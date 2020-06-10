Coronavirus Ireland Live Updates: five further deaths and 19 new cases confirmed

A worshipper wears gloves to prevent the spread of Covid-19 as mosques reopened across Saudi Arabia (Amr Nabil/AP)

A Yemeni sanitation worker, wearing protective gear, sprays disinfectant in a neighbourhood in the northern Hajjah province during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. (Photo by ESSA AHMED/AFP via Getty Images)

A private security guard stands beside a banner with at entrance gate of the English and Foreign Languages University (EFL) in Secunderabad. (Photo by NOAH SEELAM/AFP via Getty Images)

An employee at reception desk protected by plexiglass mesasures the temperature of hotel staff at the lobby of the Athens Palace hotel, on the first day of the opening of hotels in Greece (Photo by Milos Bicanski/Getty Images)

Members of the Irish Defence forces at a Covid-19 testing facility at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin. Photo: Niall Carson/PA Wire

A person wearing a facemask on the Ha'penny bridge during the Covid 19 pandemic in Dublin's City Centre. Photo:Gareth Chaney/Collins

Members of the Irish Defence Forces at a Covid-19 testing facility at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin (Niall Carson/PA)

Hug: A man is reunited with his daughter at Rome airport as she comes back with his wife from Colombia after Italy reopened its borders this week. Photo: Reuters

A nurse assists a Covid-19 patient at the Doctors Without Borders Drouillard Hospital in Cite Soleil, Haiti. (Photo by Pierre Michel Jean / AFP) (Photo by PIERRE MICHEL JEAN/AFP via Getty Images)

Two women wearing face masks make their way to the shops on an almost deserted Henry Street in Dublin’s city centre (Brian Lawless/PA)

Medical staff at the Bon Secours Hospital, Tralee, in full PPE in theatre, as all adjust to a new era in which structures once associated with virology labs become commonplace in theatre and across so many other clinical settings as a result of COVID-19. The use of PPE is impacting efficiency everywhere as hospitals move to provide optimal protection for patients and staff.

FILE PHOTO: View of a warning message, that customers cannot stand at the bar and must sit at tables to be served during the coronavirus outbreak, at a pub in Stockholm, Sweden, March 26, 2020. REUTERS/Colm Fulton/File Photo

Bacteriologist Diana Carolina Galvan from the Hospital de La Primavera using protection elements carries a box with samples of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) that will be processed in Bogota, in La Primavera, Colombia June 4, 2020. Picture taken June 4, 2020. REUTERS/Javier Andres Rojas

ICI said that it had arranged to fly home 67 healthcare workers in total. Photo: Getty Images Stock

Health professionals take care of a patient at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) ward in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Photo by MAURO PIMENTEL/AFP via Getty Images)

Social distancing reminders are on display in Brighton, United Kingdom. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

2:30 10/06/2020

'It's not on' - Varadkar warns low up-take of flu vaccine among health workers 'has to change'

Cormac McQuinn

TAOISEACH Leo Varadkar has warned that the low up-take of the flu vaccine among health workers saying it's "not on" and "has to change".

It comes amid fears that there could be a second wave of coronavirus outbreaks during the winter flu season.

Mr Varadkar said that such a scenario would be "very difficult" and the government is stepping up the annual flu vaccine programme as a result including expanding free vaccination for children.

He also said efforts are being made to get health workers to be vaccinated.

Speaking 2FM Breakfast with Doireann & Eoghan, he said: "People who work in healthcare are amazing people"

But he added: "Less than half of them got the flu vaccine last year. That’s not on. That has to change."

Read More

1:30 10/06/2020

Road users urged to exercise caution amid fears of spike in traffic accidents as lockdown eases

Ralph Riegel

ROAD safety chiefs have pleaded for maximum safety from motorists, cyclists and pedestrians as the Covid-19 pandemic lockdown gradually eases.

The Road Safety Authority, Gardaí and Transport Minister Shane Ross united to launch a new safety campaign dubbed "We're back on the road - make it a safe one."

It is hoped the campaign will reinforce the safe travel message as traffic volumes on Irish roads soar as pandemic restrictions are eased to allow travel within counties and within a 20km radius.

Major concern is focused on the fact a significantly larger number of cyclists are now on Irish roads following a surge in bike sales during the pandemic.

Motorists have also been urged to conduct detailed safety and roadworthiness tests on vehicles which may have been parked up for three months.

"People have done so much over the last three months to tackle the coronavirus, save lives and protect public health," Mr Ross said.

"The commitment we have seen across the country has been extraordinary. But road safety is also a public health issue and we need to see the same commitment from all road users to saving lives on our roads."

Read More

11:50 10/06/2020

Government to announce €75m childcare package to prevent providers charging higher fees

Anne-Marie Walsh

A €75m childcare support package that aims to stop providers from charging higher fees will be announced today.

Minister for Children Katherine Zappone is expected to acknowledge that a reduced number of children are likely to attend services in the initial weeks after services reopen on June 29.

The support package is designed to enable providers to operate with less parental income, while the costs of providing childcare are likely to increase.

Around 1,800 services normally open during the summer of the total 4,500 childcare services in the state.

The support package includes:

A Revenue-run wage subsidy scheme that will operate until the end of August for services that reopen on June 29.

It will provide up to 85pc of the cost of wages.

There will be also be:

A once off reopening grant of €18m for centre-based providers opening on June 29 and late August. It will be based on the number of children on department schemes pre-Covid-19.

A once off capital grant of €14.2m.

Childminder reopening grants.

More to follow..





10:15 10/06/2020

Information campaign on face masks to be stepped up – Taoiseach

Aine McMahon PA

The Government will step up its campaign to show the public how to wear face masks properly but they will not be made mandatory, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has said.

