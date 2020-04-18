Coronavirus Ireland Latest Updates: 2.2m cases worldwide as death toll crosses 150,000 mark

Clara, a nurse poses on the stairs of the La Abubilla residence after leaving the area with infected patients on April 16, 2020 in Yequeda, Huesca, Spain. (Photo by Alvaro Calvo / Getty Images)

08.32 18/04/2020

Trump: China 'must have' the most coronavirus deaths of any country

President Donald Trump has insisted deaths from Covid-19 are much higher in China than in the US, despite official statistics painting a far different picture.

China has more than four times the population of the US but has reported far fewer deaths, around 4,600 compared with more than 32,000 in the United States as of late Friday afternoon.

"When I listen to the press every night saying we have the most (deaths) - we don't have the most in the world," Mr Trump told Friday's White House briefing.

"The most in the world has to be China. It's a massive country. It's gone through a tremendous problem with this, a tremendous problem. And they must have the most."

'There's been less interest from Irish people in this work' - Keelings respond to criticism after flying in 189 workers

Since the late 1990s there has been a significant fall-off in interest among Irish people Irish fruit and vegetable season from April to October, Keelings have said.

It has come as the companies decision to fly in 189 seasonal workers on a charter flight from Sofia to Dublin during the Covid-19 pandemic sparked a torrent of online abuse.

On Tuesday, the Farming Independent reported that chartered flights could be used to transport up to 1,500 seasonal workers into Ireland to pick fruit and vegetables through the summer and early autumn.

Last night, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar ordered an 'urgent review' of rules involving workers being flown into the country.

Health staff pay terrible price in race to stop virus

The fragility of Ireland's health service has been laid bare as understaffed hospitals struggle with the spread of Covid-19 among workers.

Newly obtained figures show how healthcare workers now make up more than one-­quarter of all diagnosed cases.

It comes at the end of a week when two healthcare workers tragically died after testing positive for Covid-19.

Staff shortages have forced some hospital units across the country to close, and officials warn the virus has compounded what was already a serious issue.

