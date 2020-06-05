Coronavirus Ireland Live Updates: Government to gamble on reopening of retail sector as Phase Two approved

A worshipper wears gloves to prevent the spread of Covid-19 as mosques reopened across Saudi Arabia (Amr Nabil/AP)

A Yemeni sanitation worker, wearing protective gear, sprays disinfectant in a neighbourhood in the northern Hajjah province during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. (Photo by ESSA AHMED/AFP via Getty Images)

A private security guard stands beside a banner with at entrance gate of the English and Foreign Languages University (EFL) in Secunderabad. (Photo by NOAH SEELAM/AFP via Getty Images)

An employee at reception desk protected by plexiglass mesasures the temperature of hotel staff at the lobby of the Athens Palace hotel, on the first day of the opening of hotels in Greece (Photo by Milos Bicanski/Getty Images)

Members of the Irish Defence forces at a Covid-19 testing facility at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin. Photo: Niall Carson/PA Wire

A person wearing a facemask on the Ha'penny bridge during the Covid 19 pandemic in Dublin's City Centre. Photo:Gareth Chaney/Collins

Members of the Irish Defence Forces at a Covid-19 testing facility at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin (Niall Carson/PA)

Hug: A man is reunited with his daughter at Rome airport as she comes back with his wife from Colombia after Italy reopened its borders this week. Photo: Reuters

A nurse assists a Covid-19 patient at the Doctors Without Borders Drouillard Hospital in Cite Soleil, Haiti. (Photo by Pierre Michel Jean / AFP) (Photo by PIERRE MICHEL JEAN/AFP via Getty Images)

09:00 05/06/2020

Indigestion tablets may ease Covid-19 symptoms - study

New hope: Pepcid AC indigestion medicine may help treat Covid-19

Eilish O'Regan

A widely available indigestion medicine - which can be bought in pharmacies for just €8 - may curb Covid-19 symptoms in mild to moderate cases of the disease, a new study suggests.

Famotidine, sold as Pepcid AC, is a popular indigestion relief to reduce the production of stomach acid.

Famotidine can be taken in doses of 20-160mg, up to four times a day, for the treatment of acid reflux and heartburn.

The benefits of the drug for Covid-19 patients who were able to recover at home were felt within 24-48 hours, according to the findings of a small case series, in the journal 'Gut'.

The majority of the more than 25,100 people infected with the virus in Ireland have not needed hospital treatment.

Researchers said a rigorous clinical trial was now warranted to see if the drug could be an effective Covid-19 treatment.





08:50 05/06/2020

Scottish Exercise simulating outbreak in 2018 noted ‘clear gap’ in preparedness

An exercise simulating an outbreak of coronavirus in Scotland noted a “clear gap” in the country’s preparedness, according to a report.

The exercise held in March 2018 simulated an outbreak of Middle East respiratory syndrome coronavirus (Mers-CoV) to assess NHS Scotland’s readiness to respond to a suspected outbreak.

The Scottish Government said it published the report this week “given understandable interest in activity around preparedness or planning for infectious disease outbreaks”.

Mers, first identified in the Middle East in 2012, is a rare but severe respiratory illness which can start with a fever and cough and can develop into pneumonia and breathing difficulties.

The report said it was recognised the availability and use of personal protective equipment (PPE) would be a “key consideration in the early stages of the outbreak”.





08:40 05/06/2020

Safety first as counties plan for a season in new normal

Back in action: Groundsman Austin Kinsella attends to the pitch at Fenagh GAA Club, Co Carlow yesterday in preparation for a return to football and hurling. Photo: David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

As county boards anxiously await the unveiling of the GAA's 'return to play' roadmap, there is a growing sense of optimism and a pressing requirement for fixture planning.

Kildare's draft fixture plan includes a proposal to start running league fixtures from the first week of August.

They are not alone in planning for a future that appears increasingly likely to embrace football and hurling games earlier than most of us had anticipated.

But uncertainty still abounds on several levels, with the practical issues, soon to be clarified by Croke Park.

Will pitches be allowed to reopen on June 29? When, in a world of social distancing, can collective, full-contact training resume? Might clubs be given the green light to actually play matches in early August?

But there are other uncertainties, prompted by ingrained fears of a virus that may have been suppressed but still hasn't gone away.

