Coronavirus Ireland Live Updates: Nine more people die and 46 new cases confirmed

A man wearing a face mask amid concerns of the COVID-19 coronavirus crosses a street on a bicycle in Tokyo. (Photo by CHARLY TRIBALLEAU / AFP) (Photo by CHARLY TRIBALLEAU/AFP via Getty Images)

A man wearing a face mask waits to walk over Shibuya crossing in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Carl Court/Getty Images)

Sailors from Holywood Yacht Club take to their Laser dinghies with wind in their sails on Belfast Lough after last week's decision by the Northern Ireland Executive to ease the lockdown. Photo: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

Lydia Hassebroek waits to cross the street with her father during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease in Brooklyn, New York. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Health workers prepare to give people free COVID-19 tests without needing to show ID in Virginia. (Photo by Olivier DOULIERY / AFP) (Photo by OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty Images)

People pass a signpost at the Academy venue on Abbey Street whoch is closed to the Covid-19 (Coronavirus) pandemic in Dublin's City Centre Photo:Gareth Chaney/Collins

A nurses helps to primary health care centre director and nurse Gloria Jodar (R) as she gets dressed in personal protective equipment (COVID-19) pandemic. (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)

Follow the latest coronavirus news in Ireland and across the world on the Independent.ie live blog.

18.41 28/05/2020

Almost 59,000 Leaving Cert candidates registered so far for calculated grades process

Expand Close We won’t see scenes like this in the summer of 2020 after radical changes to the Leaving Certificate. / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp We won’t see scenes like this in the summer of 2020 after radical changes to the Leaving Certificate.

Reports Education Editor Katherine Donnelly

Almost 59,000 Leaving Cert candidates had registered for the calculated grades process, which is replacing summer exams this year, by 6pm today.

At 58,821, and with four hours to go to the deadline for registration, the figure was a little more than 2,000 shy of the total 61,000 traditional Leaving Cert and Leaving Cert Applied students entered for the traditional exams.

Students have been asked to sign up on the online portal, gov.ie/leavingcertificate. It will remain open until 10pm today.

Education Minister Joe McHugh said today that if all candidates had not registered by 10pm, the Department of Education would follow up with schools to seek to establish why, and if there were reasons, such as lack of access to technology.

Mr McHugh said: “We need every student to register so that the new system can operate smoothly.”

All Leaving Cert and Leaving Cert Applied students are being asked to register, even if, ultimately, they decide that they don’t want to receive the calculated grades.

Importantly, signing up to provides an opportunity for candidates to confirm the level at which they want to be assessed in the subject.

Students can stick with the same level – higher, ordinary, foundation - at which they entered for the traditional exams or they can drop down a level.

While students generally stay at the level at which they originally entered, it is not unusual for candidates to drop down a level, in the run –up to, or on the day of the exams itself. This is particularly a feature in maths.

Teachers need confirmation of subject level information so they can provide an estimated mark/class ranking for students at the appropriate level.

Schools have contacted students about the registration process and, when they log, they will be asked for their exam number, public service number (PPS), which they will use to create a personal identification number (PIN) , email address and mobile phone number

If students are not happy with their grades under this process, there will be an opportunity to sit exams at a later date – November is the earliest mentioned- but it will be too late for college entry this year.





18.20 28/05/2020

Data from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre, as of midnight, Tuesday 26 May (24,795 cases), reveals:

· 57pc are female and 43pc are male

· the median age of confirmed cases is 48 years

· 3,267 cases (13pc) have been hospitalised

· Of those hospitalised, 404 cases have been admitted to ICU

· 7,920 cases are associated with healthcare workers

· Dublin has the highest number of cases at 11,996 (48pc of all cases) followed by Cork with 1,458 cases (6pc) and then Kildare with 1,414 cases (6pc)

· Of those for whom transmission status is known: community transmission accounts for 40pc, close contact accounts for 58pc, travel abroad accounts for 2pc

Level of disease in the community remains "low" at 50 cases per day. Admissions to hospitals are declining and admissions to intensive care stand at one to two per day, which is "low".

