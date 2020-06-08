Coronavirus Ireland Live Updates: Four more deaths and nine new cases

A worshipper wears gloves to prevent the spread of Covid-19 as mosques reopened across Saudi Arabia (Amr Nabil/AP)

22.29 08/05/2020

Over 136,000 cases of coronavirus reported in one day, the most in a single day

New coronavirus cases had their biggest daily increase ever as the pandemic worsens globally and has yet to peak in central America, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Monday, urging countries to press on with efforts to contains the virus.

"More than six months into the pandemic, this is not the time for any country to take its foot off the pedal," WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told an online briefing.

More than 136,000 new cases were reported worldwide on Sunday, the most in a single day so far, he said. Nearly 75% of them were reported from 10 countries, mostly in the Americas and South Asia.

In response to a question on China, WHO's top emergencies expert, Dr. Mike Ryan, said retrospective studies of how the outbreak has been addressed could wait, adding: "We need to focus now on what we are doing today to prevent second peaks."

22.05 08/06/2020

Coronavirus: Testing 15,000 people a day would cost State up to €450m - HSE

Expand Close A support worker puts on PPE as the first patients are admitted to the NHS Seacole Centre at Headley Court, Surrey, a disused military hospital, which has been converted during the coronavirus pandemic. Photo: Victoria Jones/PA Wire PA / Facebook

IT would cost the State up to €450m if a target of testing 15,000 people for Coronavirus every day is required on an ongoing basis, according to the HSE.

In a briefing note to the Special Committee on Covid-19 Response, the HSE said “clearly this will not be a requirement every day” and that it is constantly monitoring this expenditure on a regular basis, to adjust projections.

The information was provided to the Covid-19 committee in response to queries regarding Covid-19 testing costs.

Should we follow revised WHO advice on face masks - and could it cost us more to cover up?

Guidance to the general public on the wearing of face masks or coverings to reduce the risk of Covid-19 transmission has become more complicated - and potentially more expensive for some groups, reports health correspondent Eilish O'Regan

21.25 08/06/2020

Numbers on emergency pandemic unemployment pay drop 15pc since peak

THE number of people on the emergency pandemic unemployment payment has fallen by 15pc since its peak during the Covid-19 crisis.

There are 90,000 fewer people claiming the €350 a week emergency payment since the highest point in May.

New figures released today show 515,700 people are receiving the income support.

The number has fallen by 27,400 or 5pc since last week.

20.10 08/06/2020

Schools to start sending predicted Leaving Cert grades to Department of Education from today

Schools can start sending the grades they have awarded to their Leaving Cert students to the Department of Education from today.

An online system has gone live for schools to upload the estimated marks and rankings they have given to each student in each of their subjects.

The Department of Education has provided schools with a document showing students and their subjects and levels, based on information confirmed by students.

The Calculated Grades Data Collection App will remain open until Friday June 19 and a dedicated helpline and email address are available to support schools.

19.35 08/06/2020

Coronavirus a trigger for rare syndrome which left three children hospitalised in Dublin, new test confirms

A new test has confirmed COVID-19 as trigger for a rare mysterious 'inflammatory syndrome' which left three children hospitalised in Dublin.

The illness has been likened to Kawasaki disease, a rare disorder which causes rashes and a red mouth and eyes.

The illness, which has led to deaths in children in other parts of Europe and the United States, was thought to be linked to Covid-19 but scientists could not prove it.

Ireland at the crossroads: We must completely eliminate coronavirus to return to normal, scientists warn

A group of leading scientists have written an open letter to the Government on its Covid-19 strategy, saying instead of “suppressing” the virus we need to “eliminate” it.

The letter, with over 1,000 signatories, issued today warns that “we have come to a watershed moment, a fork in our road.

“The path we choose will determine our future for years to come. Our current policy is to live with the virus under a long-term mitigation strategy, with the risk of future surges and lock-downs until when, or if, a vaccine becomes available.

17.45 08/06/2020

Four more Covid-19 deaths

Gabija Gataveckaite Reports

A further four more people have died with Covid-19 in Ireland, with a further nine confirmed cases.

A total of 1,683 people have died while there have been 25,207 confirmed cases.

