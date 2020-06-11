Coronavirus Ireland Live Updates: More than 82,000 have returned to work since restrictions started to lift

People wearing facemasks queuing outside Ikea in Dublin as the next phase of Ireland’s Covid-19 lockdown exit begins (Niall Carson/PA)

Follow the latest coronavirus news in Ireland and across the world on the Independent.ie live blog.





15:15 11/06/2020

Covid-19: Irish made decontamination wipe awarded nearly €2m in funding from European Commission

Expand Close Professor Lokesh Joshi: ‘wipes valuable in fight against virus’ / Facebook

Tom Brady

A decontamination wipe conceived by ordnance officers in the Defence Forces has received funding worth almost €2m from the European Commission to help fight the spread of the coronavirus.

It follows approval for the wipe last week from the United States Food and Drug Administration.

The ground-breaking Anti-Bioagent Wipe (ABwipe) is one of 36 products selected by the European Innovation Council from over 1,400 relevant applications to receive accelerator funding totalling €166m.

It was designed by Irish company, Aquila Bioscience, in collaboration with the Ordnance Corps, whose members have been involved in the concept and product trials.

16:55 11/06/2020

Facebook scales back ad ban allowing non-medical masks to be listed again

Expand Close A couple wearing face masks shopping in Dublin’s Henry Street (Niall Carson/PA) / Facebook

Facebook has scaled back some of its advertising rules in relation to coronavirus, allowing non-medical masks to appear once more.

The social network temporarily tightened controls over ads in March, banning listings for masks to help protect users against scams, misleading medical claims, medical supply shortages, inflated prices and hoarding.

In light of guidance on the need to wear face coverings by the World Health Organisation (WHO), the company has decided to permit third-party businesses to advertise non-medical face coverings again.

It comes as face coverings are set to be made compulsory for people wanting to travel on public transport in England to limit the spread of Covid-19 from June 15, while Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland are recommending their use.

The revision of Facebook’s rules means businesses can advertise non-medical masks “including those that are homemade or handmade, in organic posts, ads and commerce listings on Facebook and Instagram”, the firm said.

But medical masks, such as surgical or N95 masks, would remain banned in a bid to “prevent people from exploiting the pandemic for financial gain”.





16:35 11/06/2020

Fewer students say degree is ‘good value for money’ amid Covid-19 and strikes

Fewer university students think they are getting their money’s worth because of the Covid-19 pandemic and industrial action, a survey suggests.

The proportion of undergraduate students reporting that their course is good or very good value for money has dropped to 39pc from 41pc last year, new research has found.

Students, who pay up to £9,250 (€10,278) in tuition fees, say strikes and Covid-19 have had a negative impact on their experience due to a loss of contact hours.

Third-year students had lectures and seminars cancelled in their freshers year and have been hit twice by strikes this academic year. The disruption has prompted demands for tuition fee refunds.

The study, based on a poll of more than 10,000 undergraduates, found students who completed the survey after March 16 – around the time face-to-face teaching was reduced – were less positive in their perceptions of value for money than those surveyed earlier on.





16:15 11/06/2020

70pc rise in number of patients sent to nursing homes as virus loomed

Expand Close stock photo: nursing home Getty Images/EyeEm / Facebook

Catherine Fegan

Hundreds of patients were transferred from hospitals into nursing homes as the coronavirus loomed on the horizon in March.

The HSE increased the number of patients it approved for transfer between acute hospitals into private nursing homes by almost 70pc that month, compared to the same period last year, despite Covid-19 risks.

However, there remain several unanswered questions about the transfer of hospital patients into nursing homes.

Full story here:

15:55 11/06/2020

Covid-19 has shifted narrative around homeworking, say equality campaigners

Despite the stresses and strains, 80pc of families have enjoyed spending extra time together as a result of lockdown, according to a survey.

Gender equality campaigners now predict the pandemic could lead to more fathers calling for greater flexibility from their employer so they can spend more time at home.

Research conducted by parenting website Mumsnet found 70% of parents are now re-evaluating what is important, while 76% of children said they had enjoyed the extra family time.

A survey of 1,034 site users with at least one child between May 22 to May 31 on behalf of travel firm Luxury Family Hotels revealed 67pc of families think lockdown has brought them closer together.





15:35 11/06/2020

'Employee and customer safety the highest priority' - Penneys re-opens in Ireland from tomorrow

Mícheál Ó Scannáil

Penneys will re-open its stores with street access tomorrow, while stores located in shopping centres will re-open on June 15.

