Coronavirus Ireland Live Updates: New travel quarantine regulations come into effect

A man wearing a face mask amid concerns of the COVID-19 coronavirus crosses a street on a bicycle in Tokyo. (Photo by CHARLY TRIBALLEAU / AFP) (Photo by CHARLY TRIBALLEAU/AFP via Getty Images)

A man wearing a face mask waits to walk over Shibuya crossing in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Carl Court/Getty Images)

Sailors from Holywood Yacht Club take to their Laser dinghies with wind in their sails on Belfast Lough after last week's decision by the Northern Ireland Executive to ease the lockdown. Photo: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

Lydia Hassebroek waits to cross the street with her father during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease in Brooklyn, New York. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Health workers prepare to give people free COVID-19 tests without needing to show ID in Virginia. (Photo by Olivier DOULIERY / AFP) (Photo by OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty Images)

People pass a signpost at the Academy venue on Abbey Street whoch is closed to the Covid-19 (Coronavirus) pandemic in Dublin's City Centre Photo:Gareth Chaney/Collins

Members of the Gardai at a checkpoint to mark the June Bank Holiday Road Safety Appeal on the Longmile Road, Dublin. Photo:Gareth Chaney/Collins

08:15 28/05/2020

Four out of five Ryanair passengers still waiting for refunds – survey

Neil Lancefield

Four out of five Ryanair passengers who requested a refund after their flight was cancelled during the coronavirus pandemic are still waiting for a pay-out, a survey has suggested.

Some 84pc have not had their money returned and only 5pc received a refund within the legal time limit for EU carriers of seven days, the poll by consumer group Which? indicated.

Ryanair said in a statement that customers “will be refunded in due course, once this unprecedented crisis is over”.

07:25 28/05/2020

ESRI warns against pandemic payments cut as decision may be put off

Cormac McQuinn and David Chance

The country's leading economic think tank has called on the Government to maintain the €350-a-week Pandemic Unemployment Payment (PUP) and warned that moves to taper it prematurely would damage the economy further.

The comments from the Economic and Social Research Institute (ESRI) came as Taoiseach Leo Varadkar signalled that major decisions on the payments could be put off to the next government.

The ESRI said in its quarterly survey of the economy that the payments should be maintained and extended even if that meant a much bigger State budget deficit this year.

07:20 28/05/2020

Holidaymakers warned there will be no July U-turn on overseas trips

Eilish O'Regan

Health chiefs are ruling out giving the go-ahead to non-essential holiday travel abroad from July 1, dashing the hopes of people who were hoping for a mid-summer getaway.

Chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan said yesterday he did not anticipate any change in the advice that non-essential travel should not be undertaken from July, despite plans by some airlines, like Ryanair, to resume flights.

"We have said for now to avoid non-essential travel," he said, and advised people not to book trips.

07:00 28/05/2020

New travel quarantine regulations come into effect in Ireland

David Young, PA

A requirement for people arriving in Ireland from overseas to alert the authorities where they will be self isolating has come into effect.

Travellers must now fill in a Covid-19 Passenger Locator Form.

With some exceptions, including transport workers involved in supply chains, diplomats and people crossing the border from Northern Ireland, people arriving into the Republic of Ireland are already required to self-isolate for 14 days.





Online Editors