.

Developing "a vaccine is still the fundamental strategy in our effort to overcome the new coronavirus," Science and Technology Minister Wang Zhigang told a news conference in Beijing.

But vaccine development is very difficult and takes time, he said, when asked how China would initially prioritise shots by country when a vaccine is found.





8:00 07/06/2020

Brazil government pulls coronavirus death toll

Brazil’s government has stopped publishing a running total of coronavirus deaths and infections in an extraordinary move that critics call an attempt to hide the true toll of the disease in Latin America’s largest nation.

The move came after months of criticism from experts saying Brazil’s statistics are woefully deficient, and in some cases manipulated, so it may never be possible to gain a real understanding of the depth of the pandemic in the country.

Brazil’s last official numbers showed it had recorded over 34,000 deaths related to the coronavirus, the third-highest number in the world, just ahead of Italy.

It reported nearly 615,000 infections, putting it at the second-highest, behind the United States.

On Friday, the federal Health Ministry took down a website that had showed daily, weekly and monthly figures on infections and deaths in Brazilian states.









Online Editors