Data from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre, as of midnight, Saturday 6 June (25,198 cases), reveals:

· 57% are female and 43% are male

· the median age of confirmed cases is 48 years

· 3,322 cases (13%) have been hospitalised

· Of those hospitalised, 411 cases have been admitted to ICU

· 8,073 cases are associated with healthcare workers

· Dublin has the highest number of cases at 12,158 (48% of all cases) followed by Cork with 1,529 cases (6%) and then Kildare with 1,423 cases (6%)

· Of those for whom transmission status is known: community transmission accounts for 39%, close contact accounts for 59%, travel abroad accounts for 2%

16.42 08/06/2020

'We're here since 5.30am' - Hundreds queue for IKEA as phase two of reopening Ireland begins

The first car in the queue at IKEA in Ballymun arrived at 5am this morning as the quest to fill new homes with furniture and homeware from the Swedish giants began in earnest.

With the second phase of the roadmap to recovery underway today, restrictions on movement, business and commerce mean more shops can open as life returns to a ‘new normal’ in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Many admitted that they set their alarm clocks early in anticipation of massive queues forming.

By the time the doors opened at 10.30am, the queue was snaking around the perimeter of the car park as as estimated 300 people waited patiently.

WATCH: Queues form as Ikea reopens in Dublin

20 staycations you can book now - from self-catering to reunion breaks and family hotel deals

The first socially distant staycation offers are starting to flood in. We asked travel editor Pól Ó Conghaile to pick something for every price point...

15:00 08/06/2020

Moscow lifts coronavirus lockdown as Russia partially reopens borders

Moscow is lifting its months-long coronavirus lockdown, mayor Sergei Sobyanin said on Monday, declaring that the pandemic was on the wane and it was possible to resume normal life during the course of June.

Sobyanin's comments came shortly after Russia announced a partial reopening of its borders, saying it would allow people who needed to work, study, get medical treatment or look after relatives to travel abroad for the first time since late March.

"The pandemic has slowly but steadily been on the wane for several weeks," Sobyanin wrote on his personal blog. "Moscow can practically get back to its usual rhythm of life."

Russia continues to report thousands of new infections daily. Its nationwide tally is 476,658, the third-highest in the world, but the number of cases in Moscow, the original epicentre of the virus, has more than halved to around 2,000 a day.

The total number of deaths across the country at 5,971 is much lower than many other countries, which has stirred debate about the way authorities count fatalities.





14:40 08/06/2020

Hairdressers looking to get a head start on easing the lockdown with new guidelines

Mícheál Ó Scannáil

The Irish Hairdressers Federation (IHF) has published guidelines which it says will save thousands of jobs if hair salons are allowed to safely reopen in three weeks' time.

This comes after Taoiseach Leo Varadkar announced last Friday that there will now be just four phases out of the coronavirus lockdown instead of five.

But despite pressure from industry representatives, he said hairdressers and barbers would have to remain shut until phase four, which does not come into effect until July 20.

The IHF, which represents more than 400 salon owners nationwide, has now issued a set of guidelines which it says would allow them to safely navigate reopening for business at the end of this month.

Among the main recommendations are the use of PPE for stylists and customers, Covid-19 training for all staff and screening of customers when taking bookings.

Other guidelines include the full sanitisation of workstations after each customer, clients' details recorded for contact tracing and no reading material to be provided.





14:20 08/06/2020

Brazil sows further confusion by releasing contradictory sets of Covid-19 data

After removing cumulative numbers for how many people have died in Brazil of coronavirus from a national website, the government sowed further confusion and controversy by releasing two contradictory sets of figures for the latest tally of infection cases and fatalities.

Initially, data sent to journalists by the ministry on Sunday evening said Brazil now had a total death toll of 37,312 and total cases of 685,427. That meant, although the ministry did not break out these daily numbers, that in the previous 24 hours the country had registered 1,382 new deaths and 12,581 new cases.

But later on Sunday, the ministry updated its online data portal with completely different figures. The government website that publishes coronavirus data put the day's dead at 525 and new cases at 18,912. It did not publish a cumulative total.

The Health Ministry did not respond to questions about the different numbers.

The divergence comes as the government over the weekend removed from public view months of national data on the epidemic, which critics said was another attempt at hiding the soaring death toll.





14:00 08/06/2020

'We shouldn't put any pressure on any player' – Wexford boss Davy Fitzgerald on Covid-19 worries for squads

Michael Verney

Davy Fitzgerald will put his underlying health conditions to one side to man the line later this year but the Wexford hurling boss understands that some players may choose to opt out given the risks involved amid Covid-19.

The GAA's return to play roadmap was announced last Friday with inter-county training to return in September, followed by championship action the following month and Fitzgerald is keen to be reacquainted with the reigning Leinster champions.