The current advice states face coverings should be worn on public transport, while visiting older people and in spaces where it is difficult to social distance.

Mr Varadkar told RTE 2FM on Wednesday: “We recommend people wear them on public transport or shops but it is not an alternative to hand washing and hygiene measures. Masks are not a magic shield – it is not an alternative to the measures.

“It is really important that people wear masks correctly so we’re going to step up the information campaign around that. We are forever seeing people being interviewed wearing the mask around their neck – that is exactly what you do not do.

“You wash your hands, put on the mask which covers your nose and mouth, and if you need to take it off to eat or smoke, you take off the mask and you don’t put it back on again.

“You need to wash your hands and put on a new clean mask, so we have a job, work to do around the dos and don’ts of wearing a mask. If you don’t do it correctly it is not beneficial, it is potentially harmful.”

Read More

9:30 10/06/2020

Government expert backs call to send every home a bundle of reusable face masks

Eilish O'Regan

Calls to send every household in the country a bundle of reusable face masks to reduce Covid-19 transmission are being supported by Dr Cillian de Gascun, chair of the Government's expert advisory group on the virus.

Dr de Gascun said there is a current inequity where people cannot afford to buy them or make their own homemade masks.

He was responding to a suggestion by Labour TD Duncan Smith at the Special Committee on Covid-19 Response who said there was precedent for this measure.

He pointed to the distribution of iodine tablets by former Fianna Fáil energy minister Joe Jacob in 2002 as part of a plan in the event of a major nuclear accident.

Mr Smith said: "In the past in this country we have mass provided preventative products in the form of iodine tablets to each household. Providing proper reusable face masks and clear instructions on how and when to use them is something we need to strongly consider."

Read More

08:30 10/06/2020

Thousands of holidaymakers to join tourism trial in Majorca, Ibiza and Menorca

Spain's Balearic Islands are to allow thousands of holidaymakers to fly in for a two-week trial to test how to balance the needs of Spain's vital tourism industry with new regulations to curb coronavirus.

The trial begins on June 15, before the archipelago and the rest of the country reopen to international tourism on July 1.

The Spanish government is under heavy pressure to reactivate an industry that generates 12pc of Spain's GDP and provides 2.6 million jobs.

Through an agreement with German tour group Tui, other tour operators and several airlines, up to 10,900 Germans will be allowed into the archipelago, its president Francina Armengol said.

Read More

08:20 10/06/2020

'Keep up the public health measures and more lives will be saved' - Health Minister Simon Harris

Health Minister Simon Harris has asked the public to continue to adhere to public health guidelines as the number of patients with Covid-19 in hospital has fallen.

There are now 105 people hospitalised with the virus.

Mr Harris took to Twitter this morning to tell followers that "real progress" has been made.

He said: "Morning. Some positive news to start the day. The number of patients with #Covid19 in hospital has fallen again. Down to 105.

"We are making real progress. Important message for us all: keep up the public health measures & this number will keep falling & more lives will be saved."

Morning. Some positive news to start the day. The number of patients with #Covid19 in hospital has fallen again. Down to 105. We are making real progress. Important message for us all: keep up the public health measures & this number will keep falling & more lives will be saved pic.twitter.com/eUTmYTp5or — Simon Harris TD (@SimonHarrisTD) June 10, 2020

HSE chief executive Paul Reid also asked the public to continue to do "the simple things well."

"99% of people last week tested negative. Just 9 cases in each of last two days .105 confirmed cases in hospital, down 88% on peak.

"12 hospitals with no cases. These are strong trends we want to protect. Please keep doing the simple things well," he said.

Latest figures from the Department of Health show that there are nine new confirmed cases, and nine further deaths lined to Covid -19.





07:15 10/06/2020

Harvard research suggests China had virus since August

Catherine Le Nouvelle

The coronavirus might have been spreading in China as early as August last year, according to Harvard Medical School research based on satellite images of hospital travel patterns and search engine data, but China dismissed the report as "ridiculous".

The research used satellite imagery of hospital parking lots in Wuhan - where the disease was first identified in late 2019 - and data for symptom-related queries on search engines for things such as "cough" and "diarrhoea".

"Increased hospital traffic and symptom search data in Wuhan preceded the documented start of the SARS-CoV-2 pandemic in December 2019," according to the research.

"While we cannot confirm if the increased volume was directly related to the new virus, our evidence supports other recent work showing that emergence happened before identification at the Huanan Seafood market (in Wuhan).

"These findings also corroborate the hypothesis that the virus emerged naturally in southern China and was potentially already circulating at the time of the Wuhan cluster."

It showed a steep increase in hospital car park occupancy in August 2019.

Read More

07:10 10/06/2020

Nurses and healthcare assistants account for half of cases of Covid-19

Anne-Marie Walsh and Eilish O'Regan

Nurses and healthcare assistants account for more than half the health workers who have caught the coronavirus, new figures reveal.

Out of 8,018 health workers who tested positive at the end of May some 2,591 were nurses and 2,056 were healthcare assistants.

Therapists and other allied health professional made up a quarter of confirmed or probable cases.

The figures provided to health unions by the Health Protection Surveillance Centre show 483 doctors were infected, 6pc of the total, followed by 90 porters.

Read More

07:00 10/06/2020

Ireland is at risk of significant virus resurgence, expert warns

Eilish O'Regan

Ireland is at risk of a significant resurgence of the coronavirus and care must be taken to avoid the infection being brought by people from one county to another post-lockdown, the expert tracking the disease here warned yesterday.

Prof Philip Nolan of Maynooth University also revealed that for every one person detected with the virus, there is at least one other person with the infection but without symptoms.

There is a chance we could see "small second waves".

The warning comes as another nine deaths were confirmed yesterday, bringing the death toll to 1,691.

Read More