The reproduction number of the virus is now 0.5, which is "very low".

Professor Philip Nolan: "Everything we're seeing is astonishingly stable".

18.03 28/05/2020

A further nine deaths as a result of Covid-19 have been announced, bringing the country's death toll to 1,639.

An additional 46 confirmed cases have also been announced.

There have now been a total of 24,841 cases in Ireland.

17.08 28/05/2020

Grieving during the pandemic: 'We'll only understand the trauma this was afterwards, when it's safe'

Expand Close Brian Dowling's mother, Rosie, died unexpectedly two years ago / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Brian Dowling's mother, Rosie, died unexpectedly two years ago

Journalist Liadan Hynes looks at what it means to suffer loss in a time of national crisis, and finds that those who began this unprecedented period already in mourning, have wisdom to share.

Read More

Premier League to resume on June 17 following agreement of all 20 clubs

Expand Close 'The pace of the project is now accelerating' (stock photo) PA / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp 'The pace of the project is now accelerating' (stock photo)

The Premier League is set to return on Wednesday June 17 after all 20 clubs have agreed to come back that week, following Thursday's video conference.

Executives from the 20 top-flight clubs gathered for a shareholders' meeting on Thursday, and it was reported that agreement was reached over the remaining rounds of games to be played.

Two rearranged matches - Aston Villa v Sheffield United and Manchester City v Arsenal - will be played first, before the first full round of games on the weekend of June 20 and 21, reports said.

Read More

16.25 28/05/2020

Contact tracing programme in Northern Ireland likely to run for two years

Contacting tracing to track coronavirus infections is likely to continue in Northern Ireland for the next two years, the First Minister has indicated.

Arlene Foster described contract tracing as "another key component of keeping the virus under control".

She told Stormont's daily media briefing that staff are to be recruited for a period of two years for the programme.

Mrs Foster detailed how over seven days, from May 19-25, 212 cases were contact traced, about 30 per day, by 99 health and social care staff who have been redeployed.

A contact tracing programme, aimed to identify and alert people who have come into contact with a person infected with coronavirus, was piloted in Northern Ireland from April 27 before being fully rolled out earlier this month.

Deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill said "considerable work" was involved.

"That is going to be a crucial part of our recovery and as we work in the absence of having a vaccine, it is really important that we roll this work out because it allows us to lift more restrictions," she said.

Mrs Foster added: "The chief scientific officer referred to the contact tracing piece of work today as the cornerstone of what we're doing now in terms of trying to control the transmission of the virus.

"He also was very clear that the app which is still being developed in different jurisdiction is only a small part of what we're trying to do, it's actually about the manual contact tracing.

"We have a number of people already being traced and I'm very pleased we're the first part of the UK to have contact tracing in place."

'We've never experienced a crisis like this' - nursing home with highest number of Covid-19 deaths in country

Expand Close A nurses helps to primary health care centre director and nurse Gloria Jodar (R) as she gets dressed in personal protective equipment (COVID-19) pandemic. (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images) Getty Images / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp A nurses helps to primary health care centre director and nurse Gloria Jodar (R) as she gets dressed in personal protective equipment (COVID-19) pandemic. (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)

A NURSING home with the highest number of Covid-19 deaths in the country has "never experienced a crisis like this" in its 35-year existence, reports Catherine Fegan and Hugh O'Connell.

Read More

15.55 28/05/2020

Plans to end exclusion of women returning from maternity leave from wage subsidy scheme

Expand Close Paschal Donohoe said he will act to ensure the wage subsidy scheme includes new mothers returning to work (PA) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Paschal Donohoe said he will act to ensure the wage subsidy scheme includes new mothers returning to work (PA)

Reports Political Correspondent Cormac McQuinn

MINISTERS are set to consider proposals to end the exclusion of women returning to work after maternity leave from the Temporary Wage Subsidy Scheme (TWSS).

Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe told the Dáil that he is to bring the plans for resolving the issue to Cabinet tomorrow.

It comes after criticism from Opposition politicians at the situation that sees returning mothers excluded from the scheme.

