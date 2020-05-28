Coronavirus Ireland Live Updates: New travel quarantine regulations come into effect

| 16.4°C Dublin
08:15 28/05/2020
Neil Lancefield
Four out of five Ryanair passengers who requested a refund after their flight was cancelled during the coronavirus pandemic are still waiting for a pay-out, a survey has suggested.
Some 84pc have not had their money returned and only 5pc received a refund within the legal time limit for EU carriers of seven days, the poll by consumer group Which? indicated.
Ryanair said in a statement that customers “will be refunded in due course, once this unprecedented crisis is over”.
07:25 28/05/2020
Cormac McQuinn and David Chance
The country's leading economic think tank has called on the Government to maintain the €350-a-week Pandemic Unemployment Payment (PUP) and warned that moves to taper it prematurely would damage the economy further.
The comments from the Economic and Social Research Institute (ESRI) came as Taoiseach Leo Varadkar signalled that major decisions on the payments could be put off to the next government.
The ESRI said in its quarterly survey of the economy that the payments should be maintained and extended even if that meant a much bigger State budget deficit this year.
07:20 28/05/2020
Eilish O'Regan
Health chiefs are ruling out giving the go-ahead to non-essential holiday travel abroad from July 1, dashing the hopes of people who were hoping for a mid-summer getaway.
Chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan said yesterday he did not anticipate any change in the advice that non-essential travel should not be undertaken from July, despite plans by some airlines, like Ryanair, to resume flights.
"We have said for now to avoid non-essential travel," he said, and advised people not to book trips.
07:00 28/05/2020
David Young, PA
A requirement for people arriving in Ireland from overseas to alert the authorities where they will be self isolating has come into effect.
Travellers must now fill in a Covid-19 Passenger Locator Form.
With some exceptions, including transport workers involved in supply chains, diplomats and people crossing the border from Northern Ireland, people arriving into the Republic of Ireland are already required to self-isolate for 14 days.
