Coronavirus Ireland Live Updates: 2020 VHI Women's Mini Marathon cancelled

A man wearing a face mask amid concerns of the COVID-19 coronavirus crosses a street on a bicycle in Tokyo. (Photo by CHARLY TRIBALLEAU / AFP) (Photo by CHARLY TRIBALLEAU/AFP via Getty Images)

A man wearing a face mask waits to walk over Shibuya crossing in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Carl Court/Getty Images)

Sailors from Holywood Yacht Club take to their Laser dinghies with wind in their sails on Belfast Lough after last week's decision by the Northern Ireland Executive to ease the lockdown. Photo: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

Lydia Hassebroek waits to cross the street with her father during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease in Brooklyn, New York. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Health workers prepare to give people free COVID-19 tests without needing to show ID in Virginia. (Photo by Olivier DOULIERY / AFP) (Photo by OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty Images)

People pass a signpost at the Academy venue on Abbey Street whoch is closed to the Covid-19 (Coronavirus) pandemic in Dublin's City Centre Photo:Gareth Chaney/Collins

Members of the Gardai at a checkpoint to mark the June Bank Holiday Road Safety Appeal on the Longmile Road, Dublin. Photo:Gareth Chaney/Collins

Follow the latest coronavirus news in Ireland and across the world on the Independent.ie live blog.

12:50 28/05/2020

Fears hospital emergency departments could become 'reservoir' for Covid-19 as trolley overcrowding returns

Eilish O’Regan

Doctors have warned that hospital emergency departments are in danger of becoming the new reservoir for Covid-19 as trolley overcrowding has returned.

The emergency doctors said the number of patients attending emergency departments in April and May has increased and there has been a return to people waiting on trolleys for a bed.

Dr Fergal Hickey, the doctors’ spokesman said :”This is most evident in Limerick and Cork but many other hospitals are on the verge of seeing this scenario return.

“At a time when the advice to the public is of the vital need to ensure physical distancing with a minimum separation of 2m between healthy people, it is absolutely indefensible that crowding be allowed to occur in an emergency department.”

Read More

12:40 28/05/2020

Government seeks approval for €6.8bn in emergency funding for welfare payments

Cormac McQuinn

THE government is seeking Dáil approval for €6.8bn in extra funding for social welfare payments due to the increased demand caused by the coronavirus crisis.

More than 1m are reliant on the State for all or part of their income and unemployment rates have reached record levels due to the pandemic.

The extra sums needed are mostly to cover extra costs of the €350-a-week Pandemic Unemployment Payment (PUP) and the Temporary Wage Subsidy Scheme (TWSS).

Social Protection Minister Regina Doherty said the sums are being sought on a "no policy change basis".

She said the PUP will extend beyond June but the nature of the payment will have to be reviewed.

Ms Doherty said the government is currently considering this and she hopes to bring forward proposals for changes "in the next week or so".

She said approval for the extra funding is needed now to legally make social welfare payments next week.

Ms Doherty told the Dáil that failure to pass the extra funding would be "devastating in its consequences for the people we're meant to serve.

The extra funding needed for the PUP is €2.23bn and the €2.07bn is needed for the TWSS.

The additional funding needed for existing jobseekers' payments is €2.2bn.





12:00 28/05/2020

Public asked to remain "cautious" ahead of bank holiday weekend.

The Department of the Taoiseach has asked the public to remain “cautious” ahead of the bank holiday weekend.

Speaking at a briefing this morning, Senior government official Liz Canavan said that that the country is still in the “very early days of reopening,” and that “we need to prioritise our health and the health of our loved ones.”

Gardai have so far invoked Covid-19 regulations 263 times and have reported "very good cooperation" among the public in following public health guidelines.





11.50 28/05/2020

Women's Mini Marathon cancelled

Eavan Murray

The VHI Women's Mini Marathon 2020 has become the latest victim of the coronavirus pandemic after organisers today confirmed its cancellation.

The annual 10K charity run, due to take place on Sunday, May 31st, has now been replaced with a virtual event in October.

Over 30,000 entries have already submitted and over 1,000 charities were set to benefit.

Details of the ‘virtual run’ will be announced in the coming weeks.

Organisers hoped to reschedule the popular event, which raises hundreds of thousands for charity annually, but says that doesn't seem possible as things stand.

All those registered to run will be automatically included into the 2021 event or alternatively entrants can get a refund from the event's website.

The Mini-Marathon is held every June bank holiday weekend in Dublin.

It's the largest Women's event of its kind in the world but just over half of entrants are women. Men often dressed in wigs and flamboyant dresses, also take part.

It reached a record attendance in 2014 with 41,006 taking part.

Last year, there were more than 460 participants who were over 70 years of age

“The health and safety of our participants is always our highest priority, and this tough decision was made with their wellbeing foremost in our minds”, said David O’Leary, the event General Manager.

