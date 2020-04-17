Coronavirus Ireland Latest Updates: Biggest increase in Covid-19 related deaths so far as 44 more people die

Members of the public pass a mural in Portobello, Dublin during the Covid-19 pandemic in Ireland. Photo:Gareth Chaney/Collins

18:10 17/04/2020

Breakdown of today's figures

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been informed that 44 people diagnosed with COVID-19 in Ireland have died.

33 deaths located in the east, three in the north west, three in the south and five in the west of the country

The deaths included 19 females and 25 males

The median age of today’s reported deaths is 84

25 people were reported as having underlying health conditions

There have now been 530 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland. A summary of all 530 deaths provided by the HPSC shows that:

308 (58pc) of those who died were male, 222 (42pc) were female

The age range is 23 - 105 years

The median age of those who died is 83

316 of these cases were admitted to hospital with 45 admitted to ICU

As of 11:15am today, the HPSC has been notified of the following cases:

An additional 597 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported by Irish laboratories

An additional 112 confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported by a laboratory in Germany

With the latest figures from Germany included, there are now a total of 13,980 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.





18:00 17/04/2020

Ireland's death toll from Covid-19 sees biggest increase so far as 44 further deaths and 709 new Covid-19 cases confirmed

Dr Tony Holohan has confirmed 709 new Covid-19 cases in Ireland.



Of the cases, 597 were registered in Ireland and the other 112 by a laboratory in Germany.

In total in the Republic, 13,980 have now tested positive for the virus.

A further 44 patients in Ireland have died after contracting the coronavirus.

It brings the total number of deaths associated with Covid-19 here to 530.

In total on the island of Ireland there have now been 16,318 confirmed cases of Covid-19 and 745 people have sadly died as a result.





17:05 17/04/2020

Further waves of coronavirus will hit Britain, leading doctor warns

Britain will face “further waves” of Covid-19 and will probably have the highest death rate in Europe because the Government was “too slow” to act, a leading physician has warned.

Professor Anthony Costello, of University College London’s Institute for Global Health, told a committee of MPs that the “harsh reality” is that “we were too slow with a number of things” and deaths could reach to 40,000.

His comments came as the Department of Health said a total of 14,576 patients have died in hospital after testing positive for coronavirus in the UK as of 5pm on Thursday, up by 847 from the day before.





15:16 17/04/2020

Further 18 deaths in Northern Ireland hospitals

A further 18 people have died in hospital in Northern Ireland after contracting coronavirus.

It brings the total number of patients who have died in hospital in the region to 176.

The Public Health Agency has said that a further 137 people have tested positive for Covid-19, bringing the total number of infections in Northern Ireland to 2,338.

So far a total of 15,025 people have been tested for the virus.





14.34 17/04/2020

Gardai warn of bogus email asking people to repay pandemic unemployment benefit

A BOGUS email asking people to repay the pandemic unemployment benefit into a bank account has been reported to gardaí by the Department of Social Protection.

The emails, purporting to be from the Department, are being issued from a Hotmail or Gmail address telling people they should not have been paid the pandemic welfare benefit and asking them to repay money into a nominated bank account.

The Department has warned people that it does not use such email accounts when issuing notifications to customers.

Over half-a-million people who have lost their jobs as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic have received the €350 per week payment from the Department in recent weeks.

Four-month extension for driver licences, permits and NCTs that are due to expire

ALL drivers licences and learner permits due to expire before June 30 will be valid for another four months, the Government has said.

The extension is being granted for all licences, permits, NCTs, and theory and competency certificates, senior Department of the Taoiseach official Liz Canavan confirmed.

The change means that for any person whose licence, permit, certificate, or NCT expires today, it will be valid for an extra four months. The same circumstances will apply to anyone whose documentation is due to expire before the end of June and they will automatically receive a four-month extension.

Ms Canavan told a briefing: “This will ensure that people will not lose out due to the temporary closure of the Road Safety Authority facilities and will in particular help to keep vital health and supply chain workers on our roads.”





13:58 17/04/2020

Calls for TDs’ €250,000 travel expenses to be cut during coronavirus lockdown

TDs are still collectively entitled to about €250,000 a month in travel and accommodation expenses from the taxpayer - despite limits on the numbers attending the Dáil.

The sums involved come to an average of more than €1,900 a month for eligible TDs, although they get greater or lesser amounts depending on how far they live from Leinster House.

The clock-in system has been suspended for the duration of the crisis, meaning there is no way of knowing whether a TD has travelled to Leinster House.

The continued payment of the Travel and Accommodation Allowance (TAA) despite the coronavirus lockdown has prompted calls for it to be cut back during the crisis.

'Forever my mother, always my best friend' - tributes paid to two healthcare workers who died from coronavirus

The daughter of a healthcare worker who died after being diagnosed with Covid-19 has paid a heart-rending tribute to her mother.

Mechaela Whelan Hickey hailed her mother, Catherine, who was one of two staff at a Kilkenny hospital to die this week after being diagnosed with the coronavirus.

Tributes poured in to Ms Hickey and her colleague, Jim Kenny, who died within 24 hours of each other.

Ms Whelan Hickey posted a social media tribute to her healthcare worker mother as: "Forever my mother - always my best friend."

13.19 17/04/2020

Coronavirus claims 48 lives in Northern Ireland's hospices, care homes and private residential addresses

Forty-one more patients have died from coronavirus in care homes and hospices in Northern Ireland officials said today.

The figures were revealed in a bulletin published this morning by the region’s official statistics agency. Until now, the number of people to die from the virus outside hospital had not been known.

