Coronavirus Ireland Live Updates: Five deaths and further 38 cases confirmed

07:00 05/06/2020

Human rights watchdog to probe racial inequalities exposed by Covid-19

The official human rights watchdog is to mount a statutory inquiry into the racial inequalities exposed by the coronavirus crisis in the UK.

The Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC) said it was a “once in a generation” opportunity to tackle deep-seated inequalities and create a fairer country.

The move comes amid a wave of protests across the UK highlighting the anger felt over the treatment of black, Asian and minority ethnic (BAME) people.

The demonstrations were provoked by the unrest in the US in the wake of the death of George Floyd at the hands of police, but the message from protesters has widened to discrimination more generally.

Earlier this week, a report by Public Health England (PHE) found that – after accounting for the effect of sex, age, deprivation and region – people of Bangladeshi ethnicity have around twice the risk of death from Covid-19 than people who are white British.

Online Editors