“We fully support the Government’s measures to combat Covid-19 and to protect lives, and we have an enormous responsibility, not only to our participants but to the many hundreds of charities, volunteers, supporters, partners, suppliers – and the residents of Dublin city – who play such an important part in making our event a success. While we are very disappointed to make this decision, unfortunately, it will not be possible to run our event in a safe manner this year.

“In recognition of the hundreds of charities that depend on our event for a significant part of their fundraising efforts, we have joined together with our title sponsor Vhi to create a special Virtual Race. We have very exciting plans and we will be announcing full details in the coming weeks.”

The news comes a week after the cancellation of the 2020 KBC Dublin Marathon was announced.

Organisers decided that after exploring many alternative options “ultimately none were viable” in the face of the coronavirus.

11:00 28/05/2020

'It's difficult to see all students back in September' - Education Minister

Aoife Walsh

EDUCATION Minister Joe McHugh has said it is "difficult" to see all students returning to school in September, even if the 2 metre social distancing rule was reduced.

Mr McHugh said health officials are currently reviewing international advice and the Department of Education will publish a roadmap providing guidance on when schools will reopen in two weeks time.

He said that the two metre rule in place will make it "very difficult" for all students to return back to school in September.

He added that "even with with a one metre rule, it's very difficult to see."

Advice from public health officials will guide "a type of potentially blended education" to be introduced in September.

He said the Department of Education is working to open a summer programme for students with that for students with special educational needs.

"We're trying to work a summer program that won't be the same as the July provision which families are used to, where over 10,000 students take part during the summer, but we want to have some form of program which may be a mix of remote, and some school setting as well," he told RTE's Today with Sarah McInerney.

Speaking about the Leaving Certificate, Mr McHugh said 56,000 students have signed up for predictive grading while 5,000 have yet to register.

10:30 28/05/2020

Coronavirus deaths pass 100,000 in US while cases rise in India

Nick Perry

The death toll from coronavirus has risen above 100,000 in the US, while there were also record numbers getting sick in India and worrying signs of a resurgence in South Korea.

The once-unthinkable milestone in the US means more Americans have died with the virus than were killed in the Vietnam and Korean wars combined.

“It’s a striking reminder of how dangerous this virus can be,” said Josh Michaud, associate director of global health policy with the Kaiser Family Foundation in Washington.

India, home to more than 1.3 billion people, reported more than 6,500 new infections on Thursday as cases continued to rapidly rise. The surge comes as the nation’s two-month-old lockdown is set to end on Sunday.

South Korea reported 79 new cases, its biggest daily jump in more than 50 days, and a big setback for a nation that has been held up as a model for containment.

Read More

08:15 28/05/2020

Four out of five Ryanair passengers still waiting for refunds – survey

Neil Lancefield

Four out of five Ryanair passengers who requested a refund after their flight was cancelled during the coronavirus pandemic are still waiting for a pay-out, a survey has suggested.

Some 84pc have not had their money returned and only 5pc received a refund within the legal time limit for EU carriers of seven days, the poll by consumer group Which? indicated.

Ryanair said in a statement that customers “will be refunded in due course, once this unprecedented crisis is over”.

Read More

07:25 28/05/2020

ESRI warns against pandemic payments cut as decision may be put off

Cormac McQuinn and David Chance

The country's leading economic think tank has called on the Government to maintain the €350-a-week Pandemic Unemployment Payment (PUP) and warned that moves to taper it prematurely would damage the economy further.

The comments from the Economic and Social Research Institute (ESRI) came as Taoiseach Leo Varadkar signalled that major decisions on the payments could be put off to the next government.

The ESRI said in its quarterly survey of the economy that the payments should be maintained and extended even if that meant a much bigger State budget deficit this year.

Read More

07:20 28/05/2020

Holidaymakers warned there will be no July U-turn on overseas trips

Eilish O'Regan

Health chiefs are ruling out giving the go-ahead to non-essential holiday travel abroad from July 1, dashing the hopes of people who were hoping for a mid-summer getaway.

Chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan said yesterday he did not anticipate any change in the advice that non-essential travel should not be undertaken from July, despite plans by some airlines, like Ryanair, to resume flights.

"We have said for now to avoid non-essential travel," he said, and advised people not to book trips.

Read More

07:00 28/05/2020

New travel quarantine regulations come into effect in Ireland

David Young, PA

A requirement for people arriving in Ireland from overseas to alert the authorities where they will be self isolating has come into effect.

Travellers must now fill in a Covid-19 Passenger Locator Form.

With some exceptions, including transport workers involved in supply chains, diplomats and people crossing the border from Northern Ireland, people arriving into the Republic of Ireland are already required to self-isolate for 14 days.





Online Editors