Fitzgerald has had several well-documented health problems in recent years, however, and the 48-year-old realises that he must make some changes to continue safely in his managerial role.

"I have a few stints in. It would cross your mind having an underlying health condition but it's my choice going forward and what I want to do and certainly if the time is right, I'm ready to go out and be in the field and do whatever," Fitzgerald said on The Sunday Game.

13:40 08/06/2020

Offices offer an escape - and a clear line between work, rest and play

Mary McCarthy

While some companies such as Twitter have announced employees can work from home "forever", they may be surprised when the doors swing open just how many will be haring back to the terra firma of the office.

With property firm Savills saying many Dublin office lease transactions are now on hold indefinitely, some organisations that can go fully mobile may do so - but employers should pause before they happily cross out rent on the balance sheet because working from home (WFH) can bring hidden costs which dent the wrong side of the ledger.

I interview people about their working life every week and what strikes me is just how many view the commute as their buffer zone - a place to shift into work/ home mode, to bookend the working day and gather thoughts and unwind, listening to a podcast or letting the mind rest while cycling.

Full story here:









13:20 08/06/2020

Irish Olympian dons running spikes again following lockdown





One of Ireland’s top Olympic runners donned racing spikes again for the first time in weeks as athletics tracks emerged from coronavirus lockdown.

Kerry O’Flaherty, 38, from Newcastle in Co Down, admitted she had been nervous at the prospect of having lost some speed.

The Mary Peters Track in South Belfast opened its doors again on Monday to elite runners as Northern Ireland eases its restrictions.

Ms O’Flaherty said: “It is great to get back here and get the spikes on and get a good run on the track surface.”

Athletes like Ms O’Flaherty have been following “winter”-style programmes designed to build stamina rather than speed in the absence of race meetings.

She said: “I have been training on trails and the road and the beach so it has been great to get back to the track.”





13:00 08/06/2020

China's exports contract and imports plunge as lockdowns take their toll

China's exports contracted in May as global coronavirus lockdowns continued to devastate demand, while a sharper-than-expected fall in imports pointed to mounting pressure on manufacturers as global growth stalls.

The sombre trade readings for the world's second-biggest economy could pile pressure on policymakers to roll out more support for a sector that is critical to the livelihoods of more than 180 million workers. Total trade accounts for about a third of the economy.

Overseas shipments in May fell 3.3pc from a year earlier, after a surprising 3.5pc gain in April, customs data published yesterday showed. That compared with a 7pc drop forecast in a Reuters poll.

While exports fared slightly better than expected, imports tumbled 16.7pc compared with a year earlier, worsening from a 14.2pc decline the previous month and marking the sharpest decline since January 2016.

12:40 08/06/2020

'Shop local and get the economy back on its feet,' consumers told

Eavan Murray

Today is D-Day for retail stores across Ireland which are reopening after months of staring into the abyss.

Among the major retailers flinging open their doors are Ikea, Marks & Spencer, Harvey Norman and Smyths Toys.

Others, including bookseller Eason's and Lifestyle Sports, will operate a staggered approach to reopening this week.

With jobs and the future viability of smaller businesses under threat, the importance of consumer spending has never been higher. The Government's announcement of the accelerated phase of reopening on Friday left many retailers, both big and small, reeling. But all are eager to claw back lost revenue which saw retail sales fall 43pc in April.

Jean McCabe of Retail Excellence Ireland has appealed for people to get back out and spend.

"Now, more than ever, consumers need to shop small, shop local to help our economy get back up on its feet."

12:20 08/06/2020

Fujifilm says Covid-19 drug research may drag on into July

Fujifilm Holdings Corp's research on Avigan as a potential treatment for Covid-19 may drag on until July, the company said on Sunday, a further setback for the Japanese firm's effort to prove the drug's effectiveness against the virus.

"There is a possibility that clinical trials will continue in July," a Fujifilm spokesman said, responding to a Nikkei report that any approval will be delayed until July or later, due to a lack of patients for trials.

After the government of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe gave up on getting approval for the drug by the end of May, the aim was to complete clinical trials this month.

But researchers have only been able to get around 70% of the patients needed for the trials, and because it takes 28 days to get results, the process will continue until at least July, the Nikkei business daily said, citing an unnamed source.

The spokesman said Fujifilm does not make public details of the progress of clinical trials but it has expanded the number of medical institutions that are cooperating in the trials. "We aim to complete clinical trials as soon as possible."





