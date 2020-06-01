Coronavirus Ireland Live Updates: One more person has died as number of confirmed cases passes 25,000

A worshipper wears gloves to prevent the spread of Covid-19 as mosques reopened across Saudi Arabia (Amr Nabil/AP)

17:35 01/06/2020

Breakdown of latest figures

Latest data from the HPSC, as of midnight on Saturday (24,985 cases), reveals:

57pc are female and 43pc are male

The median age of confirmed cases is 48 years

3,286 cases (13pc) have been hospitalised

Of those hospitalised, 408 cases have been admitted to ICU

7,968 cases are associated with healthcare workers

Dublin has the highest number of cases at 12,052 (48pc of all cases) followed by Cork with 1,514 cases (6pc) and then Kildare with 1,417 cases (6pc)

Of those for whom transmission status is known: community transmission accounts for 39pc, close contact accounts for 58pc, travel abroad accounts for 2pc





17:30 01/06/2020

Over 25,000 cases of Covid-19 now confirmed in Ireland

The number of people who have been infected with Covid-19 has surpassed 25,000.

One further coronavirus-related death was registered today in Ireland as 77 more people have tested positive for the virus.

There is now a total of 25,062 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of three deaths.

There has now been 1,650 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland.

Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer in the Department of Health, commented: “We have now had more than 25,000 cases of Covid-19 in Ireland and while 90pc of patients have recovered, more than 3,285 people have been hospitalised and sadly 1,650 have died.

“Covid-19 is a new disease, for which we have no vaccine and we have no cure.

“As restrictions ease and we begin to resume social and economic life, we must do all we can to prevent a second wave.

“It is vital that we continue to practice hand and cough hygiene and social distancing, with the additional hygiene measure of face coverings in appropriate settings.

“It is important to give space to our vulnerable people when out and about.

"We must continue to do all we can to interrupt the spread of this virus.”





17:15 01/06/2020

Fraud risk is heightened as criminals seek to exploit this changing economic climate

Will O'Brien

With Covid-19 disrupting business, fraudsters are targeting controls on existing processes which may not be functioning as designed due to remote working, employer distraction and operational or workforce disruption. These fraud patterns are continuing to evolve and need your ongoing attention.

With this in mind, businesses should be asking:

• Are they assessing these threats sufficiently, or are there gaps that leave their business exposed?

• Are they re-evaluating the new fraud risks that have arisen due to new working arrangements?

• Are they considering whether current policies are effective for employees operating from remote locations?

• Are they taking the right action when an incident occurs?

16:55 01/06/2020

Hundreds of shoppers queue as Ikea Belfast reopens

IKEA in Belfast opens its door for the first time since the lockdown began, with hundreds of shoppers queuing to get in. Some had been queuing from before 8am Photo credit: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

Massive queues formed as home furnishings retailer Ikea opened its doors for the first time in months in Belfast.

Social distance wardens patrolled the long queues that ran along the main road outside the store.

People were allowed into the cavernous store in small numbers from 9am.

Extra screens have been installed to protect staff. Wipes were available at pay points.

The Stormont Executive announced recently that some large lower footfall or outdoor stores like garden centres could begin to reopen as part of the easing of lockdown

Most non-essential retailers have been shuttered since March to inhibit the spread of coronavirus.

16:35 01/06/2020

Northern Ireland Covid-19 tracing programme designed for long term – Robin Swann

Rapid scale-up: Stormont Health Minister Robin Swann. Photo: David Young/PA Wire

Northern Ireland’s Covid-19 tracing programme has been designed for the long term, health minister Robin Swann said.

First Minister Arlene Foster last week said people were being recruited for up to two years to help stifle the spread of the coronavirus infection.

Mr Swann said the current telephone-based service would play a “central” role.

He said: “This is a major long-term programme, given the continuing threat from Covid-19 and the potential for local clusters and outbreaks of infection as we move out of the current phase of our response.

“We will be scaling up the current contact tracing provision to include teams recruited directly to staff the operation.