The TWSS was introduced as an emergency measure to help employers whose businesses have been badly hit by the coronavirus pandemic to keep staff on the books.

Under the scheme the State subsidises up to 85pc of an employee's wages up to certain caps.

Mr Donohoe was asked about the issue again in the Dáil today.

He said: "In relation to the issue raised by many regarding those who are on maternity leave looking to go back to work and then access the wage subsidy scheme I want to confirm to the House that I intend to bring a proposal to Cabinet tomorrow to resolve that issue."

He added: "It was absolutely my intention to ensure that all were treated equally in... the wage subsidy scheme".

Mr Donohoe said this includes mothers returning to work after maternity leave.

He said there had been difficulties in how the TWSS legislation was drafted.

Mr Donohoe said: "I heard what all deputies said in the House here last week and myself and the Revenue Commissioners have been working on this issue over the last fortnight.

"I believe we can find a way to ensure that mothers who were on the maternity leave scheme who were coming back to work can be treated equally to anyone else who’s already on or planning to be on the wage subsidy scheme."

15.15 28/05/2020

Patients must self-isolate before going under the knife as hospitals tackle surgery backlog

Expand Close Health workers prepare to give people free COVID-19 tests without needing to show ID in Virginia. (Photo by Olivier DOULIERY / AFP) (Photo by OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty Images) AFP via Getty Images / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Health workers prepare to give people free COVID-19 tests without needing to show ID in Virginia. (Photo by Olivier DOULIERY / AFP) (Photo by OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty Images)

Patients undergoing planned surgery are now having to self-isolate for a week to 14 days as part of the "new normal" in hospitals due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Public and private hospitals have now resumed operations on waiting list patients after mass cancellations were ordered in March, pushing the number of people queueing for surgery to 86,343.

Dr John Lunn, an orthopaedic surgeon at the Hermitage Medical Clinic in Lucan, Dublin, who is operating on public patients referred from Tullamore Hospital, said the pandemic had led to an overhaul in procedures and how patients were managed.

Read More

WATCH: Covid-19 victim: Dominic Cummings' actions show a complete lack of respect for us all

Kathryn De Prudhoe, from Leeds, who lost her father Tony Clay to Covid-19 on Dominic Cummings breaking lockdown rules.

She talks about the loss of her father, being unable to properly mourn him and says Cummings has delivered a kick in the teeth to victims of Covid-19.

'If it's really busy, go somewhere else' - beach and park picnickers told

Expand Close Liz Canavan (Brian Lawless/PA) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Liz Canavan (Brian Lawless/PA)

PEOPLE who want to have picnics in parks or beaches have been told to "go somewhere else" if their chosen location is crowded.

Senior government official Liz Canavan - who previously discouraged people from having picnics in public amenities - said the public should "use common sense" ahead of the Bank Holiday weekend.

She urged people to follow the public health guidelines when they're out and about in the expected good weather and also to consider road safety amid a rise in the number of fatalities this year.

Last week Department of the Taoiseach assistant secretary general Ms Canavan, told the public: "If you're visiting a public amenity try not to stay too long at the site or have picnics.

"Please do your exercise and then go home."

Read More

13:40 28/05/2020

No guarantee a vaccine for Covid-19 will be found, HSE says

Aine McMahon, PA

It is not clear if an effective vaccine against Covid-19 will be found, the HSE has said.

Speaking at the body’s weekly briefing on Thursday, chief clinical officer Dr Colm Henry played down hopes of an effective vaccine being available this year.

He said: “We’re in an environment where there is no evidence and we are relying on the principals of infection control.

“This is a very transmissible virus. We have nothing to draw on other than what other countries are trying to do."

“Bear in mind that when HIV first came out a huge amount of investment was put into developing a vaccine which did not materialise, but a treatment did.

“There is no guarantee an effective vaccine which fulfils all the criteria of conferring immunity, being safe and being manufactured at a mass scale for a population … there is no guarantee that will happen.”





