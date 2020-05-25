Coronavirus Ireland Live Updates: Impact of easing of restrictions will become clearer this week, says Harris

A man wearing a face mask amid concerns of the COVID-19 coronavirus crosses a street on a bicycle in Tokyo. (Photo by CHARLY TRIBALLEAU / AFP) (Photo by CHARLY TRIBALLEAU/AFP via Getty Images)

A man wearing a face mask waits to walk over Shibuya crossing in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Carl Court/Getty Images)

Follow the latest coronavirus news in Ireland and across the world on the Independent.ie live blog.

13.42 25/05/2020

Foreign tourists can book holidays in Spain from July - Spanish minister

Expand Close People walk past the Fountain of the Fallen Angel as they enjoy the sunny weather at Retiro Park which reopened for the first time in more than 2 months amid the coronavirus disease outbreak in Madrid, Spain May 25, 2020. REUTERS/Sergio Perez REUTERS / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp People walk past the Fountain of the Fallen Angel as they enjoy the sunny weather at Retiro Park which reopened for the first time in more than 2 months amid the coronavirus disease outbreak in Madrid, Spain May 25, 2020. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

Foreign tourists can book holidays in Spain from July as the two-week self-quarantine for overseas travellers is likely to be suspended by then, the tourism minister said on Monday.

One of the worst-hit nations in the world from the coronavirus, tourism-dependent Spain is gradually easing a strict lockdown though it has kept a quarantine for visitors so as to prevent a second wave of infections.

"It is perfectly coherent to plan summer vacations to come to Spain in July," Reyes Maroto said in an interview with local radio station Onda Cero.

Spain started phasing out one of Europe's toughest lockdowns earlier this month, but full restrictions had remained in both Madrid and Barcelona because their coronavirus outbreaks were more severe.

Read More

WATCH: Teens engage in mass brawl in Cork during coronavirus lockdown

GARDAÍ are reviewing social media footage after residents of a Cork housing estate expressed horror as up to 70 teens ignored the Covid-19 lockdown and gathered for a mass fight on Saturday evening. Shocked residents posted video clips as gangs of teens gathered in the Mt Oval area of Rochestown for what appears to have been a planned brawl.

'I sit in the garden and cry, thinking of the patients' - nursing home staff speak out about coronavirus trauma

Nursing homes remain at the centre of the State's failures in tackling the pandemic. Journalist Rodney Edwards spoke to nursing home staff and how they have been coping:

Read More

12.52 25/05/2020

Impact of easing of restrictions will become clearer this week, says Harris

Cate McCurry, PA

The Minister for Health said it will become clear later this week whether the easing of restrictions has led to more cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

The State is entering the second week in easing its lockdown laws which saw the reopening of a number of retail stores and some sporting activities.

Simon Harris said on Monday that he is feeling "optimistic", however he warned the public cannot "get sloppy" and urged people to continue following public health advice.

He also told RTE 2FM breakfast show that the advice around maintaining a two-metre physical distance is also under review.

A senior civil servant told Monday's Government Covid-19 briefing that there is "a lot of discussion and speculation" about whether some of the public health advice and the road map schedule of reopening will change.

Liz Canavan said the current advice from the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) and the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control is that people should physically distance by two metres.

"That remains the public health advice from the Government and similar is in place in countries around the world," Ms Canavan added.

Japan lifts coronavirus emergency in all remaining areas

Expand Close A man wearing a face mask waits to walk over Shibuya crossing in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Carl Court/Getty Images) Getty Images / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp A man wearing a face mask waits to walk over Shibuya crossing in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Carl Court/Getty Images)

AP reporters

Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe has lifted a coronavirus state of emergency in Tokyo and four other remaining areas, ending the restrictions nationwide.

Experts on a government-commissioned panel approved the lifting of the emergency in the capital, neighbouring Kanagawa, Chiba and Saitama prefectures, and in Hokkaido to the north, which had remained under the emergency declaration after it was removed in most of Japan earlier this month.

Japan, with about 16,600 confirmed cases and 850 deaths, has so far avoided the large outbreaks experienced in the US and Europe despite softer restrictions.