“This will include professionals such as nurses and environmental health officers for contact tracing with lead clinicians and health protection consultants advising on complex situations and local clusters or outbreaks.”





16:15 01/06/2020

Extra Covid-19 loans for micro firms relies on new government

Shawn Pogatchnik

Support for micro firms will be beefed up - but only after the next Government is formed.

The Government said the Microenterprise Loan Fund Amendment Bill, published yesterday, would clear obstacles for greater take-up of the Microfinance Covid-19 Loan Fund launched on March 23.

"Every effort has been made by my department to get this legislation drafted and published as quickly as possible," said Business Minister Heather Humphreys.

"The legislation is now ready to go. I hope it can be enacted as quickly as possible once a new government is formed, so that businesses can get access to this vital liquidity."

15:55 01/06/2020

Primark to open all stores in England on June 15

A Primark store in Nottingham after the company shut its doors in the face of the pandemic (Tim Goode/PA)

Fashion retailer Primark, named Penneys in Ireland where the company started, is working to re-open all its 153 stores in England on June 15, in line with the country's easing of coronavirus lockdown restrictions, its owner Associated British Foods said on Monday.

All Primark stores were closed over a 12-day period from March 11 as the virus spread, resulting in a loss of sales of about 650 million pounds for every month that all stores were closed.

As governments around Europe have begun to ease restrictions Primark has been able to re-open stores in those countries too.

Primark is currently trading from 112 stores across Europe and the United States, representing 34pc of its total selling space. By June 15 it plans to have 281 stores open or 79pc of selling space, including all stores in England.

15:35 01/06/2020

Confirmations and communions to go ahead in late summer

Emma Purcell gets a communion card from her neighbour Liz Power. Pic:Mark Condren 24.5.2020

Sarah Mac Donald

Confirmations and communions postponed because of the pandemic will begin again from late summer, the Catholic Diocese of Limerick announced yesterday.

The diocese has set up a special registration system to make sure all those who want to participate are included.

And Bishop Brendan Leahy appealed to the families of children whose sacraments were cancelled to register at the earliest opportunity for the rescheduled ceremonies using the diocesan website.

Speaking at St John's Cathedral in Limerick, Dr Leahy said the celebrations will be the same special sacramental rite of passage except for the numbers involved, in compliance with public health advice.

15:15 01/06/2020

Children likely to suffer depression and anxiety after lockdown, study concludes

Children and young people are likely to experience high rates of depression and anxiety long after the lockdown ends, according to a review.

The research draws on more than 60 pre-existing, peer-reviewed studies into topics spanning isolation, loneliness and mental health for young people aged between four and 21.

It concludes that young people who are lonely might be as much as three times more likely to develop depression in the future, and that the impact of loneliness and mental health could last for at least nine years.

Authors of the study, published in the Journal of the American Academy of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry, said clinical services need to be prepared for a future spike in demand.

The study comes as NHS England’s top doctor for children and young people’s mental health has urged parents to be alert to signs of anxiety, distress or low mood as some pupils return to school on Monday.





13.14 01/06/2020

Spread of fake news on social media 'leads to breaches of restrictions'

Stock image

The spread of misinformation on social media can result in the public breaking the lockdown during the coronavirus pandemic, a new study has found.

The NUI Galway study also found that while social media networks can be useful for staying informed about the crisis, once users are "overloaded" with content, they are more likely to believe unverified information.

Misinformation is defined as false information which is intended to deceive the public.

The study, which focused on the triggers leading people to share misinformation online during the pandemic, was carried out by the JE Cairnes School of Business and Economics at NUIG.

Hotels in Northern Ireland to reopen from July 20

Michael McHugh, PA

Northern Ireland's hotels can reopen from July 20 as long as the rate of infection is under control, Stormont economy minister Diane Dodds said.

The industry has been devastated by a shutdown forced by the coronavirus pandemic in March.

Mrs Dodds said: "Covid-19 has presented an unprecedented challenge for our tourism industry, as it has for tourism markets around the world.

