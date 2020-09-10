Coronavirus Ireland: Further 196 cases but no new deaths

There have been no new deaths and a further 196 coronavirus cases reported in Ireland.

There have now been a total of 1,781 deaths and 30,360 confirmed cases.

Of the cases notified today, 103 are men and 91 are women, with 61pc under 45 years of age.

43pc are confirmed to be associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case and 37 cases have been identified as community transmission.

107 cases are in Dublin, 12 in Waterford, 11 in Limerick, 8 in Wicklow, 7 in Meath, 7 in Kildare, 6 in Laois, 6 in Westmeath, and the remaining 32 cases are located in Cavan, Clare, Donegal, Galway, Kilkenny, Leitrim, Longford, Louth, Mayo, Monaghan, Offaly, Roscommon, Tipperary and Wexford.

Dr. Ronan Glynn, Acting Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said; “Today we have at least 37 cases linked with community transmission. 27 of today’s cases are over the age of 65 years.

"By limiting our contacts, we limit the opportunity COVID-19 has to spread through the community and ultimately we protect our families, our communities and those who are most vulnerable to the severest impacts of the disease," he added

Online Editors