"Employee and customer safety are the highest priority in our preparations for re-opening," according to Penneys who say they are closely following all government safety advice .

"Rigorous health and safety measures" will be put in place in all stores, including a strict social distancing protocol, personal protection for employees and customers and increased in-store cleaning. Full details of the measures we will introduce in every store can be found below.

All Penneys products will be available in store as usual at normal prices from tomorrow in 16 Penneys stores with street access which will open tomorrow, and the remaining 20 stores located in shopping centres across Ireland which will open on Monday 15 June.

The 16 Penneys stores with street access opening next Friday June 12 are: Dublin's Mary Street and O'Connell Street, Dun Laoghaire, Wexford, Sligo, Kilkenny, Limerick, Drogheda, Newbridge, Waterford, Tralee, Cork, Clonmel, Swords, Ballina and Killarney.

The remaining 20 stores opening on Monday June 15 are: Dundrum, Blanchardstown, Liffey Valley, Nutgrove, Santry, Artane, Navan, Mullingar, Portlaoise, Ennis, Dooradoyle, Letterkenny, Galway shopping centre, Galway Eyre Square, Longford, Castlebar, Athlone, Dundalk Marshes, Wilton and Carlow temporary store.





15:15 11/06/2020

Coronavirus response ‘is harming ethnic minorities and migrants'

The response to the coronavirus outbreak is harming ethnic minorities and migrants, health experts have warned.

The severity of Covid-19 and the risk of poor health related to the policies and actions responding to the pandemic are all increased in minority groups, according to the researchers.

Writing in the Journal of the Royal Society of Medicine, they say many migrant groups, especially those without documents, are less likely to seek help, or may seek help later once the disease has progressed.

Lead author Dr Delan Devakumar, of the Institute for Global Health at University College London, said: “Black, Asian and minority ethnic and migrant groups have a greater risk of contracting Covid-19 infection, as they are more likely to live in poor and overcrowded accommodation and do precarious forms of work or work in the gig economy.

“They are also more likely to get a severe form of the infection.”

The authors say that for many people from black, Asian and minority ethnic and migrant groups, stopping work is not just an inconvenience, it is impossible.









14.01 11/06/2020

Dundrum Town Centre to re-open on Monday June 15

Expand Close Hammerson co-owns Dundrum Town Centre / Facebook

Whatsapp Hammerson co-owns Dundrum Town Centre

Dundrum Town Centre has announced that it will re-open on June 15 with a range of safety measures, including a one-way system and live footfall monitoring.

Selected restaurant brands will continue to be available for takeaway and delivery, dine-in options to be made available in the coming weeks.

Dedicated shopping hours for the over 70s and those who are medically vulnerable will also be arranged.

The range of safety measures includes a one way system throughout the centre, signage throughout the centre reminding customers to keep their distance, hand sanitiser stations and customers will be encouraged to wear face coverings.

Footfall will be monitored live and queues will be introduced outside the centre "to manage capacity".

Customers will be encouraged to use contactless payment with retailers for transactions and some entrances may be closed for a short time if the centre reaches capacity.

Don Nugent, Centre Director at Dundrum said: “It has been a really challenging time for everyone and we are hugely grateful to the key workers that have done so much over the past few months.

"We ask that people be patient with us though, as the way we shop is going to be different for a while and visits might take longer than usual. We can’t wait to re-open and to welcome back our customers.”

WHO stresses importance of wearing masks

Aine McMahon, PA

Ireland must move from "should do to must do" when it comes to the message on wearing face coverings, the World Health Organisation's special convoy on Covid-19 has said.

It comes as Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said the Government will step up an information campaign about the wearing of face coverings.

Dr David Nabarro said the effectiveness of face coverings to prevent against Covid-19 is contested among the scientific community, but he said they should be worn on public transport as there is close contact between people.

He also said it is "really necessary" for people who work in close proximity to others to wear face coverings.

The WHO envoy told an Oireachtas committee: "People may well be able to transmit the virus before they develop symptoms of the disease and they may not know they are sick and may not go and self-isolate. So the use of face coverings is really necessary in situations where individuals are likely to be exposed to a lot of illness such as bus drivers, till workers and security guards."

He acknowledged the WHO's current guidance on face coverings could be clearer.

"To be totally candid with you... that WHO guidance for me is not as clear as I wish it would be. The reason is this is an area where there is a massive amount of disagreement.