12:50 28/05/2020

Fears hospital emergency departments could become 'reservoir' for Covid-19 as trolley overcrowding returns

Eilish O’Regan

Doctors have warned that hospital emergency departments are in danger of becoming the new reservoir for Covid-19 as trolley overcrowding has returned.

The emergency doctors said the number of patients attending emergency departments in April and May has increased and there has been a return to people waiting on trolleys for a bed.

Dr Fergal Hickey, the doctors’ spokesman said :”This is most evident in Limerick and Cork but many other hospitals are on the verge of seeing this scenario return.

“At a time when the advice to the public is of the vital need to ensure physical distancing with a minimum separation of 2m between healthy people, it is absolutely indefensible that crowding be allowed to occur in an emergency department.”

Read More

12:40 28/05/2020

Government seeks approval for €6.8bn in emergency funding for welfare payments

Cormac McQuinn

THE government is seeking Dáil approval for €6.8bn in extra funding for social welfare payments due to the increased demand caused by the coronavirus crisis.

More than 1m are reliant on the State for all or part of their income and unemployment rates have reached record levels due to the pandemic.

The extra sums needed are mostly to cover extra costs of the €350-a-week Pandemic Unemployment Payment (PUP) and the Temporary Wage Subsidy Scheme (TWSS).

Social Protection Minister Regina Doherty said the sums are being sought on a "no policy change basis".

She said the PUP will extend beyond June but the nature of the payment will have to be reviewed.

Ms Doherty said the government is currently considering this and she hopes to bring forward proposals for changes "in the next week or so".

She said approval for the extra funding is needed now to legally make social welfare payments next week.

Ms Doherty told the Dáil that failure to pass the extra funding would be "devastating in its consequences for the people we're meant to serve.

The extra funding needed for the PUP is €2.23bn and the €2.07bn is needed for the TWSS.

The additional funding needed for existing jobseekers' payments is €2.2bn.





12:00 28/05/2020

Public asked to remain "cautious" ahead of bank holiday weekend.

The Department of the Taoiseach has asked the public to remain “cautious” ahead of the bank holiday weekend.

Speaking at a briefing this morning, Senior government official Liz Canavan said that that the country is still in the “very early days of reopening,” and that “we need to prioritise our health and the health of our loved ones.”

Gardai have so far invoked Covid-19 regulations 263 times and have reported "very good cooperation" among the public in following public health guidelines.





11.50 28/05/2020

Women's Mini Marathon cancelled

Eavan Murray

The VHI Women's Mini Marathon 2020 has become the latest victim of the coronavirus pandemic after organisers today confirmed its cancellation.

The annual 10K charity run, due to take place on Sunday, May 31st, has now been replaced with a virtual event in October.

Over 30,000 entries have already submitted and over 1,000 charities were set to benefit.

Details of the ‘virtual run’ will be announced in the coming weeks.

Organisers hoped to reschedule the popular event, which raises hundreds of thousands for charity annually, but says that doesn't seem possible as things stand.

All those registered to run will be automatically included into the 2021 event or alternatively entrants can get a refund from the event's website.

The Mini-Marathon is held every June bank holiday weekend in Dublin.

It's the largest Women's event of its kind in the world but just over half of entrants are women. Men often dressed in wigs and flamboyant dresses, also take part.

It reached a record attendance in 2014 with 41,006 taking part.

Last year, there were more than 460 participants who were over 70 years of age

“The health and safety of our participants is always our highest priority, and this tough decision was made with their wellbeing foremost in our minds”, said David O’Leary, the event General Manager.

“We fully support the Government’s measures to combat Covid-19 and to protect lives, and we have an enormous responsibility, not only to our participants but to the many hundreds of charities, volunteers, supporters, partners, suppliers – and the residents of Dublin city – who play such an important part in making our event a success. While we are very disappointed to make this decision, unfortunately, it will not be possible to run our event in a safe manner this year.

“In recognition of the hundreds of charities that depend on our event for a significant part of their fundraising efforts, we have joined together with our title sponsor Vhi to create a special Virtual Race. We have very exciting plans and we will be announcing full details in the coming weeks.”

The news comes a week after the cancellation of the 2020 KBC Dublin Marathon was announced.