"I believe the time is right to provide the tourist accommodation sector with clarity about opening dates.

"I want to build upon the positive progress in managing the spread of the virus and begin to reopen our tourism industry in a safe and managed way."

The July 20 date covers guesthouses, guest accommodation, B&Bs, hotels and hostels.

A tourism steering group will be asked to work with the sector to explore what facilities and amenities can safely be made available by hotels and recommendations will be brought to the Executive in due course.

Holiday and home parks, caravan sites and self-catering properties are also covered by the July 20 date.

Mrs Dodds said: "As they are self-contained and may require less advance notice before opening, the opening times for these types of accommodation may be advanced to earlier than July 20 depending on scientific advice."

Northern Ireland Hotels Federation chief executive Janice Gault said it was a welcome move.

She added: "This is a step forward for the industry and the federation has been working closely with industry colleagues to ensure that businesses can open in a safe and secure manner.

"There is more work to be done around the details of opening."

11.16 01/06/2020

South Korea spike continues as fear over second surge increases

Kelli Kennedy, Danica Kirka and Pablo Gorondi, Associated Press

Protests around the US against police brutality have sparked fears of a further spread of Covid-19, while South Korea is reporting a steady rise in cases around the capital after appearing to bring the outbreak under control.

The often-violent protests over the death of George Floyd, a black man who was pinned at the neck by a white Minneapolis police officer, are raising fears of new virus outbreaks in a country that has more confirmed infections and deaths than any other.

The protests come as more beaches, churches, mosques, schools and businesses reopen worldwide, increasing the risk of cross-infections.

South Korea has reported 238 cases of coronavirus over the past five days, most of them in the Seoul metropolitan area, causing alarm in a country that had eased up on social distancing and started to send millions of children back to school.

Hundreds of infections have been linked to nightspots, restaurants and a massive e-commerce warehouse near Seoul.

The 35 new cases reported on Monday include 30 around Seoul.

Huge jump in prices for puppies fuels rise in animals being smuggled out of country in dire conditions

Uncertain fate: Chihuahua cross Lady was found in the boot of a car at Dublin Port with her four puppies

A massive rise in prices for puppies, especially in the UK, has meant an increase in animals being smuggled out of the country, often in dire conditions, writes Kathy Donaghy.

10.26 01/06/2020

Domestic abuse rises 25pc under lockdown

'Despite all the outward appearances Maria was desperately vulnerable. And her 'underlying condition?' Fear.' (stock photo)

Almost 5,600 cases of domestic abuse have been recorded by gardaí in the past two months in a surge linked to Covid-19 restrictions on people's movements.

Figures show they have dealt with 5,592 cases of individuals who have been the subject of domestic abuse since Operation Faoiseamh, the Garda's dedicated domestic violence operation during lockdown, was launched on April 1.

The figure represents a 25pc increase on the number of domestic abuse incidents recorded by gardaí over the same period in 2019.

Garda Commissioner Drew Harris said gardaí had placed significant focus on crimes against the vulnerable during the lockdown, particularly on victims of domestic violence.

Australia relaxes lockdown further, intensifies economic recovery efforts

Reuters

Several Australian states eased social distancing restrictions further on Monday, allowing restaurants to host more people and public attractions to reopen, as the government moves to revive an ailing economy through accelerated infrastructure spending.

Australia has recorded about 7,200 coronavirus cases and 103 deaths. And, with new infections now largely under control, the government has embarked on a three-step plan to remove the bulk of curbs by July.

In Australia's most populous state, New South Wales (NSW), a maximum of 50 people are now allowed to sit down for a meal in a cafe or restaurants, while 20 can attend a funeral. The previous limits were set at 10.

Public attractions, such as art galleries, museums, and libraries and zoos were also allowed to reopen.

While reopening public spaces for the first time in several months, authorities have said there will be limits on the number of people allowed to enter in a bid to ensure there is no second wave of infections.

