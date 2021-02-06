Coronavirus Ireland: Further 55 deaths and 827 cases as HSE receives more than 21,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine

There have been a further 55 deaths and 827 cases of Covid-19 in Ireland, the Department of Health has confirmed.

Of today's recorded deaths, 36 occurred in February, 18 in January, and the date of one death remains under investigation.

The median age of those who died is 86 years and the age range is 49-100 years. There has now been a total of 3,674 Covid-19 related deaths and 202,548 cases in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today 63pc are under 45 years of age. 297 are in Dublin, 76 in Cork, 56 in Galway, 46 in Wexford, 37 in Kildare and the remaining 315 cases are spread across all other counties.

Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health said: “There are a few old habits that collectively we have to break in order to suppress COVID-19 together. We know that people who feel unwell typically avoid calling their GP over the weekend, and wait to see if they improve. You should no longer do that – you must phone your GP at the first sign of anything like COVID-19 symptoms. Do not adopt a ‘wait and see’ approach.

“Similarly, do not leave your house or go to work if you have any cold or flu like symptoms at all. Breaking these habits will limit COVID-19’s opportunity to spread from person to person.”

Meanwhile, more than 21,000 doses of the long awaited AstraZeneca vaccine arrived in Ireland this afternoon.

The consignments of the Covid-19 vaccines arrived from Belgium and were immediately placed in the national cold chain store in Dublin.

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly tweeted a video of packages being unloaded from a van. He stated that the first doses of the vaccine will be given to frontline healthcare workers on Monday.

His statement about the vaccinations taking place on Monday immediately drew criticism from others on Twitter who urged him to order the vaccines be administered to people this evening or tomorrow.

The HSE stated that another batch of the vaccines containing a similar amount of AstraZeneca vaccine would be delivered to Ireland next weekend.

HSE chiefs have agreed a plan with the Irish Medical Organisation for the administration of two other vaccines for the over 70s. From Monday week next, almost 500,000 people aged over 70 will be able to get the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines from their GPs.

Online Editors