Mr Abe said the lifting of the emergency does not mean the end of the outbreak. He said the goal is to balance preventive measures and the economy until vaccines and effective drugs become available.

But the world's third largest economy has fallen into a recession, and public discontent over his handling of coronavirus has sent his support ratings tumbling. Recent media surveys show public support for his cabinet has plunged below 30pc, the lowest since he returned to office in December 2012.

Mr Abe declared the state of emergency on April 7 in several parts of Japan including Tokyo, expanded it to the entire nation later in the month, and then extended it until the end of May.

Fears that some banks closed during virus epidemic will now never reopen

Expand Close Anger: Residents and business owners of Ballyhaunis outside the Bank of Ireland branch. PHOTO : KEITH HENEGHAN Photo : Keith Heneghan / Phocus / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Anger: Residents and business owners of Ballyhaunis outside the Bank of Ireland branch. PHOTO : KEITH HENEGHAN

Fears have emerged that some of Ireland's banks will not reopen following the virus pandemic. Personal finance editor Charlie Weston reports.

Read More

11.55 25/05/2020

Domestic abuse victims can travel outside of 5km limit to seek help

Daily briefing from spokesperson Liz Canavan from the Department of the Taoiseach at government briefings:

Temporary Wage Subsidy Scheme: 56,700 employers registered. 432,000 employees have received at least one payment. Total value of the scheme so far is €1.115bn

579,000 people will receive pandemic payment (PUP) today. Around €202m worth of payments are issued weekly

41,500 calls have been made to Community Fora groups by citizens needing a helping hand

A €30m package for rural towns who have suffered from the pandemic has been announced

www.stillhere.ie domestic abuse service is urging victims of domestic abuse to seek help. The 5km rule does not apply for victims of domestic abuse if they must travel outside it "to seek safety"

Roadmap out of lockdown: going "too far, too fast" could result in a surge in infections

Appointments to shop for homewares or non-essential services are not a part of phase one and retailers should instead put in place online shopping options.





10.39 25/05/2020

Bars, restaurants and cafes resume to full service - updates from around Europe

Associated Press Reporters

Czech Republic

Bars, restaurants and cafes are returning to full service as the government takes further steps to ease restrictions.

Establishments can serve customers in interior spaces, and hotels are also reopening together with public swimming pools, wellness centres and saunas.

Sports, cultural and other public events for up to 300 people will be allowed, up from the previous 100.

Germany

A coronavirus outbreak linked to a slaughterhouse in the Netherlands has spread across the border to Germany.

Dutch regional health authorities said tests showed 147 of the 657 employees at a meat processing plant in Groenlo were positive for Covid-19.

They said 79 of those infected live in Germany, while 68 are resident in the Netherlands.

There have been several clusters of Covid-19 among slaughterhouse workers in Germany in recent weeks, prompting a government pledge to crack down on conditions in the industry.

Spain

Spain, one of the hardest-hit countries and also one of the world's top destinations for international travellers, says it will not reopen for foreign tourists until July.

To boost the economy, the country's leader has encouraged Spaniards to start planning their vacations for late June inside Spain.

"Come July, we will allow the arrival of foreign tourists to Spain under safe conditions," prime minister Pedro Sanchez said.

"We will guarantee that tourists are not at risk and that they don't represent a risk" to Spain.

France

France is relaxing its border restrictions from today, allowing in migrant workers and family visitors from other European countries.

Over the weekend, families flocked to the beach at La Grande Motte on the Mediterranean, swimming and sunbathing, with eight-square-metre spaces marked off with ropes and wooden stakes to keep people apart. Reservations were required, and there was already a two-day waiting list.

Other beaches in France have also reopened, but only for exercise, with visitors not allowed to sit or lie down.

In Paris, where all city parks remain closed, locals soaked up the sun along the embankments of the Seine River and lounged on ledges outside the Tuileries Gardens.es.

09.20 25/05/2020

Pandemic payment will tackle recipients who earn more on it than at work when it is extended past June 8

The Pandemic Unemployment Payment (PUP) will be reviewed to address recipients who earn more from the payment than they would from their jobs.

The payment is to be extended past its expiration date of June 8, according to jobs minister Heather Humphreys.