08:20 05/06/2020

Airlines' woes are lessors' woes as the Covid-19 pandemic hammers world's aviation industry

Strategy: NAC's chief commercial officer, Jim Murphy. The lessor's fleet includes turboprop and jet aircraft

John Mulligan

The seismic impact of the coronavirus pandemic has rocked the foundations of the aviation industry.

The way we travel has been changed, perhaps not forever, but at least for the foreseeable future.

Recovery will come, and to think that the demand for airline travel will in some way be diminished significantly, or at all, over the long-term is to ignore its role as the only transport method capable of moving people and goods over long distances quickly and efficiently.

In the short to medium term, things will certainly be different. Demand will take time to recover. The pandemic also leaves behind a more condensed industry as some airlines succumb fully to the fallout, and fail.

Already carriers including Virgin Australia, Colombia's Avianca and Chile's Latam have filed for bankruptcy or entered administration, while others including Lufthansa and Air France-KLM are being kept on life support by government bailouts. And every airline has slashed staff, pay and other costs to cope with the devastating hit that the pandemic has inflicted on the airline industry.

08:00 05/06/2020

Care home residents’ wellbeing suffering ‘due to lack of social contact’

A nurse speaks to a resident at the Wren Hall care home in Nottingham (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)

Around eight in 10 care home managers have seen residents’ health and wellbeing deteriorate due to a lack of social contact during lockdown, a survey suggests.

People with dementia are feeling confused and abandoned by the lack of visits from loved ones, losing the ability to speak and “disappearing”, the Alzheimer’s Society said.

Care home staff told the charity people at the end of their lives are “declining at a faster rate than normal”, while others are losing weight because they are not eating or drinking like they used to.

Of 128 care homes, 126 of which care for people with dementia, 79% said residents’ health and wellbeing had suffered when surveyed between April 30 and May 21.

Fears about care homes is the biggest concern from relatives calling the charity’s Dementia Connect support line, who are helplessly watching as their loved ones lose their skills and memories “at a terrifying rate”.





07:40 05/06/2020

Government set to approve move to phase two of lockdown exit

The Irish Government is set to approve the next phase of the country’s road map out of coronavirus lockdown later on Friday.

The cabinet is meeting this morning to formally consider advice from experts on the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) on whether phase two can begin on Monday as scheduled.

Ministers also met in Dublin on Thursday night to discuss lockdown relaxations and, afterwards, Health Minister Simon Harris said all the indicators looked “very good” for a move out of phase one.

Mr Harris said along with the steps outlined for phase two in the road map document, he also anticipated some further relaxations in regard to children and older people.

In the original road map, phase two would see some workplaces and small retail outlets reopen; the distance restriction on exercise extended from 5km to 20km; and people allowed to visit the homes of those cocooning, as long as PPE and social distancing are used.

Up to four people would also be allowed visit other households, while sports teams could resume non-contact training in small groups.





07:20 05/06/2020

High blood pressure can double risk of Covid-19 death, study says

Chronic deisease such as high blood pressure will become more common Photo: Getty Images

Eilis O'Regan

Patients with raised blood pressure have a two-fold increased risk of dying from COVID-19, new research reveals today.

The researchers, who included a team from NUI Galway, found that patients with high blood pressure who were not taking medication to control the condition were at even greater risk of dying from the virus.

The findings are published today in the European Heart Journal.

The expert team at NUI Galway collaborated with a team in China.

However, the researchers said this result “should be interpreted cautiously”, adding that “patients should not discontinue or change their normal, antihypertensive treatment”.

Professor Fei Li, from Xijing Hospital in China and one of the study authors, said: “It is important that patients with high blood pressure realise that they are at increased risk of dying from Covid-19."





07:00 05/06/2020

Human rights watchdog to probe racial inequalities exposed by Covid-19

People take a knee during a Black Lives Matter rally in Bristol (Ben Birchall/PA)

The official human rights watchdog is to mount a statutory inquiry into the racial inequalities exposed by the coronavirus crisis in the UK.

The Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC) said it was a “once in a generation” opportunity to tackle deep-seated inequalities and create a fairer country.

The move comes amid a wave of protests across the UK highlighting the anger felt over the treatment of black, Asian and minority ethnic (BAME) people.

The demonstrations were provoked by the unrest in the US in the wake of the death of George Floyd at the hands of police, but the message from protesters has widened to discrimination more generally.

Earlier this week, a report by Public Health England (PHE) found that – after accounting for the effect of sex, age, deprivation and region – people of Bangladeshi ethnicity have around twice the risk of death from Covid-19 than people who are white British.

