Coronavirus Ireland Live Updates: hairdressers and beauticians set to reopen from June 29, four weeks earlier than planned

09.31 11/06/2020

70pc rise in number of patients sent to nursing homes as virus loomed

stock photo: nursing home

Hundreds of patients were transferred from hospitals into nursing homes as the coronavirus loomed on the horizon in March, reports special correspondent Catherine Fegan

Woodie's sales last month ‘comfortably exceed’ prior year despite being open only two weeks

Woodies team member Ryan Cromwell tries to jump over the 2 meter distancing stencil on the floor at the Woodies.

Sales at Woodie's in the last two weeks in May “comfortably exceed” the level achieved for the full month last year on the back of favourable weather and pent up demand from consumers.

Sales of garden furniture, barbeques, shrubs and plants and exterior paint and woodcare products in Ireland were “exceptional.”

This is according to a trading update from the company’s owner Grafton Group.

08.38 11/06/2020

Hairdressers and beauticians to reopen from June 29, four weeks earlier than planned

A hairdresser in a personal protective suit attends to a customer at a hair salon in New Delhi

HAIRDRESSERS and barbers are expected to be allowed reopen from June 29.

The Government is expected to accelerate the reopening of hairdressers, subject to Covid-19 remaining suppressed, and will now allow them to reopen from the end of this month.

Beauticians may also be allowed to reopen early under the plans.

The original reopening roadmap envisaged them remaining shut until phase four on July 20 but they are now expected to reopen in phase three.

The move, first reported in the Sunday Independent at the weekend, comes after heavy lobbying from the sector which has argued it has sufficient safety and public health protocols in place.

The Irish Hairdresser’s Federation (IHF) has proposed a number of safety measures including pre-booked appointments only, extensive use of PPE by staff and customers and sanitation of workstations after each customer.

Culture Minister Josepha Madigan argued at Cabinet last month that hairdressers, barbers and beauticians be allowed open in phase three and the sector has met with Business Minister Heather Humphreys in recent weeks.

08.13 11/06/2020

Average number of close contacts rises to 3.5

Reports Gabija Gataveckaite

The average number of close contacts per case has risen to 3.5, according to the latest HSE contact tracing statistics.

The highest average was six, which peaked in early April - however, the number of close contacts has been steadily rising since restrictions were eased.

The average recently spiked above five and currently stands at 3.5, which means that for every confirmed coronavirus case, it is associated with 3.5 close contacts which must also be tested.

The average had streamlines at 2 during the month of May, however, it has been rising in recent weeks.

07.10 11/06/2020

Loss-making hotels 'will shut for winter without State help'

Swathes of the hotel and restaurant industry will shut when the summer season ends unless the State underwrites loss-making business through autumn and winter, a senior adviser to the sector has warned.

Turnover in the hospitality sector is expected to be down at least 40pc for 12 months after it is allowed to reopen, according to Aiden Murphy, partner at accountancy firm Crowe who advises companies across the sector.

In January, he correctly predicted a swathe of liquidations in the restaurant sector having observed stress from rising taxes, rents and competition.

'Two-metre rule is crazy and will shut me down,' warns Michelin star chef

Not practical: JP McMahon, who got Galway's first Michelin star in 2013, says the two-metre rule for social distancing is 'the craziest thing anyone has ever come up with'.

When chef and restaurateur JP McMahon got Galway's first Michelin star for his eatery Aniar in 2013, it was a dream moment to relish for the family-run business, writes Melanie Finn.

Thousands in Sligo and Dublin to give blood samples for virus antibody tests

A support worker puts on PPE as the first patients are admitted to the NHS Seacole Centre at Headley Court, Surrey, a disused military hospital, which has been converted during the coronavirus pandemic.

Thousands of people in Sligo and Dublin will be chosen to be the first groups in the country to provide blood samples to find out if they were infected with Covid-19, reports health correspondent Eilish O'Regan.

Online Editors