Organisers decided that after exploring many alternative options “ultimately none were viable” in the face of the coronavirus.

11:00 28/05/2020

'It's difficult to see all students back in September' - Education Minister

Aoife Walsh

EDUCATION Minister Joe McHugh has said it is "difficult" to see all students returning to school in September, even if the 2 metre social distancing rule was reduced.

Mr McHugh said health officials are currently reviewing international advice and the Department of Education will publish a roadmap providing guidance on when schools will reopen in two weeks time.

He said that the two metre rule in place will make it "very difficult" for all students to return back to school in September.

He added that "even with with a one metre rule, it's very difficult to see."

Advice from public health officials will guide "a type of potentially blended education" to be introduced in September.

He said the Department of Education is working to open a summer programme for students with that for students with special educational needs.

"We're trying to work a summer program that won't be the same as the July provision which families are used to, where over 10,000 students take part during the summer, but we want to have some form of program which may be a mix of remote, and some school setting as well," he told RTE's Today with Sarah McInerney.

Speaking about the Leaving Certificate, Mr McHugh said 56,000 students have signed up for predictive grading while 5,000 have yet to register.

10:30 28/05/2020

Coronavirus deaths pass 100,000 in US while cases rise in India

Nick Perry

The death toll from coronavirus has risen above 100,000 in the US, while there were also record numbers getting sick in India and worrying signs of a resurgence in South Korea.

The once-unthinkable milestone in the US means more Americans have died with the virus than were killed in the Vietnam and Korean wars combined.

“It’s a striking reminder of how dangerous this virus can be,” said Josh Michaud, associate director of global health policy with the Kaiser Family Foundation in Washington.

India, home to more than 1.3 billion people, reported more than 6,500 new infections on Thursday as cases continued to rapidly rise. The surge comes as the nation’s two-month-old lockdown is set to end on Sunday.

South Korea reported 79 new cases, its biggest daily jump in more than 50 days, and a big setback for a nation that has been held up as a model for containment.

Read More

08:15 28/05/2020

Four out of five Ryanair passengers still waiting for refunds – survey

Neil Lancefield

Four out of five Ryanair passengers who requested a refund after their flight was cancelled during the coronavirus pandemic are still waiting for a pay-out, a survey has suggested.

Some 84pc have not had their money returned and only 5pc received a refund within the legal time limit for EU carriers of seven days, the poll by consumer group Which? indicated.

Ryanair said in a statement that customers “will be refunded in due course, once this unprecedented crisis is over”.

Read More

07:25 28/05/2020

ESRI warns against pandemic payments cut as decision may be put off

Cormac McQuinn and David Chance

The country's leading economic think tank has called on the Government to maintain the €350-a-week Pandemic Unemployment Payment (PUP) and warned that moves to taper it prematurely would damage the economy further.

The comments from the Economic and Social Research Institute (ESRI) came as Taoiseach Leo Varadkar signalled that major decisions on the payments could be put off to the next government.

The ESRI said in its quarterly survey of the economy that the payments should be maintained and extended even if that meant a much bigger State budget deficit this year.

Read More

07:20 28/05/2020

Holidaymakers warned there will be no July U-turn on overseas trips

Eilish O'Regan

Health chiefs are ruling out giving the go-ahead to non-essential holiday travel abroad from July 1, dashing the hopes of people who were hoping for a mid-summer getaway.

Chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan said yesterday he did not anticipate any change in the advice that non-essential travel should not be undertaken from July, despite plans by some airlines, like Ryanair, to resume flights.

"We have said for now to avoid non-essential travel," he said, and advised people not to book trips.

Read More

07:00 28/05/2020

New travel quarantine regulations come into effect in Ireland

David Young, PA

A requirement for people arriving in Ireland from overseas to alert the authorities where they will be self isolating has come into effect.

Travellers must now fill in a Covid-19 Passenger Locator Form.

With some exceptions, including transport workers involved in supply chains, diplomats and people crossing the border from Northern Ireland, people arriving into the Republic of Ireland are already required to self-isolate for 14 days.





Online Editors