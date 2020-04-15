Coronavirus: Ireland legend Robbie Keane and wife Claudine raise money in a bid to support frontline heroes during crisis

Robbie Keane and Claudine Keane at the U2 Concert Afterparty at The Grayson, Dublin

Former Ireland captain Robbie Keane and his wife Claudine have set up a fundraiser aiming to raise €20,000 for Ireland’s hospitals.

The couple are raising money as part of The Mater Foundation’s Our Hospital Heroes Appeal to protect healthcare staff who are likely to contract the coronavirus themselves.

They have raised over €12,000 in just two days.

Writing on the GoFundMe fundraiser, Robbie and Claudine opened up about how the virus hit close to home recently.

“This cause is very close to our hearts. A close relative of ours has been fighting Covid-19 for [sic] last two weeks. They've thankfully come through the worst but without the help of the ICU and HDU teams then the news may have been quite different,” they wrote.

“We will be forever grateful for the sacrifices all the frontline staff have made in every aspect of fighting this virus.”

Our Hospital Heroes consist of 12 hospitals nationwide, including The Mater Misericordiae University Hospital, St James's Hospital and University Hospital Galway.

“Right now, resources are urgently needed to treat large numbers of Covid-19 patients in our hospitals,” the fundraiser states.

“We must do so without affecting the continuing care for patients with other life-threatening conditions such as cancer and heart disease.

“The severe impact on our courageous teams and on our resources will be felt not just now, but for many years to come,” it adds.

A donation to the fundraiser can be made here.

Online Editors