Coronavirus Ireland Live Updates: five further deaths and 19 new cases confirmed

2:30 10/06/2020
Cormac McQuinn
TAOISEACH Leo Varadkar has warned that the low up-take of the flu vaccine among health workers saying it's "not on" and "has to change".
It comes amid fears that there could be a second wave of coronavirus outbreaks during the winter flu season.
Mr Varadkar said that such a scenario would be "very difficult" and the government is stepping up the annual flu vaccine programme as a result including expanding free vaccination for children.
He also said efforts are being made to get health workers to be vaccinated.
Speaking 2FM Breakfast with Doireann & Eoghan, he said: "People who work in healthcare are amazing people"
But he added: "Less than half of them got the flu vaccine last year. That’s not on. That has to change."
1:30 10/06/2020
Ralph Riegel
ROAD safety chiefs have pleaded for maximum safety from motorists, cyclists and pedestrians as the Covid-19 pandemic lockdown gradually eases.
The Road Safety Authority, Gardaí and Transport Minister Shane Ross united to launch a new safety campaign dubbed "We're back on the road - make it a safe one."
It is hoped the campaign will reinforce the safe travel message as traffic volumes on Irish roads soar as pandemic restrictions are eased to allow travel within counties and within a 20km radius.
Major concern is focused on the fact a significantly larger number of cyclists are now on Irish roads following a surge in bike sales during the pandemic.
Motorists have also been urged to conduct detailed safety and roadworthiness tests on vehicles which may have been parked up for three months.
"People have done so much over the last three months to tackle the coronavirus, save lives and protect public health," Mr Ross said.
"The commitment we have seen across the country has been extraordinary. But road safety is also a public health issue and we need to see the same commitment from all road users to saving lives on our roads."
11:50 10/06/2020
Anne-Marie Walsh
A €75m childcare support package that aims to stop providers from charging higher fees will be announced today.
Minister for Children Katherine Zappone is expected to acknowledge that a reduced number of children are likely to attend services in the initial weeks after services reopen on June 29.
The support package is designed to enable providers to operate with less parental income, while the costs of providing childcare are likely to increase.
Around 1,800 services normally open during the summer of the total 4,500 childcare services in the state.
The support package includes:
It will provide up to 85pc of the cost of wages.
There will be also be:
10:15 10/06/2020
Aine McMahon PA
The Government will step up its campaign to show the public how to wear face masks properly but they will not be made mandatory, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has said.
The current advice states face coverings should be worn on public transport, while visiting older people and in spaces where it is difficult to social distance.
Mr Varadkar told RTE 2FM on Wednesday: “We recommend people wear them on public transport or shops but it is not an alternative to hand washing and hygiene measures. Masks are not a magic shield – it is not an alternative to the measures.
“It is really important that people wear masks correctly so we’re going to step up the information campaign around that. We are forever seeing people being interviewed wearing the mask around their neck – that is exactly what you do not do.
“You wash your hands, put on the mask which covers your nose and mouth, and if you need to take it off to eat or smoke, you take off the mask and you don’t put it back on again.
“You need to wash your hands and put on a new clean mask, so we have a job, work to do around the dos and don’ts of wearing a mask. If you don’t do it correctly it is not beneficial, it is potentially harmful.”
9:30 10/06/2020
Eilish O'Regan
Calls to send every household in the country a bundle of reusable face masks to reduce Covid-19 transmission are being supported by Dr Cillian de Gascun, chair of the Government's expert advisory group on the virus.
Dr de Gascun said there is a current inequity where people cannot afford to buy them or make their own homemade masks.
He was responding to a suggestion by Labour TD Duncan Smith at the Special Committee on Covid-19 Response who said there was precedent for this measure.
He pointed to the distribution of iodine tablets by former Fianna Fáil energy minister Joe Jacob in 2002 as part of a plan in the event of a major nuclear accident.
Mr Smith said: "In the past in this country we have mass provided preventative products in the form of iodine tablets to each household. Providing proper reusable face masks and clear instructions on how and when to use them is something we need to strongly consider."
08:30 10/06/2020
Spain's Balearic Islands are to allow thousands of holidaymakers to fly in for a two-week trial to test how to balance the needs of Spain's vital tourism industry with new regulations to curb coronavirus.
The trial begins on June 15, before the archipelago and the rest of the country reopen to international tourism on July 1.
The Spanish government is under heavy pressure to reactivate an industry that generates 12pc of Spain's GDP and provides 2.6 million jobs.
Through an agreement with German tour group Tui, other tour operators and several airlines, up to 10,900 Germans will be allowed into the archipelago, its president Francina Armengol said.
08:20 10/06/2020
Health Minister Simon Harris has asked the public to continue to adhere to public health guidelines as the number of patients with Covid-19 in hospital has fallen.
There are now 105 people hospitalised with the virus.
Mr Harris took to Twitter this morning to tell followers that "real progress" has been made.
He said: "Morning. Some positive news to start the day. The number of patients with #Covid19 in hospital has fallen again. Down to 105.
"We are making real progress. Important message for us all: keep up the public health measures & this number will keep falling & more lives will be saved."
Morning. Some positive news to start the day. The number of patients with #Covid19 in hospital has fallen again. Down to 105. We are making real progress. Important message for us all: keep up the public health measures & this number will keep falling & more lives will be saved
HSE chief executive Paul Reid also asked the public to continue to do "the simple things well."
"99% of people last week tested negative. Just 9 cases in each of last two days .105 confirmed cases in hospital, down 88% on peak.
"12 hospitals with no cases. These are strong trends we want to protect. Please keep doing the simple things well," he said.
Latest figures from the Department of Health show that there are nine new confirmed cases, and nine further deaths lined to Covid -19.
07:15 10/06/2020
Catherine Le Nouvelle
The coronavirus might have been spreading in China as early as August last year, according to Harvard Medical School research based on satellite images of hospital travel patterns and search engine data, but China dismissed the report as "ridiculous".
The research used satellite imagery of hospital parking lots in Wuhan - where the disease was first identified in late 2019 - and data for symptom-related queries on search engines for things such as "cough" and "diarrhoea".
"Increased hospital traffic and symptom search data in Wuhan preceded the documented start of the SARS-CoV-2 pandemic in December 2019," according to the research.
"While we cannot confirm if the increased volume was directly related to the new virus, our evidence supports other recent work showing that emergence happened before identification at the Huanan Seafood market (in Wuhan).
"These findings also corroborate the hypothesis that the virus emerged naturally in southern China and was potentially already circulating at the time of the Wuhan cluster."
It showed a steep increase in hospital car park occupancy in August 2019.
07:10 10/06/2020
Anne-Marie Walsh and Eilish O'Regan
Nurses and healthcare assistants account for more than half the health workers who have caught the coronavirus, new figures reveal.
Out of 8,018 health workers who tested positive at the end of May some 2,591 were nurses and 2,056 were healthcare assistants.
Therapists and other allied health professional made up a quarter of confirmed or probable cases.
The figures provided to health unions by the Health Protection Surveillance Centre show 483 doctors were infected, 6pc of the total, followed by 90 porters.
07:00 10/06/2020
Eilish O'Regan
Ireland is at risk of a significant resurgence of the coronavirus and care must be taken to avoid the infection being brought by people from one county to another post-lockdown, the expert tracking the disease here warned yesterday.
Prof Philip Nolan of Maynooth University also revealed that for every one person detected with the virus, there is at least one other person with the infection but without symptoms.
There is a chance we could see "small second waves".
The warning comes as another nine deaths were confirmed yesterday, bringing the death toll to 1,691.