A daily bulletin released by the Public Health Agency includes only those who died in hospital after testing positive for Covid-19. The PHA’s latest bulletin, published at 2pm yesterday, put the hospital death toll in Northern Ireland at 158.





12.14 17/04/2020

'Give frontline workers national bravery award' - former Labour TD

A former Labour TD who is now 'cocooning' because of Covid-19 has proposed a special national bravery award for healthcare workers involved in the frontline fight against the pandemic.

John Mulvihill (75), who won a Dáil seat for Labour in Cork East at the so-called 'Spring Tide' election of 1992, said that the award should be separate to a special pay review for healthcare staff once the virus crisis has ended.

"I think every doctor, nurse, paramedic, hospital worker and nursing home care giver should be honoured for the courage they have shown over these past few weeks," he said.

"Applauding them every evening is right and proper because they are true national heroes - but I believe a more permanent award is also well deserved."

WATCH: Galway choir's re-endition of Kodaline's Wherever You Are

Healthcare workers account for almost one-in-ten coronavirus cases, says INMO

Healthcare workers make up over a quarter of positive coronavirus cases in Ireland, according to the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO).

Out of the 9,599 cases diagnosed by April 11, 26pc or 2,501 healthcare workers tested positive, with 883, or over a third of which were nurses.

According to HSE figures obtained by the INMO, almost one in ten (9.2pc) diagnosed COVID-19 cases in Ireland are nurses.

This comes after two healthcare workers in St Luke’s General Hospital in Kilkenny died after contracting the virus.

11.30 17/04/2020

Daily government briefing at government buildings from taoiseach spokeswoman Liz Canavan:

Temporary Wage Subsidy Scheme: 45,150 employers are now registered with Revenue. €267m payments will be generated by Revenue

For employees earning less than €412, the subsidy has been increased from 70pc to 80pc of previous next weekly income. For those earning €412-€500, subsidy is €300 per week.

Payments for Green Low Carbon Agri-Environment Scheme (GLAS) scheme will commence a month ahead of schedule



Screen Ireland funding: €4m funding has been announced for production companies to support talent across TV and animation

Employees: bogus email circulates seeking a refund of payments issued from Hotmail and Gmail addresses. Department of Social Affairs and Employment warns that it does not use Gmail or Hotmail addresses

Community call forums can provide a "much needed lifeline"

106pc in ebook loans and 66pc increase in audio book loans from online libraries

Driver licenses and permits due to expire before June 2020 will be valid for a further four months

TG4 have a new education initiative from next Monday - Cule Cathair ar Scoil, 30min programme catering for children in Gaelscoileanna

5,000 Irish citizens have returned to Ireland from abroad in recent weeks. An additional 1,000 citizens have indicated an interest to return

A dispute between PNO and Liverpool Port has caused issues for transportation of goods to Ireland. However supply chains will not be materially impacted

500 beds in homeless accommodation in Dublin have been put in place





09.20 17/04/2020

Asymptomatic residents in nursing homes will now be tested for virus - Simon Harris

Asymptomatic residents in nursing homes will now be tested for the coronavirus.

Health minister Simon Harris said that “a lot more” needs to be done regarding the spreading of the virus in residential care settings.

“There is clearly a need to do an awful lot more," he told RTÉ’s Morning Ireland.

“Today we’re going to see a number of more measures taken, particularly an increase in extra testing in our residential settings."

Close to 200 horticulture staff flown to Ireland on chartered flight to pick strawberries

Close to 200 horticulture staff were flown to Ireland on a chartered flight into Dublin Airport to pick strawberries.

189 workers arrived from Sofia in Bulgaria on Monday on chartered Ryanair flight FR6015 to work on Keelings strawberry farms.

In a statement, the Irish company said that it is “essential” to have adequate staffing on their farms.

“It is essential that we have adequate staffing on the farm to pick crops quickly as they ripen, or we risk shortages in the market.

07.30 17/04/2020

Heavy death toll overshadows progress in war against virus

There is growing hope that the spread of Covid-19 is slowing - but caution is being urged after the deadliest day since the virus outbreak in this country.

Experts believe the current trajectory will pave the way for the easing of some lockdown restriction in May.

Health Minister Simon Harris also revealed that hospital admissions have "plateaued".

However, the progress was overshadowed last night as it was announced that another 43 people have lost their lives, bringing the death toll to 486.

Spread of deadly virus 'has now stabilised'

The spread of the coronavirus has stabilised, paving the way for the easing of some restrictive emergency measures in early May.

However, Prof Philip Nolan of Maynooth University, who is leading a team modelling the pandemic in the Republic, said there continued to be a delicate balance between suppressing and spiking of the infection.

Any easing of restrictions would need to be "exceptionally careful".

His analysis comes as another 43 people died of the virus, bringing the death toll to 486.

Anger rises against restrictions in the US

In Kentucky the protesters chanted "we want to work" and "facts over fear". In Michigan some carried rifles with their US flags as the snow fell. There were Trump caps visible among the crowds gathered in Ohio, while in North Carolina a woman led away by the police shouted: "God bless America!"

Right across the United States, a country now in its second month of tight restrictions to stem the spread of Covid-19, small but vocal protests have begun to spring up.

These anti-quarantine gatherings, emerging amid unprecedented surges in unemployment, are happening in state capitals and are often targeted at governors. The common thread is a demand for orders keeping people at home and businesses shut to be loosened, thereby helping a US economy choked off by the lockdowns.

