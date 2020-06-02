Coronavirus Ireland Live Updates: Greece set to open for Irish visitors after travel ban U-turn

A worshipper wears gloves to prevent the spread of Covid-19 as mosques reopened across Saudi Arabia (Amr Nabil/AP)

08:00 2/06/2020

Violence erupts at US protests after Trump vows to bring in military

President Donald Trump on Monday vowed to use the U.S. military to halt protests over the death of a black man in police custody, before law enforcement officers fired rubber bullets and tear gas to clear demonstrators and allow the president to walk to a church and pose for pictures.

But as darkness fell hours after the president's remarks in the Rose Garden of the White House, violence erupted for a seventh night. Demonstrators set fire to a strip mall in Los Angeles and looted stores in New York City.

"Mayors and governors must establish an overwhelming law enforcement presence until the violence has been quelled," Trump said.

07:05 2/06/2020

'Two-metre gap is more effective at lowering risk of infection'

Eilish O'Regan

The campaign to reduce the anti-Covid physical distancing rule from two metres to one metre was delivered a new setback with a major study showing the wider gap lessens the risk of infection.

Physical distancing of at least one metre lowers risk of Covid-19 transmission - but distances of two metres are more effective, the study in 'The Lancet' medical journal reveals.

It comes as the death toll fell to just one in the Republic yesterday - the second lowest daily fatality total since late March. However, another 77 new cases were diagnosed, signalling that, although it is circulating at a low level, it continues to pose a risk.

There was also mounting concern at breaching of safeguards over the week

07:05 2/06/2020

Zoo pledges to protect public as its doors open again for 'new chapter'

Laura Lynott

Dublin Zoo will reopen today to a "new chapter of history" under strict social distancing and health and safety protocols.

Tickets went on sale online yesterday with a high interest reported from families.

Zoo director Leo Oosterweghel said: "As we approach this new chapter of our history with cautious optimism, our priority during this reopening phase will be to ensure the health, safety and wellbeing of our staff, visitors and the continued provision of world-class animal care."

Strict social-distancing rules will be in place, with visitors travelling through the zoo by following an outdoor one-way walking route. The route, also known as the Dublin Zoo Outdoor Safari Trail, will be listed on a map available to all visitors.

07:00 2/06/2020

Greece set to open for Irish visitors after travel ban U-turn

Henry Samuel in Paris

Irish people are among those permitted to travel to Greece "without quarantine", its tourism minister confirmed yesterday amid a Europe-wide scramble to salvage the crucial summer holiday season.

Last week, Greece appeared to slap a nationwide ban on flights from here after leaving Ireland off its "white list" of 29 nations with better-than-­average Covid-19 infection records.

But yesterday, it said this had been a "misunderstanding" and Irish holidaymakers will be allowed to visit as early as mid-June. However, the Irish Department of Foreign Affairs is still advising against all non-essential travel overseas until further notice.

Greece has pledged to "welcome the world" from June 15, when it will resume flights to its two main airports, Athens and Thessaloniki. Others will be reopened to international flights from July 1.

