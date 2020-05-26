Coronavirus Ireland Live Updates: Education Minister urges Leaving Certificate students to register for calculated grading

A man wearing a face mask amid concerns of the COVID-19 coronavirus crosses a street on a bicycle in Tokyo. (Photo by CHARLY TRIBALLEAU / AFP) (Photo by CHARLY TRIBALLEAU/AFP via Getty Images)

07:25 26/05/2020

'Don't leave it until the last minute' - Education Minister urges Leaving Certificate students to register for calculated grading

Aoife Walsh

Education Minister Joe McHugh has urged Leaving Certificate students to not "leave it until the last minute" before registering for calculated grading.

The new online calculated grades student portal will open for registration to Leaving Certificate and Leaving Certificate Applied students from today.

All Leaving Certificate and Leaving Certificate Applied students are required to register on gov.ie/leavingcertificate between 10am Tuesday, May 26 and 10pm Thursday, May 28.

Mr McHugh urged students: “Please don’t leave it until the last minute. This is a tight timeframe. We need every student to register so that the new system can operate smoothly."

.Some 61,000 students are expected to register on the portal, 58,000 of which are following the Leaving Certificate or Leaving Certificate Vocational Programme, and 3,000 Leaving Certificate Applied Students.

Students will have the option of confirming the level at which they wish to sit each subject, or changing to a lower level.

Upon registering, students must have the following information to hand:

Their Examination Number

Their Personal Public Service number (PPS), which they will use to create a four-digit Personal Identification Number

Email address

Mobile phone number

Once the Department has received all the necessary data from schools, students will be asked to opt in through the portal to indicate if they wish to receive calculated grades.

"The important message for Leaving Certificate students is that they must now register by Thursday at 10pm to ensure that they can receive their Leaving Certificate Calculated Grades," Mr McHugh added.

“It is also essential that students confirm their levels at this time so that schools can complete the task of providing information for each student about their expected level of performance in each subject.”

Students can register by clicking here.





07:20 26/05/2020

South Korea reports 19 new coronavirus cases as children return to school

Press Association

South Korea has reported 19 new coronavirus cases on the eve of the return to school for more than two million children.

The majority of the new cases were in the Seoul metropolitan area, where officials have been actively tracing transmissions linked to nightclubs and other entertainment venues.

South Korea’s Centres for Disease Control and Prevention also reported two more deaths, bringing the country’s total to 269 fatalities from 11,225 cases.

Wednesday will see around 2.4 million pupils return to school, and health minister Park Neung-hoo urged school officials to double-check their preventive measures.

07:15 26/05/2020

Nursing homes were a 'blind spot' early on in response to pandemic

Cormac McQuinn

Nursing homes were a "significant 'blind spot'" in the State's coronavirus response and were left "isolated" in the early days of the pandemic, it has been claimed.

The claims come as the Dáil's Special Committee on Covid-19 Response today examines the impact of the pandemic on nursing homes.

Politicians will hear from older people advocacy organisation Sage Advocacy, Nursing Homes Ireland - which represents private facilities - and State watchdog the Health Information and Quality Authority (Hiqa).

The committee will also be attended by representatives of the HSE and, later today, from the Department of Justice in relation to Covid-19 outbreaks in direct provision centres for asylum seekers.

07:00 26/05/2020

Government warns it won't cover €500m Covid-19 black hole in higher education

Katherine Donnelly

The Government will not cover Covid-19 losses of at least €500m facing third-level colleges, the Department of Education has warned.

Department officials have signalled support for extreme cases, where cash flow difficulties may be serious enough to threaten a college's viability.

But otherwise, universities, institutes of technology and other publicly funded colleges have been told to look to their own reserves, or any other financial mechanism available to them, to cushion Covid's financial fallout.

The Higher Education Authority (HEA) recently sought a "significant government intervention in the form of a financial support package" to support the sector "through this crisis".

