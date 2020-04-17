Coronavirus Ireland Latest Updates: spread of deadly virus 'has now stabilised' after a further 43 people lose their lives

*** NO REPRODUCTION FEE *** DUBLIN : 16/4/2020 : Serving as a symbol of hope for those who pass by, acclaimed sculptor Patrick O’Reilly’s new work Hearts Held Together depicts the nation’s response to the Covid-19 crisis and is being displayed in the window of Gormleys Fine Art in Dublin’s South Frederick Street. Proceeds from the piece will be donated to frontline health charities. Picture: Conor McCabe Picture Conor McCabe Photography. MEDIA CONTACT : darren@mediaconsult.ie

Heavy death toll overshadows progress in war against virus

There is growing hope that the spread of Covid-19 is slowing - but caution is being urged after the deadliest day since the virus outbreak in this country.

Experts believe the current trajectory will pave the way for the easing of some lockdown restriction in May.

Health Minister Simon Harris also revealed that hospital admissions have "plateaued".

However, the progress was overshadowed last night as it was announced that another 43 people have lost their lives, bringing the death toll to 486.

Spread of deadly virus 'has now stabilised'

The spread of the coronavirus has stabilised, paving the way for the easing of some restrictive emergency measures in early May.

However, Prof Philip Nolan of Maynooth University, who is leading a team modelling the pandemic in the Republic, said there continued to be a delicate balance between suppressing and spiking of the infection.

Any easing of restrictions would need to be "exceptionally careful".

His analysis comes as another 43 people died of the virus, bringing the death toll to 486.

Anger rises against restrictions in the US

In Kentucky the protesters chanted "we want to work" and "facts over fear". In Michigan some carried rifles with their US flags as the snow fell. There were Trump caps visible among the crowds gathered in Ohio, while in North Carolina a woman led away by the police shouted: "God bless America!"

Right across the United States, a country now in its second month of tight restrictions to stem the spread of Covid-19, small but vocal protests have begun to spring up.

These anti-quarantine gatherings, emerging amid unprecedented surges in unemployment, are happening in state capitals and are often targeted at governors. The common thread is a demand for orders keeping people at home and businesses shut to be loosened, thereby helping a US economy choked off by the lockdowns.

