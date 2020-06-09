Coronavirus Ireland Live Updates: nine further deaths and nine new cases confirmed

A worshipper wears gloves to prevent the spread of Covid-19 as mosques reopened across Saudi Arabia (Amr Nabil/AP)

A Yemeni sanitation worker, wearing protective gear, sprays disinfectant in a neighbourhood in the northern Hajjah province during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. (Photo by ESSA AHMED/AFP via Getty Images)

A private security guard stands beside a banner with at entrance gate of the English and Foreign Languages University (EFL) in Secunderabad. (Photo by NOAH SEELAM/AFP via Getty Images)

An employee at reception desk protected by plexiglass mesasures the temperature of hotel staff at the lobby of the Athens Palace hotel, on the first day of the opening of hotels in Greece (Photo by Milos Bicanski/Getty Images)

Members of the Irish Defence forces at a Covid-19 testing facility at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin. Photo: Niall Carson/PA Wire

A person wearing a facemask on the Ha'penny bridge during the Covid 19 pandemic in Dublin's City Centre. Photo:Gareth Chaney/Collins

Members of the Irish Defence Forces at a Covid-19 testing facility at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin (Niall Carson/PA)

Hug: A man is reunited with his daughter at Rome airport as she comes back with his wife from Colombia after Italy reopened its borders this week. Photo: Reuters

A nurse assists a Covid-19 patient at the Doctors Without Borders Drouillard Hospital in Cite Soleil, Haiti. (Photo by Pierre Michel Jean / AFP) (Photo by PIERRE MICHEL JEAN/AFP via Getty Images)

Two women wearing face masks make their way to the shops on an almost deserted Henry Street in Dublin’s city centre (Brian Lawless/PA)

Medical staff at the Bon Secours Hospital, Tralee, in full PPE in theatre, as all adjust to a new era in which structures once associated with virology labs become commonplace in theatre and across so many other clinical settings as a result of COVID-19. The use of PPE is impacting efficiency everywhere as hospitals move to provide optimal protection for patients and staff.

FILE PHOTO: View of a warning message, that customers cannot stand at the bar and must sit at tables to be served during the coronavirus outbreak, at a pub in Stockholm, Sweden, March 26, 2020. REUTERS/Colm Fulton/File Photo

Bacteriologist Diana Carolina Galvan from the Hospital de La Primavera using protection elements carries a box with samples of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) that will be processed in Bogota, in La Primavera, Colombia June 4, 2020. Picture taken June 4, 2020. REUTERS/Javier Andres Rojas

ICI said that it had arranged to fly home 67 healthcare workers in total. Photo: Getty Images Stock

Health professionals take care of a patient at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) ward in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Photo by MAURO PIMENTEL/AFP via Getty Images)

Follow the latest coronavirus news in Ireland and across the world on the Independent.ie live blog.

17.55 09/06/2020

Nine further virus deaths in Ireland with nine new cases

Reports Gabija Gataveckaite

The coronavirus death toll in Ireland has risen to 1,6891 after a further nine people have died.

Nine new cases have also been confirmed by NPHET today.

In total, there have been 25,215 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

There is currently a total of 110 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in hospital, with of these 35 cases in ICU.

As of midnight Monday 8 June, 367,780 tests were carried out. Over the past week, 19,364 tests were carried out. 185 tests were positive, giving a positivity rate of 1%.



Today’s data from the HPSC, as of midnight, Sunday 7 June (25,206 cases), reveals:



· 57% are female and 43% are male

· the median age of confirmed cases is 48 years

· 3,331 cases (13%) have been hospitalised

· Of those hospitalised, 413 cases have been admitted to ICU

· 8,087 cases are associated with healthcare workers

· Dublin has the highest number of cases at 12,159 (48% of all cases) followed by Cork with 1,529 cases (6%) and then Kildare with 1,424 cases (6%)

· Of those for whom transmission status is known: community transmission accounts for 38%, close contact accounts for 59%, travel abroad accounts for 2%

16.45 09/06/2020

Priests and ministers will wear face coverings to distribute Communion

Priests and ministers of the eucharist will wear face coverings while distributing Communion.

The catholic bishops today issued their formal guidance to priests on the return to public sacraments and the health protocols parishes must put in place to ensure people can worship safely.

