Coronavirus Ireland: four further deaths and 859 new cases

Health workers wearing full personal protective equipment (PPE) on the intensive care unit (ICU) at Whiston Hospital in Merseyside (Peter Byrne/PA)

There have been a further four deaths and 859 new cases associated with the coronavirus in Ireland.

There have been a total of 1,882 Covid-19 related deaths and 56,108 confirmed cases in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today, 415 are men while 441 are women. 62pc of those infected are under 45 years of age with a median age of 35 years old.

192 case have been reported in Dublin, 148 in Cork, 58 in Donegal, 55 in Galway, 54 in Monaghan, with 352 cases spread across 21 remaining counties.

As of 2pm today, 315 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 37 are in ICU. There have been 16 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

Latest CSO figures show that the number of contacts of a person who tested positive dropped from six to four since Level 3 restrictions were imposed nationwide, however, it is still unclear if it is enough to speed up the exit from lockdown.

Meanwhile, there have been six further Covid-19 linked deaths in the last 24-hour reporting period in Northern Ireland and 923 new cases of the virus.

Online Editors