12:00 08/06/2020

Three years before nation returns to 2019 economic levels, say investors

John Mulligan

It will take two to three years before the economy reverts to pre-pandemic levels, according to a survey of investment professionals.

And half of them think stock markets are headed for another crash and will revert to levels seen in March.

The survey by the CFA Society of Ireland also found that most investment professionals believe house prices will fall over the next 12 months.

However, 59pc of them think that the decline will see less than 10pc shaved off home values.

More than half of the respondents (54pc) expect Ireland's recovery to be a medium-term 'hockey stick'. Just 4pc predict a rapid recovery, but 83pc think the national rebound will be at least as fast as the global one.

11:40 08/06/2020

Staff and bosses poised for standoffs as businesses reopen, warns lawyer

Shane Phelan and Anne-Marie Walsh

Staff may resist a return to work over health and childcare concerns, causing a standoff with bosses seeking to reopen businesses, an employment law expert has warned.

Barry Walsh, head of the employment department at Fieldfisher solicitors, said it was reasonable to anticipate tension as businesses reopen with the easing of Covid-19 restrictions.

His warning came as a legal advice charity reported that it had experienced a huge surge in employment-related queries in recent weeks.

These include complaints that some employees had been urged to resign if they were against returning to the workplace.

Full story here:

11:20 08/06/2020

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

Global deaths from the novel coronavirus have now topped 400,000, as case numbers surge in Brazil and India, according to a Reuters tally. About one-quarter of all fatalities have occurred in the United States, but deaths in South America are rapidly rising, particularly in Brazil, which may overtake the United Kingdom to have the second-largest number of deaths in the world.

New Zealand has no active cases of COVID-19 for the first time since February 28, the health ministry said in a statement on Monday, adding that the last person who was being monitored for coronavirus has now been released from isolation as he's been symptom-free and is regarded as recovered.

Britain's AstraZeneca has approached U.S. rival Gilead Sciences about a possible merger to form one of the world's largest drug companies, Bloomberg News reported on Sunday, citing people familiar with the matter.

As the lock down eased in England, the number of shoppers in early June indicate "a huge amount" of pent-up demand amongst consumers for spending money in physical stores, industry data showed on Monday.

The number of deaths from the novel coronavirus in Russia has risen to 5,971, the country's coronavirus response centre said on Monday, after it reported 112 fatalities in the last 24 hours.

It reported 8,985 new infections of the virus, taking the nationwide case tally to 476,658.

Guatemalan President Alejandro Giammattei said on Sunday that 18 employees at his office and on his security detail have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, so he will work remotely and the presidential offices will be disinfected.

Brazil registered 37,312 total coronavirus deaths while overall cases in the country reached 685,427, according to data from the health ministry on Sunday, amid criticism of the government's handling of the pandemic.





11:00 08/06/2020

Ryanair boss Michael O'Leary: 'We'll fly through UK's 'rubbish' quarantine'

Ryanair will not cancel flights to and from the United Kingdom despite the introduction of a 14-day quarantine for international travellers because thousands of Britons are still booking holidays, boss Michael O'Leary said on Monday.

New rules requiring all arrivals to self-isolate for 14 days came into effect on Monday even though Ryanair, Europe's biggest budget airline, EasyJet and Aer Lingus-owner IAG have threatened legal action over what they cast as a draconian move that will cripple the British tourism industry.

The quarantine is designed to prevent a second surge of Covid-19 and in England a breach of the rules will be punishable with a 1,000 pound fine. It will be reviewed every three weeks and "air bridges" are being discussed with some top European destinations such as Portugal.

Asked whether Ryanair would cancel July and August flights if the quarantine remained in place during those months, group CEO O'Leary said: "No, because the flights are full outbound of the UK. British people are ignoring this quarantine, they know it's rubbish."

10:40 08/06/2020

Should we follow revised WHO advice on face masks - and could it cost us more to cover up?

Guidance to the general public on the wearing of face masks or coverings to reduce the risk of Covid-19 transmission has become more complicated - and potentially more expensive for some groups.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) in recent days changed its advice on face masks, saying they should be worn in public where physical distancing may not be possible to help stop the spread of the virus.

Each country makes its own rules so how does it sit with advice from chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan and his team?

