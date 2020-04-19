Coronavirus Ireland Latest Updates: plans for schools to reopen once a week, but pubs could stay shut until vaccine is found

DJ ChechuIbiza performs at the balcony of his home for the people staying inside as a precaution against the coronavirus (COVID-19). Photo by Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images

Members of the public pass a mural in Portobello, Dublin during the Covid-19 (Coronavirus) pandemic in Ireland. Photo: Gareth Chaney/Collins

09.22 19/04/2020

6.5m jobs could be lost in UK economy due to virus lockdown, warns study

Britain's coronavirus lockdown will take more than 6.5 million jobs out of the economy, according to estimates contained in a new study.

Research by the Institute for Social and Economic Research at the University of Essex says this equates to around a quarter of the UK's total jobs, with more than half the positions in certain sectors to be lost.

Accommodation and food services are predicted to suffer the worst rate of cuts, with 75.1pc of jobs lost, or around 1.3m positions.

Ranked second was "other services" at 50.2pc, ahead of "wholesale, retail and repair of motor vehicles" at 47.6pc - or roughly two million jobs.

09.17 19/04/2020

There may be no guarantee of a successful coronavirus vaccine, report finds

The world must live with the threat of Covid-19 "for the foreseeable future" as there is no guarantee of a successful vaccine, a prominent expert on the disease has reportedly said.

David Nabarro, professor of global health at Imperial College London and an envoy for the World Health Organisation on Covid-19, told The Observer newspaper that people around the globe will have to adapt to the ongoing threat of coronavirus.

"You don't necessarily develop a vaccine that is safe and effective against every virus. Some viruses are very, very difficult when it comes to vaccine development," Dr Nabarro told the paper.

"So for the foreseeable future, we are going to have to find ways to go about our lives with this virus as a constant threat."

08.22 19/04/2020

'It's a dreadful tragedy that is unfolding' - Hiqa chief

On the morning Ireland finally got a sense of the havoc Covid-19 is reaping in nursing homes, Hiqa boss Phelim Quinn was sitting at home in Belfast contemplating how powerless we are in the face of this virus.

The sun beamed brightly through a window behind him, but last Thursday was a dark day. “It is a dreadful tragedy that is unfolding. It saddens us. We are an organisation that has had a relationship with this sector over the last 12 years and it is unprecedented. Nobody could have anticipated the sort of numbers we are seeing at the minute.”

The day brought news of multiple deaths in care settings his agency has a mandate to monitor and inspect. There were eight deaths in one home, yet there is still no sense of how bad this crisis is going to get. Quinn couldn’t say then if things were about to get better or worse, but more than 400 people in nursing homes had Covid-19 last week, he added.

European lockdown is eased but few dare to venture out

Like thousands of people that have borne the brunt of the coronavirus pandemic, Roberto Gonzalez took his first tentative steps towards normality last week.

But, like many, he wasn't altogether sure that he really wanted to face it.

Mr Gonzalez is a construction worker, one of the essential sectors in Spain that was allowed to reopen following a plateauing of the country's daily toll of deaths from Covid-19.

So, too, in Italy - which has suffered the highest number of casualties outside the United States - where, along with Denmark and Austria, a slow easing of lockdown restrictions is starting to take place.

However, there appears to be a marked reluctance to resume the life lived before social distancing forced millions to adopt a very different way of interacting with others.

Planning underway to reopen schools as Harris raises 'once a week' scenario

Health Minister Simon Harris has signalled schools could be reopened one day a week before the end of term this summer but has ruled out mass gatherings for the foreseeable future, throwing into doubt the prospect of this year's All-Ireland championships and annual concerts and festivals.

In an interview with the Sunday Independent, Mr Harris said reopening schools for one day a week was just one of the measures being considered by the Government as part of a number of plans to ease the Covid-19 restrictions.

Other plans include allowing people to exercise further than 2km from their homes and letting the over-70s, who are currently 'cocooning' at home, go for a walk.

But Mr Harris has said pubs are unlikely to reopen to maximum capacity, "packed" with people, until there is an effective vaccine or treatment for the disease, which is not expected until early next year. Such a development would put the future viability of many pubs and restaurants in jeopardy.

