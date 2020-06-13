Coronavirus Ireland Live Updates: Infections up in family homes as lockdown is relaxed

People wearing facemasks queuing outside Ikea in Dublin as the next phase of Ireland’s Covid-19 lockdown exit begins (Niall Carson/PA)

Youths from a vocational high school produce bottles of hand sanitiser, to be donated to medical workers amid the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic. (Photo by CHAIDEER MAHYUDDIN/AFP via Getty Images)

Follow the latest coronavirus news in Ireland and across the world on the Independent.ie live blog.

09:30 13/06/2020

Brazil passes UK to record second highest coronavirus death toll

Associated Press

Brazil has recorded 41,828 deaths during the coronavirus pandemic, surpassing the UK’s death toll, according to data.

The hardest-hit Latin American nation reported 909 deaths on Friday, with more than 828,000 confirmed cases.

The country now has the second-highest death toll from Covid-19 behind the US, figures from Johns Hopkins University show.

It came as India reported another record daily spike in infections to pass the grim milestone of 300,000 cases.

Brazil’s biggest city, Sao Paulo, is to free up space at its graveyards by digging up the bones of people buried in the past and storing their bagged remains in large metal containers.

08:30 13/06/2020

Infections up in family homes as lockdown is relaxed

Eilish O'Regan

The number of people who are picking up the coronavirus in their own home and among extended family is on the rise.

It comes as people mingle more in the community and bring the virus back with them.

New figures yesterday showed infection at a low level with three more dying from the virus, bringing the toll to 1,705.

Another 13 people were newly diagnosed with the infection, leaving the total number of infections here at 25,250.

Chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan said: "The Covid-19 virus will continue to impact on the way we move about our daily lives for the foreseeable future; however, we have already witnessed how our collective action can control the spread of the virus.

"By continuing to work together, implementing our new behaviours, we can continue to limit the spread of the disease."

Read More

08:10 13/06/2020

Schools will ditch social distance rules to reopen as Minister says 'only option' is for full return

Katherine Donnelly and Cormac McQuinn

The Government is planning for the return of all pupils to schools, in a considered gamble that fully reopening education facilities is not a threat to public health.

It could mean schools applying different social distancing rules than other parts of society, in order to ensure children are not facing a part-time return to the classroom in the new academic year.

But teacher union leaders warn they will not tolerate a return to school in August or September that flouts whatever social distancing rules are in place at the time.

Read More





08:00 13/06/2020

Decision on easing travel rules delayed as Varadkar says it's 'too soon' to book flights

Cormac McQuinn and Hugh O'Connell

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has warned it's "too soon" to book holiday flights after the Government postponed a decision on easing international travel restrictions for two weeks.

Proposals are being developed for easing restrictions on travel to EU countries.

Measures being considered to open up Ireland's skies again include possible temperature checks for passengers at airports and a reliance on contact tracing. One suggested date for easing restrictions is understood to be the end of June.

But the Cabinet postponed the decision on the matter over concerns that allowing international travel again could see coronavirus cases imported into Ireland.

The situation will be reviewed again in a fortnight.

Read More

Online Editors