Full story here:

10:20 08/06/2020

Pakistan cracks down on safety breaches, coronavirus cases top 100,000

Pakistan has recorded more than 100,000 coronavirus infections, officials statistics showed on Monday and the rise in daily infections has prompted authorities to begin strict enforcement of government safety measures.

The south Asian nation, which has registered 2,067 deaths and 103,671 infections of the novel coronavirus, lifted its lockdown last month but promulgated protocols for the reopening of markets, industries and public transport - including mandatory wearing of masks and social distancing.

"First we educated the masses about the protocols, then we warned them, and now, in the last meeting with the prime minister in the chair, we directed administrations to crack down on places protocols are not being followed," Pakistan's Planning Minister Asad Umar said in a news conference at the weekend.

Many markets and shops have been sealed because of non-compliance over the last few days, said Umar, who also heads the national response to the pandemic.

Pakistan has been setting records for the number of new daily infections over the last 10 days, partly reflecting increased testing.





10:00 08/06/2020

Pace of decline in construction activity reduces as lockdown lifts

John Mulligan

Activity in Ireland's construction market continued to decline sharply last month, but at a slower pace than was seen in April as the country remained in the grip of the pandemic lockdown.

The latest Ulster Bank Construction Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) published this morning shows it notched up a reading of 19.9 in May. That compared to a reading of just 4.5 in April.

Any figure above 50 indicates expansion, and any figure below, contraction.

It's the third month in a row that activity has remained in sharp decline.

Ulster Bank's chief economist for the Republic of Ireland, Simon Barry, said the rise in the index last month reflected the easing of restrictions for the sector that started to be implemented from the middle of the month. He said that April was the point of "peak stress" for the country's construction industry.

09:40 08/06/2020

Bring your own cutlery and no gathering around the barbecue - how dinner parties could change

Fiona Dillon

We've all heard of 'bring your own bottle' but it seems some people are now packing their own cutlery for barbecues.

From today, we can meet up to six people from outside our household both indoors and outdoors for social gatherings as we enter phase two of the lifting of restrictions.

We are ready and willing to get socialising again after cabin fever has set in for many - but it's going to look somewhat different to what we were used to before the pandemic struck.

09:20 08/06/2020

Super crowds 'no silver bullet' for finances

Getting fans through the gates to watch the Super Rugby Aotearoa competition is a step in the right direction, New Zealand Rugby (NZR) said on Monday, but it is "no silver bullet" for the governing body's financial struggles.

New Zealand's government lifted virtually all coronavirus restrictions on Monday, giving fans the green light to return to stadiums in Dunedin and Auckland this weekend for the first round of matches.

But with NZR forecasting a 70pc decline in revenue this year due to the novel coronavirus shutdown there is a long way to go before it gets back on a firm financial footing, says their head of professional rugby Chris Lendrum.

"For us at NZR it's no silver bullet," Lendrum told reporters on a conference call.

"It doesn't take away from the hard and distressing times that we face as a business and what our people are facing.

"But it will clearly help. And is a step in the right direction."





09:00 08/06/2020

DAA could ask State to help finance airport plan

John Mulligan

The Government should be prepared to step in to help bankroll major infrastructure development at Dublin Airport if the DAA finds it difficult after the pandemic to borrow more funds, according to the airport operator's chief executive Dalton Philips.

The semi-State company had embarked on a massive €2bn infrastructure development plan designed to boost passenger and aircraft capacity at Dublin Airport.

But with Mr Philips warning this week that combined passenger numbers at Dublin and Cork could plummet this year to just nine million from more than 35 million in 2019, most of its infrastructure projects are now under review. Those continuing include a more than €300m new runway project at Dublin and mandatory baggage screening systems upgrades at the gateways.

"The easy thing to do is to shut up shop and not build anything at the moment, and rebuild our balance sheet," Mr Philips told the Irish Independent.

08:40 08/06/2020

Two-metre rule to cost thousands their jobs, government report reveals

Philip Ryan

Thousands of people will not be able to return to work in the tourism sector if the two-metre social distancing restriction is not relaxed, a government report reveals.

Less than a quarter of people working in hotels, restaurants and pubs will return to their jobs at the end of this month if the strict Covid-19 rule is maintained for the industry.

The Department of Business report warns the existing social distancing requirements could “render large portions of the sector unviable”.

08:20 08/06/2020

New Zealand eradicates coronavirus

New Zealand has eradicated the coronavirus from its shores after health officials reported on Monday that the final person known to have been infected had recovered.

The news swiftly led to the country’s government announcing all forms of public events can again take place without limitations or social distancing guidelines.

