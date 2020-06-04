Coronavirus Ireland Live Updates: Italy reopens its borders to tourists 'in message to the world'

A worshipper wears gloves to prevent the spread of Covid-19 as mosques reopened across Saudi Arabia (Amr Nabil/AP)

A Yemeni sanitation worker, wearing protective gear, sprays disinfectant in a neighbourhood in the northern Hajjah province during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. (Photo by ESSA AHMED/AFP via Getty Images)

A private security guard stands beside a banner with at entrance gate of the English and Foreign Languages University (EFL) in Secunderabad. (Photo by NOAH SEELAM/AFP via Getty Images)

An employee at reception desk protected by plexiglass mesasures the temperature of hotel staff at the lobby of the Athens Palace hotel, on the first day of the opening of hotels in Greece (Photo by Milos Bicanski/Getty Images)

Members of the Irish Defence forces at a Covid-19 testing facility at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin. Photo: Niall Carson/PA Wire

07:15 4/06/2020

WHO resumes trial of anti-malaria drug 'to get definitive answer on whether it works on Covid'

The World Health Organisation (WHO) will resume its trial of hydroxychloroquine for potential use against the coronavirus, its chief said yesterday, after those running the study briefly stopped giving it to new patients over concerns.

The UN agency last month paused the part of its large study of treatments against Covid-19 in which newly enrolled patients were getting the anti-malarial drug to treat Covid-19 due to fears it increased death rates and irregular heartbeats.

The study continued with other medicines.

But the WHO's director-general, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, said its experts had advised the continuation of all trials including hydroxychloroquine, whose highest-profile backer for use against Covid-19 is US President Donald Trump.

"The executive group will communicate with the principal investigators in the trial about resuming the hydroxychloroquine arm of the trial," Dr Tedros told an online media briefing, referring to WHO's initiative to hold clinical tests of potential Covid-19 treatments on some 3,500 patients in 35 countries.

07:10 4/06/2020

Italy reopens its borders to tourists 'in message to the world'

Nick Squires

Italy yesterday reopened its borders to European tourists after a three-month lockdown in which 33,500 people lost their lives to coronavirus.

Italy became the first European country to fully take the step and visitors from the UK and the EU will not have to go into 14-day quarantine upon arrival in Italy.

A ban on travelling between Italy's 20 regions was also lifted - since March such journeys were prohibited unless they were for urgent work or health reasons. It meant families could be reunited after three months of separation.

"We did it, with the sacrifice of everyone," said Francesco Boccia, Italy's minister for regional affairs.

07:00 4/06/2020

Pandemic payment to be cut by 40pc for part-time workers

Philip Ryan

The pandemic unemployment payment (PUP) for part-time workers will be slashed as part of the Government's plan to reduce the massive welfare bill caused by the coronavirus.

The €350-per-week payment will be cut to €203 in line with the jobseeker's allowance paid to the unemployed.

Meanwhile, the payment for full-time workers will be phased out over time under plans being brought to Cabinet this week by Social Protection Minister Regina Doherty.

The pandemic payment is due to expire next Monday, but the Government has signalled it will be extending the emergency scheme to assist those who lost their jobs due to Covid-19 restrictions.