Read More

Pod systems and no pools or showers: inside the Covid-proof gyms of the future

Expand Close Sean Harding, owner of Back2Basics gym in Dublin. Photo: Mark Condren / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Sean Harding, owner of Back2Basics gym in Dublin. Photo: Mark Condren

Amid warnings they could be grounds for super spreading, gyms around the country prepare to reopen, writes Eva Hall

Read More

16.12 09/06/2020

Coronavirus surge warning as restrictions eased in world's poorest regions

Expand Close People wearing facemasks queuing outside Ikea in Dublin as the next phase of Ireland’s Covid-19 lockdown exit begins (Niall Carson/PA) PA / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp People wearing facemasks queuing outside Ikea in Dublin as the next phase of Ireland’s Covid-19 lockdown exit begins (Niall Carson/PA)

Maria Cheng and Mauricio Savarese, Associated Press

Experts have warned that a further surge of coronavirus in under-developed regions with shaky health systems could undermine efforts to halt the pandemic.

Scientists have called for more realistic options as many countries begin lifting lockdown measures.

Brazil, Mexico, South Africa, India and Pakistan are among the countries easing tight restrictions before their outbreaks have peaked or any detailed surveillance and testing system have been put in place to keep the virus under control

Dr Bharat Pankhania, an infectious diseases expert at the University of Exeter, said: "Politicians may be desperate to get their economies going again, but that could be at the expense of having huge numbers of people die."

He said reimposing recently lifted lockdown measures was equally dangerous.

"Doing that is extremely worrying because then you will build up a highly resentful and angry population, and it's unknown how they will react," he added.

And as nearly every developed country struggles with its own outbreak, there may be fewer resources to help those with long overstretched capacities.

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director-general of the World Health Organisation, said the pandemic is "worsening" globally, noting that on Sunday countries reported the biggest ever one-day total: more than 136,000 cases.

Among those, nearly 75pc of the cases were from 10 countries in the Americas and South Asia.

Wealthy countries in Europe and North America hit first by the pandemic are training armies of contact tracers to hunt down cases, designing tracking apps and planning virus-free air travel corridors.

But in many poor regions where crowded slums and streets mean even basic measures like hand-washing and social distancing are difficult, coronavirus is exploding now that restrictions are being removed.

Last week, Brazil, Mexico, South Africa, India and Pakistan all saw one-day records of new infections or deaths as they reopened public spaces and businesses.

'The miracle man': 'Lazarus' O'Brien (85) defies odds to return home after surviving coronavirus

Expand Close Happy family: Kyran O’Brien returns home to Finglas where he was met by wife Pat and their family from back left, granddaughter Megan, daughters Lisa and Debbie and (in front from left) son Kyran Jnr, grandaughter Rhea (5) and grandson Sean. Photo: Steve Humphreys / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Happy family: Kyran O’Brien returns home to Finglas where he was met by wife Pat and their family from back left, granddaughter Megan, daughters Lisa and Debbie and (in front from left) son Kyran Jnr, grandaughter Rhea (5) and grandson Sean. Photo: Steve Humphreys

An 85-year-old man who defied the odds and survived Covid-19 despite battling other life-threatening issues for almost a year was given a hero's welcome when he returned to his home in Finglas yesterday, writes Allison Bray

Read More

'Safe breaks' - What do Fáilte Ireland's new guidelines mean for hotels, restaurants and my next holiday?

Fáilte Ireland's long-awaited guidelines for the "safe reopening" of tourism have landed. Travel editor Pól Ó Conghaile explains what they mean for holidaymakers.

Read More

15.10 09/06/2020

Tayto Park reverses decision to open next week

Reports Gabija Gataveckaite

Tayto Park has reversed its decision reopen next Thursday.

Earlier today, the amusement park in Co Meath issued a statement saying that it will be reopening on June 18 and was taking online bookings.

However, after its website was "overwhelmed" with bookings, it reversed its decision to reopen after reviewing "statutory regulations".

"However, on reviewing statutory regulations that were published late yesterday evening (June 8), is with regret that Tayto Park will have to remain closed until regulations permit us to reopen," reads a statement.

Those who booked tickets will be reimbursed.

"Such was the demand for tickets this morning, that our website was overwhelmed. We apologise to those who did manage to book tickets, you will be reimbursed in full. We apologise to all of guests and members for this inconvenience."

"We look forward to welcoming you back to Tayto Park in the near future. We also appreciate the immediate support we received from the media. We promise that Tayto Park will be worth the wait," the statement added.