Taoiseach: Ireland must prepare for imported cases as it cannot close itself off

Expand Close Leo Varadkar said Ireland must be ready to contain any Covid-19 spread as it reopens its borders (PA) / Facebook

Whatsapp Leo Varadkar said Ireland must be ready to contain any Covid-19 spread as it reopens its borders (PA)

Aine McMahon, PA

Ireland cannot close off from the rest of the world and must prepare for the risk of imported cases of coronavirus, the Taoiseach has said.

It comes as the European Union sets out a plan on Thursday for member states to reopen their borders.

Leo Varadkar said the Government's strategy is not one of mitigation, but of suppression when it comes to coronavirus and all risk cannot be eliminated.

He said: "Ireland's goal is still trying to get the reproductive number to zero if possible by keeping the R number well below one. Unfortunately no strategy utterly insulates us from the risk of the virus re-emerging in our society.

"We share an open border with Northern Ireland which has unrestricted travel with Great Britain. Closing ourselves off is not an option for Ireland in the medium to long-term. We need to be prepared for the risk of imported cases as we reopen slowly to other countries."

Mr Varadkar said the easing of restrictions has not enabled the virus to make a comeback "so far", and the country is on course to fully reopen at the end of July.

12.47 11/06/2020

More than 82,000 have returned to work since Covid-19 restrictions started to lift

Expand Close Liz Canavan (Brian Lawless/PA) / Facebook

Whatsapp Liz Canavan (Brian Lawless/PA)

Reports political correspondent Cormac McQuinn

MORE than 82,000 people have returned to work since the country began to reopen from coronavirus restrictions.

But 515,700 were still out of work last week and getting the Covid-19 Pandemic Unemployment Payement (PUP).

The latest figures were provided by senior government official Liz Canavan today.

Of the 82,500 back in work, 36,000 returned to jobs in the last week.

Construction workers and retail staff are among the groups returning to the workplace.

The PUP payments are costing around €190m per week.

Separately more than 60,000 employers are registered with Revenue to participate int he government's Temporary Wage Subsidy Scheme (TWSS) to help businesses who have been badly impacted by the pandemic.

Over 527,300 employees' salaries have been supported by the TWSS.

The scheme has cost €1.4bn so far.

Crèches banned from hiking fees if they claim State supports

Anne-Marie Walsh, Cormac McQuinn, Hugh O'Connell report that childcare providers claiming new State supports will be banned from hiking parents' fees when they reopen later this month.

11.25 11/06/2020

Tell Irish people they must wear face coverings against Covid-19 – World Health Organisation envoy to TDs

Expand Close Dr David Nabarro also said face masks should be mandatory on public transport, and in shops and other enclosed spaces (PA) PA / Facebook

Whatsapp Dr David Nabarro also said face masks should be mandatory on public transport, and in shops and other enclosed spaces (PA)

Ireland should tell people they “must” wear a face covering against Covid-19 and not just “should", a leading World Health Organisation (WHO) official said today.

Dr David Nabarro, WHO’s Special Envoy on Covid-19 said he was also in favour of bus drivers, security staff and other workers wearing coverings.

He was a strong advocate of face coverings in areas like transport, shops and other places where people cannot physically distance, he told the Special Committee on Covid-19 Response.

10.35 11/06/2020

'British death toll could have been halved if the lockdown was enforced a week earlier'

Britain's death toll from Covid-19 could have been halved if the lockdown had been introduced a week earlier, a former member of the UK government's scientific advisory group said yesterday.

Britain has an official death toll from confirmed Covid-19 cases of more than 40,000, rising to more than 50,000 cases when deaths from suspected cases are included.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson imposed the lockdown on March 23.

Young adults suffer greatest decline in happiness during Covid-19 pandemic

Expand Close Stock photo / Facebook

Whatsapp Stock photo

New data has revealed an 80pc decrease in the number of young adults aged 18-34 who would rate their overall life satisfaction as 'high' in April this year compared to 2018.

Figures released by the Central Statistics Office (CSO) showed more than four in 10 younger adults reported that the pandemic had a negative financial impact on them, in comparison to two in 10 of respondents aged 70 and over.

09.31 11/06/2020

70pc rise in number of patients sent to nursing homes as virus loomed

Expand Close stock photo: nursing home Getty Images/EyeEm / Facebook

Whatsapp stock photo: nursing home

Hundreds of patients were transferred from hospitals into nursing homes as the coronavirus loomed on the horizon in March, reports special correspondent Catherine Fegan

Woodie's sales last month ‘comfortably exceed’ prior year despite being open only two weeks

Expand Close Woodies team member Ryan Cromwell tries to jump over the 2 meter distancing stencil on the floor at the Woodies. / Facebook

Whatsapp Woodies team member Ryan Cromwell tries to jump over the 2 meter distancing stencil on the floor at the Woodies.

