Coronavirus Ireland Live Updates: 80pc of healthcare workers with Covid-19 got the virus at work, new figures show 

12:50 12/06/2020

Ryanair says travel forms are putting off visitors but don’t help fight Covid 19

Donal O'Donovan

Ryanair has claimed Covid 19 travel forms visitors arriving in Ireland are obliged to fill out have “no scientific or medical efficacy,” in a letter to Simon Harris.

The airline released the open letter hours have joining rivals British Airways and Easyjet to launch a legal action against the British government’s quarantine policy.

In its open letter to Health Minister Simon Harris, Ryanair called on Government and NPHET to abandon what it said is “Ireland’s useless “form filling” quarantine, which has no scientific or medical efficacy, but is deterring EU visitors coming to Ireland in July and Augusts at a time when most other EU countries are removing restrictions and welcoming tourists.”

11:30 12/06/2020

VHI will allow Covid claims after U-turn on travel policy

Charlie Weston

A leading travel insurance provider has changed its rules to allow thousands of policyholders to claim for Covid-19 cancellations.

In March, Vhi said it was excluding virus-related claims for those renewing their MultiTrip insurance this year.

But in a major change, it will now allow anyone renewing their cover to claim for a cancelled holiday, as long as it was booked before March 19.

It means someone who had booked a holiday at the start of the year, but renewed their policy in May, will be able to make a claim if the flights and accommodation have been cancelled and they cannot get a refund from the airline or the accommodation provider.

10:20 12/06/2020

80 pc of healthcare workers with Covid-19 got the virus at work, new figures show

Eighty-eight per cent of Irish healthcare workers with Covid-19 got the virus at work, new figures the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HSPC) show.

Out of the 8,018 cases of infected healthcare workers, 2,551 are under investigation without a known source of transmission.

Those cases account for 32 pc of all healthcare worker cases and are not included in the percentages.

The data as of May 30, excluding cases which are unknown/under investigation, show:

88 pc got the virus in a healthcare setting as staff

4 pc from contact with a confirmed case

3 pc from travel

3 pc from community transmission

1 pc from a healthcare setting as patients.

The figures were presented to Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation, who say they have received a commitment from Health Minister Simon Harris that the figures will now be published weekly.

The INMO is calling for a policy change that will amend regulations to class Covid-19 as a personal injury under health and safety legislation.

The union is also seeking better facilitation for healthcare workers who come into unprotected close contact with Covid-19 to self-isolate for 14 days, and for all healthcare workers to be provided with regular Covid-19 testing.

INMO General Secretary, Phil Ní Sheaghdha, said: “One in three COVID-19 cases are healthcare workers. One in ten are nurses. And these figures show the vast majority have caught the virus at work.

“This figure cannot simply be accepted as normal. We need to tighten procedures and test more to ensure that frontline staff don’t get the virus they are fighting."





09:20 12/06/2020

WHO chief urges Russia to review its 'unusually low' death toll

Nataliya Vasilyeva in Moscow

The World Health Organisation has suggested that Russia should review the way it counts coronavirus deaths, describing the country's low death toll as "unusual".

The comments by a senior WHO official have again raised suspicions about Russia's death toll, which stands at just over 6,000 and is extremely low compared with other European countries. Russian officials have attributed it to widespread and early testing as well as the demographics.

Irishman Michael Ryan, executive director of the WHO's health emergencies programme, said the outbreak in Russia had been following a trajectory similar to European countries, which is why its "low death rate is hard to understand".

He added, however, that WHO officials did not imply there was "systematic" under-reporting in Russia. His remarks have irked many in Moscow.

08:10 12/06/2020

Airports facing three-year road to recovery from pandemic crisis

Ralph Riegel

Irish airports are among Europe's hardest-hit by the pandemic, and a major aviation body has warned their recovery could take until 2023.

The airports have suffered a collapse in passenger numbers of more than 98pc.

And the UK's "blunt instrument" deployment of quarantine as a control measure also threatens to inflict damage the sector will take years to recover from.

While Ireland, the Channel Islands and the Isle of Man have been exempted from the UK's controversial 14-day quarantine demand for all air travellers, Airports Council International (ACI) says it threatens to inflict not just an economic but a social blow to an already reeling industry.

07:15 12/06/2020

Thermal screening to protect shoppers at Kildare Village

Bairbre Power

Thermal screening will be used to keep shoppers safe when Kildare Village reopens on Monday.

The designer destination, which features 100 brands including restaurants, will be equipped with thermal scanners at the entrance.

Upon arrival visitors and staff from the shops will have their temperature checked by a thermal camera.

If their temperature is 37.5C and below, they will be given access.

07:10 12/06/2020

Face masks are 'not mandatory - but we should wear them in shops and on buses'

Eilish O'Regan and Cormac McQuinn

Wearing face masks or coverings will not be made mandatory but more people need to use them in shops and on public transport, chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan has said.

He admitted that clearer "consistent communication" is needed around the wearing of face masks because of the relatively low take-up.

He reiterated that it is just part of a package of measures which needs to include physical distancing, hand-washing and covering coughs and sneezes.

It is now likely that people will be confronted with more signs prompting them to wear a mask or face covering.

07:00 12/06/2020

Different approaches on island a 'threat to us all', warned Holohan

Ken Foxe

Chief medical officer (CMO) Dr Tony Holohan told the most senior officials of Government departments that different approaches to Covid-19 containment on both sides of the Border could "pose threats to us all".

Minutes of senior management meetings from the Department of Justice show how Dr Holohan delivered the warning in a briefing to secretaries general from across Government.

The minutes of the St Patrick's Day meeting said: "The CMO believes the differing responses in the North and the south of the country may pose threats to us all."

As lockdown began, Dr Holohan told the State's most senior officials to expect the situation to "continue for some time" with not enough information available to estimate when cases were likely to peak.

The records - which have been released under Freedom of Information - detail the Department of Justice response to the Covid-19 crisis throughout March, April, and May.