Ray Coyle, founder of Largo Foods which manufactures Tayto crisps also apologised: “We’re terribly sorry, particularly given the huge amount of excitement and support we received this morning from everyone. Myself and the entire team at Tayto Park look forward to welcoming everyone when regulations allow”.

14:25 9/06/2020

Dublin Well Woman Centre calls for resumption of CervicalCheck screening

Eilish O’Regan

A date for the resumption of CervicalCheck screening, which has been paused since late March due to COVID-19, is urgently needed, the Dublin Well Woman Centre said today.

The centre resumed smear testing on May 18 in support of a CervicalCheck pilot” with an understanding that the pilot would move, without interruption, into an immediate re-start of the national cervical screening programme.

“At this juncture, no re-start date has been announced,” said chief executive Alison Begas.

Health Minister Simon Harris has indicated a plan is underway for the phased resumption of screening programmes.

The Dublin Well Woman Centre said that as the largest smear-taker in CervicalCheck, it has always promoted the importance of screening as a means of detecting early cellular change, thus allowing for swifter diagnosis and the appropriate medical intervention.

Ms Begas said : “In April, DWWC wrote to the Minister for Health, and to CervicalCheck, to express our concern over the adverse health outcomes that could arise for women from putting on hold the national cervical screening programme.

“We are advocates for women’s health, we know that screening saves lives, and the screening programme needs to resume as a matter of priority”.

CervicalCheck engaged with the DWWC in early May and asked them to resume taking smears as a ‘pilot’, to enable CervicalCheck to test the HPV test pathway, prior to resuming screening on a national basis.

The centre welcomed this and began issuing over 950 invitation letters to its patients -across all age and recall categories- on May 15 , and has been taking smear tests in its three Dublin clinics since then.

“The pilot is due to finish in June 19, but there is still no date for the resumption of the CervicalCheck screening programme on a national basis.

“We are deeply concerned over the adverse health impact on women of the ongoing suspension of cervical screening nationally”, said Dr Shirley McQuade, Well Woman’s Medical Director.

“Based on our clinical experience, we know that women are proactive and take seriously the importance of scheduling regular smear tests. It is also the case that many women held off attending for their routine test in Quarter 1 of 2020, as they knew a more accurate testing methodology would be rolled out at the end of March.”

“Our three Dublin clinics have experienced growing numbers of women contacting us in recent weeks, anxious to arrange their smear appointment.

“We are pleased to be working with CervicalCheck in helping get the cervical screening programme up and running again, but a date for a national roll-out is urgently required.”

1:00 9/06/2020

Fáilte Ireland issues guidelines for the 'safe reopening' of Irish tourism and hospitality

Pól Ó Conghaile

Hundreds of new guidelines for the "safe re-opening" of Irish tourism and hospitality have been published by Fáilte Ireland today.

With hotels, restaurants and tourism attractions now cleared to open from June 29, research has shown that health and reassurance measures - "safe breaks" - are critical to home holidaymakers, it says.

The guidelines also give a sobering view of the learning curve ahead for staycationers, and the massive task facing Irish tourism.

Big changes include advice on rigorous new sanitisation regimes, restructuring and staff training, and guests can expect distancing markers and hand sanitiser at every turn.

Read More

11:23 9/06/2020

Healthcare worker as young as 30 among deaths from coronavirus

Ann Marie Walsh and Eilish O’Regan

A worker as young a thirty years old is among the seven healthcare staff who have died from the coronavirus, new figures reveal.

There have been seven fatalities- six confirmed and one probable- among healthcare workers from the virus who ranged in age from 30 to 68 years of age.

The detailed breakdown of the infection toll on healthcare staff has been provided to unions by the Health Protection Surveillance Centre.

It shows that overall to the end of May 8,018 healthcare workers were diagnosed- 31.6pc of all people who contracted the virus here so far.

Some 302 were hospitalised and 44 were admitted to intensive care.

Nearly one in five of health staff- 1,577 - who got the virus were working in nursing homes and 705 were employed in hospitals.

Another 335 were working in residential institutions and 198 in community or long stay units.

Six in ten are likely to have picked it up at work and others contracted the virus through close contact with an infected person, through travel and in the community.

Around 58 picked it up from a patient and 2,551 are “under investigation” to find the source.

One third of healthcare workers who became infected had underlying health conditions and over half had none.