It has been 17 days since the last new case was reported in New Zealand, and Monday also marked the first time since late February there had been no active cases.

Health officials caution that new cases could be imported into the country, which has closed its borders to everybody but citizens and residents, with some exceptions.

“We are confident we have eliminated transmission of the virus in New Zealand for now, but elimination is not a point in time, it is a sustained effort,” New Zealand’s prime minister Jacinda Ardern told a news conference.

“We almost certainly will see cases here again … and that is not a sign that we have failed, it is a reality of this virus. But if and when that occurs we have to make sure and we are, that we are prepared.”









08:00 08/06/2020

Ireland enters phase two of the roadmap to reopening the country

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said on Friday that Irish people have “earned the right to be hopeful about the future again” as the roadmap to reopen the country was accelerated.

The five phases in the original road will now be reduced to just four, allowing for the ‘new normal’ to take full effect on July 20.

Phase two of the plan to leave lockdown comes into fruition, as countywide travel is permitted, and the advice changes from 'stay at home' to 'stay local'.

Here are the changes that are made effective from today:

Over 70s

Over 70s can now welcome a small number of visitors to their homes

Shops will also provide dedicated hours for those who are over 70 or in an at risk group

Social

People are urged to continue to avoid unnecessary travel

People can travel within their own county, or up to 20 km from their homes, whichever is greater

Groups of up to six people will be able to meet with each other indoors

Groups of up to 15 people can meet for outdoor sporting activities

Up to 25 people will be allowed to attend funerals of loved ones, pay their respects and grieve together

Business

Solitary workers can return to their workplaces

Solitary workers can return to their workplaces As can can people who maintain a physical distance from others in their workplace

Working from home should remain the norm for those who can

Elite athletes may return to their training facilities

Marts can re-open and greyhound racing resume without spectators

All shops can reopen

Shops reopening – the ones not already open - will be required to operate staggered hours, opening no earlier than 10:30am and allocating dedicated time at the start for elderly, vulnerable and at-risk groups.

Amenities

Public libraries can reopen

There will be a new Summer Education Programme for children with special educational needs and disadvantage

Outdoor facilities and amenities for children – including commercial ones - can re-open

Playgrounds can reopen, and outdoor camps for children can also be run for groups of up to 15





07:40 08/06/2020

NI Public urged to help keep children safe from abuse during lockdown

The public has been urged to play their part in keeping children safe from abuse during the coronavirus lockdown.

Police and a child protection charity have warned that spending more time at home is likely to lead to an increased risk of child sexual abuse in Northern Ireland.

It comes as incidents of viewing of indecent images of children and online grooming are increasing.

They are promoting the Stop It Now! UK and Ireland campaign urging a greater awareness of the law and consequences of offending, as well as appealing for everyone to do what they can to protect children.

Head of the Police Service NI’s Public Protection Branch, Detective Chief Superintendent Anthony McNally, said children as well as those who pose a danger to them are spending more time online during lockdown.

He described those who pose a danger to children as viewing and sharing sexual images of those under 18, or engaging children in sexual conversations and behaviour.





07:20 08/06/2020

New easements for lockdown in Northern Ireland

A series of lockdown easements will apply across Northern Ireland from Monday.

They include allowing those who are shielding to spend time outside with a person from another household, with social distancing observed.

Marriage and civil partnership ceremonies may take place outdoors with no more than 10 people in attendance, while the needs or welfare of animals can be tended to.

The reopening of outdoor sports facilities, as well as outdoor retailers such as car showrooms and agricultural machinery, are also allowed from Monday.

Meanwhile, dental surgeries are permitted to open for face-to-face urgent dental care in the first part of a three-stage reopening process.

The easements are more conservative than those in the Republic of Ireland, where from today a wider variety of retail shops can open.





07:00 08/06/2020

Two-week quarantine rules for UK arrivals come into force

Travellers arriving in the UK will now be required to self-isolate for 14 days under Government measures to guard against a second wave of coronavirus.

All passengers – bar a handful of exemptions – will have to fill out an online locator form giving their contact and travel details, as well as the address of where they will isolate.

People who fail to comply could be fined £1,000 in England, and police will be allowed to use “reasonable force” to make sure they follow the rules.

The plans have been met with strong criticism from opposition parties and some Conservative MPs – as well as the travel industry.

British Airways has begun legal proceedings over what it calls the Government’s “unlawful” quarantine measures.