Each site will need to ensure a social distancing norm of 1.5 meters between visitors is observed at all time.

In Victoria state, which has taken the most cautious approach to reopening, restaurants and cafes could reopen on Monday. However, patrons are restricted to a maximum of 20 people.

09.23 01/06/2020

From New Zealand to New York: Meet the Irish medics leading the global battle against coronavirus

Key roles range from the World Health Organisation to heading New Zealand's virus response, reports Western Correspondent Eavan Murray

'It's ludicrous women can get a tin of paint but not a lifesaving smear test,' says campaigning widower

Battle: The lives of Stephen Teap, his wife Irene and their sons Oscar and Noah changed forever when she was diagnosed with cervical cancer in September 2015

Health chiefs have been challenged to tackle the "ludicrous" situation in which women can go shopping but still cannot get a potentially lifesaving smear test.

Stephen Teap, whose wife Irene died from cancer after two false negative smears, says health screenings that were paused because of the Covid-19 pandemic needs to be reinstated as soon as is safely possible.

He says a proper roadmap needs to be put in place for it because cancer does not pause in the midst of a pandemic.

"Nobody is questioning why they were paused, given what was going on, but it was paused without any plan on how it was going to reopen," said Mr Teap.

08.35 01/06/2020

Italy's end to travel ban raises simmering regional tensions

The decision by the Italian government to lift all restrictions on travel across the country from Wednesday has opened a rift among regional governors, who are worried that coronavirus infections will spread.

Italy confirmed the date for allowing free movement between the regions, as it prepares to reopen its borders to international tourism next week.

The decision, announced on Saturday by Health Minister Roberto Speranza, came after the government reviewed the latest regional data on infections, which were considered reassuring.

'I am a frontline worker, I got Covid-19 and I haven't seen my baby in two months'

Riadh Egan near her home in Letterkenny, Co Donegal. Photo: Joe Dunne

As the virus began to spread, asthmatic Riadh Egan made the tough the decision to send her 15-month-old daughter to her mother's house. Here, she talks to Liadán Hynes about her diagnosis, and how she is coping with nine weeks apart from her child

07.10 01/06/2020

'Rushing out of lockdown risks further mayhem and tragedy here'

Cautious: Dr Gabriel Scally said the minister's proposal was 'an interesting one'. Photo: Niall Carson/PA Wire

Ireland could risk "tragedy" with a resurgence of Covid-19 if the nation rushes to lift itself out of lockdown, Dr Gabriel Scally has warned.

Ireland could risk "tragedy" with a resurgence of Covid-19 if the nation rushes to lift itself out of lockdown, Dr Gabriel Scally has warned.

Dr Scally, author of the Scally report on the CervicalCheck scandal and member of the UK's independent Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies group (Sage), said that while he understood the necessity of getting Ireland back to work and school, there should be no return to normal life before Covid-19 figures "are down to zero cases".

Rise in pension age back on cards due to cost of Covid-19

'Talking to PwC, Paschal Donohoe mentioned a small business just once.' Photo: PA

Controversial changes to the pension qualification age, raising it to 67 years next December, are now expected to go ahead - despite a range of General Election promises this would not happen, writes political correspondent John Downing.

Tensions continue in the UK over lockdown easing as pupils begin returning to school

PA

Pupils will begin to return to school and families will be reunited on Monday as major changes are made to lockdown restrictions.

It is part of a wider easing of measures that will also see groups of up to six people allowed to meet in public places or private gardens and outdoor markets and car show rooms reopen.

But Government leaders have stressed social distancing measures must stay in place, particularly staying two metres apart from someone outside your household.

It comes as several scientists have criticised the move suggesting it is too early to lift restrictions and could cause coronavirus infections to rapidly rise again.

Ministers insist the time is right to ease the lockdown because the Government has met its five tests to do so and the rate of infection, or R value, has been consistently below one.

The new rules allow for families and friends to meet up for picnics and barbecues and travel freely around the country, so long as they do not stay anywhere overnight that is not their primary home.