Sales at Woodie's in the last two weeks in May “comfortably exceed” the level achieved for the full month last year on the back of favourable weather and pent up demand from consumers.

Sales of garden furniture, barbeques, shrubs and plants and exterior paint and woodcare products in Ireland were “exceptional.”

This is according to a trading update from the company’s owner Grafton Group.

08.38 11/06/2020

Hairdressers and beauticians to reopen from June 29, four weeks earlier than planned

Expand Close A hairdresser in a personal protective suit attends to a customer at a hair salon in New Delhi (Manish Swarup/AP) AP/PA Images / Facebook

Whatsapp A hairdresser in a personal protective suit attends to a customer at a hair salon in New Delhi (Manish Swarup/AP)

HAIRDRESSERS and barbers are expected to be allowed reopen from June 29.

The Government is expected to accelerate the reopening of hairdressers, subject to Covid-19 remaining suppressed, and will now allow them to reopen from the end of this month.

Beauticians may also be allowed to reopen early under the plans.

The original reopening roadmap envisaged them remaining shut until phase four on July 20 but they are now expected to reopen in phase three.

The move, first reported in the Sunday Independent at the weekend, comes after heavy lobbying from the sector which has argued it has sufficient safety and public health protocols in place.

The Irish Hairdresser’s Federation (IHF) has proposed a number of safety measures including pre-booked appointments only, extensive use of PPE by staff and customers and sanitation of workstations after each customer.

Culture Minister Josepha Madigan argued at Cabinet last month that hairdressers, barbers and beauticians be allowed open in phase three and the sector has met with Business Minister Heather Humphreys in recent weeks.

08.13 11/06/2020

Average number of close contacts rises to 3.5

Reports Gabija Gataveckaite

The average number of close contacts per case has risen to 3.5, according to the latest HSE contact tracing statistics.

The highest average was six, which peaked in early April - however, the number of close contacts has been steadily rising since restrictions were eased.

The average recently spiked above five and currently stands at 3.5, which means that for every confirmed coronavirus case, it is associated with 3.5 close contacts which must also be tested.

The average had streamlines at 2 during the month of May, however, it has been rising in recent weeks.

07.10 11/06/2020

Loss-making hotels 'will shut for winter without State help'

Swathes of the hotel and restaurant industry will shut when the summer season ends unless the State underwrites loss-making business through autumn and winter, a senior adviser to the sector has warned.

Turnover in the hospitality sector is expected to be down at least 40pc for 12 months after it is allowed to reopen, according to Aiden Murphy, partner at accountancy firm Crowe who advises companies across the sector.

In January, he correctly predicted a swathe of liquidations in the restaurant sector having observed stress from rising taxes, rents and competition.

'Two-metre rule is crazy and will shut me down,' warns Michelin star chef

Expand Close Not practical: JP McMahon, who got Galway’s first Michelin star in 2013, says the two-metre rule for social distancing is ‘the craziest thing anyone has ever come up with’. PHOTO: Andrew Downes Andrew Downes, XPOSURE / Facebook

Whatsapp Not practical: JP McMahon, who got Galway’s first Michelin star in 2013, says the two-metre rule for social distancing is ‘the craziest thing anyone has ever come up with’. PHOTO: Andrew Downes

When chef and restaurateur JP McMahon got Galway's first Michelin star for his eatery Aniar in 2013, it was a dream moment to relish for the family-run business, writes Melanie Finn.

Thousands in Sligo and Dublin to give blood samples for virus antibody tests

Expand Close A support worker puts on PPE as the first patients are admitted to the NHS Seacole Centre at Headley Court, Surrey, a disused military hospital, which has been converted during the coronavirus pandemic. Photo: Victoria Jones/PA Wire PA / Facebook

Whatsapp A support worker puts on PPE as the first patients are admitted to the NHS Seacole Centre at Headley Court, Surrey, a disused military hospital, which has been converted during the coronavirus pandemic. Photo: Victoria Jones/PA Wire

Thousands of people in Sligo and Dublin will be chosen to be the first groups in the country to provide blood samples to find out if they were infected with Covid-19, reports health correspondent Eilish O'Regan.

Online Editors