Nurses account for one third of healthcare staff who got the virus and a quarter were healthcare assistants.Allied healthcare workers who include therapists account for 23.4pc infected.

Some 483 doctors got the virus and 90 porters were infected.Most infection happened in the east of the country .

The highest number of infections were reported in April and they have since declined.





10:40 9/06/2020

Leading researcher calls for Government to implement plans to stamp out Covid-19

Cate McCurry, PA

A leading researcher in Ireland said the Government should adopt Covid-19 measures that will stamp out all active cases.

It comes after more than 1,000 scientists and researchers called for the Government to suppress coronavirus rather than learning to live with the virus under a long-term mitigation strategy.

On Monday, New Zealand’s health officials said there were no longer any known active cases of Covid-19 in the country.

Anthony Staines, professor of health systems at Dublin City University (DCU), said Ireland should aim to do the same.

“How we do that is we start from where we are in releasing the lockdown and we encourage people to wear masks,” he told RTE’s Morning Ireland.

“We put a lot of emphasis on getting testing and tracing of contacts running really fast. We have made a lot of progress but we’re not there yet.”

09:30 9/06/2020

Crèches still in dark on funding support just weeks before re-opening

Anne-Marie Walsh

Childcare providers are waiting for information on funding support a Government department report said would be outlined by June 5.

The 'Planning for Reopening Early Learning and Care and School Age Childcare Services' report said that the "funding envelope" would be made known by June 5 and would detail any subsidies and grants for centre-based services and registered childminders.

Providers said that they are still in the dark about funding, including whether a wage subsidy scheme would be extended.

Read More

08:30 9/06/2020

France unveils €15bn support plan for aerospace industry

Independent.ie Business Desk

France on Tuesday unveiled what it described as a €15bn support package for its aerospace industry, saying huge numbers of jobs were at stake amid a slump in air travel demand due to the coronavirus crisis.

The plan includes an investment fund starting at €500m with a target of €1bn to boost the development of medium-sized suppliers, and €300m of other aid to help aerospace sub-contractors modernise plants.

France will also invest €1.5bn over three years to support research into new environmentally friendly aviation technology, of which €300m will be available this year.

Read More

07:10 9/06/2020

Sweden's strategy for herd immunity 'has failed'

Richard Orange

Expand Close FILE PHOTO: View of a warning message, that customers cannot stand at the bar and must sit at tables to be served during the coronavirus outbreak, at a pub in Stockholm, Sweden, March 26, 2020. REUTERS/Colm Fulton/File Photo REUTERS / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp FILE PHOTO: View of a warning message, that customers cannot stand at the bar and must sit at tables to be served during the coronavirus outbreak, at a pub in Stockholm, Sweden, March 26, 2020. REUTERS/Colm Fulton/File Photo





Sweden's opposition MPs have said the country's Covid-19 herd immunity strategy has "failed miserably" and demanded the resignation of the chief epidemiologist.

In a blistering opinion article that analysts said marked the end of a political truce during the national crisis, the leader of the populist Sweden Democrats said the state had failed to protect vulnerable citizens.

"Anders Tegnell should therefore resign," wrote Jimmie Åkesson in the 'Dagens Nyheter' newspaper, referring to the architect of the strategy.

"Only then will he show the Swedish people that he takes responsibility for the mistakes [the Public Health Agency of Sweden] has made."

Read More

07:10 9/06/2020

Two-metre rule may be relaxed as part of hospitality review

Cormac McQuinn

A senior Government minister has offered hope to the hospitality industry that the two-metre social distancing rule can be relaxed to allow the sector to recover from the massive hit it has taken from the coronavirus crisis.

Business Minister Heather Humphreys said it may not be necessary for the two metres to strictly apply if the transmission rate of the disease remains low.

It comes after it was revealed by the Irish Independent less than a quarter of people working in hotels, restaurants and pubs will return to their jobs at the end of the month if the strict rule is maintained for the industry.

Read More

07:00 9/06/2020

Watchdog warned that 124 nursing homes 'need extra help'

Catherine Fegan and Cormac McQuinn

The State's health watchdog warned the Department of Health that 124 nursing homes would need extra support to manage a Covid-19 outbreak, documents reveal.

A Health Information and Quality Authority (Hiqa) risk assessment of the country's 580 public and private nursing homes also said historical non-compliance with care and welfare regulations posed an additional risk in some settings.

Read More

Online Editors