Speaking on RTÉ Radio One’s Morning Ireland, she echoed the taoiseach’s claims that it is not “fair” or “sustainable” that some recipients of the payment were making more money from the €350 weekly payment than their wages.

She said that this “anomaly” is due to the speed of the payment being put in place and that the payment will be reviewed to address issues before it is extended past June 8.

Read More

WATCH: Shopping by appointment: a furniture chain's new way to trade

With many stores still unable to open their doors to the public, shopping by appointment is being adopted by the popular EZ Living furniture chain as a way to trade.

Its plan to open on May 18 along with hardware stores was scuppered by the Government. And while it and other homeware chains seek urgent clarity on the matter, it is proceeding with its personal shopper plan, saying it had 300 appointments already booked before it was told it could not open its doors.

08.16 25/05/2020

Virgin Media announces €1m initiative including free on-air advertising for businesses

Virgin Media has announced a €1m initiative for businesses which would include free on-air advertising.

The Backing Business initiative aims to boost Irish business throughfree on-air advertising and social media promotion across its full schedule covering Virgin Media Channels One, Two and Three.

To apply, business owners can send in a short email, outlining who and where they are, some of their main products or services and how they have coped and reinvented themselves through the current crisis. They're also encouraged to take a short video by mobile phone (including shots of the business premises). You can simply email submissions to backingbusiness@virginmedia.ie or WhatsApp to 089 611 1111.

The five surprising things that could help halt Covid

Expand Close A social distance sign in seen in Urmston, following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19. REUTERS/Phil Noble REUTERS / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp A social distance sign in seen in Urmston, following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Experts have advised that hand washing and proper respiratory etiquette are some of the best ways to stop the spread of the coronavirus- however, brushing your teeth may be another surprising measure which may halt Covid.

Read Western Correspondent Eavan Murray's report below -

Read More

Corporation tax could overtake Vat as spending plunges

Expand Close 'The balance of risks we now face is like nothing society has faced in living memory.' (Stock image) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp 'The balance of risks we now face is like nothing society has faced in living memory.' (Stock image)

Shutting shops and strict travel restrictions could cost the State up to €6.7bn this year, expanding the already huge hole in this year's budget.

The economic devastation being caused by Covid-19 could reduce indirect tax revenues by more than a fifth, according to new research from the ESRI, losing the State €3.9bn-€6.7bn in 2020.

Under the worst-case scenario, indirect tax would fall so far that corporation tax might approach or potentially overtake Vat as the State's second biggest source of income.

Direct tax is by far the State's biggest source of revenue - €23bn of the €59bn of tax collected here in 2019 was income tax.

Read More

07.10 25/05/2020

Number of deaths on island rises over 2,000

Gabija Gataveckaite reports

The number of deaths associated with the coronavirus on the island of Ireland has risen over 2,000.

Yesterday, a further four deaths were announced, which brought the death toll 1,608. The official number of deaths in Northern Ireland now stands at 506 after one death emerged yesterday.

However, this number could be greater as the Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency has recorded 664 deaths related to the virus up to May 15, 40pc greater than official figures.

'Travel bubbles' between low-risk countries planned to help tourism

Expand Close It is still advised to avoid all non-essential travel overseas and those who come into the country are "strongly advised" to self-isolate for 14 days. Picture Colin Keegan, Collins Dublin / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp It is still advised to avoid all non-essential travel overseas and those who come into the country are "strongly advised" to self-isolate for 14 days. Picture Colin Keegan, Collins Dublin

The Government has been urged by both Irish airports and airlines to adopt a recovery model with 'safe travel bubbles' which would help increase passenger number, to help the aviation industry recover from the pandemic.

Ralph Riegel reports:

Read More

Risk too great to reduce social distancing, health experts warn

Expand Close Sunbathers lay in areas marked out with ropes to enforce social-distancing measures in La Grande Motte in southern France (Daniel Cole/AP) AP/PA Images / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Sunbathers lay in areas marked out with ropes to enforce social-distancing measures in La Grande Motte in southern France (Daniel Cole/AP)

Politicians have begun putting pressure on senior health experts to half the social distancing rules from two metres to one metre. However, health experts have warned that it is too risky to do so - political editor Philip Ryan reports.

Read More

Online Editors