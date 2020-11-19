Coronavirus Ireland: Four further deaths and 429 new cases as R number increases

Chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan said it was important people continued to work together to supress the virus (Brian Lawless/PA)

There have been a further four deaths and 429 new cases of coronavirus in Ireland.

There has been a total of 2,010 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland and a total of 69,473 confirmed cases.

The R number has increased from 0.6 and stands at 0.7 and 0.9.

Of the cases notified today, 194 are men and 234 are women.

69% are under 45 years of age and the median age is 34 years old.

There are 173 new cases in Dublin, 44 in Cork, 26 in Donegal, 22 in Louth 21 in Kildare and the remaining 143 cases spread over 20 counties.

As of 2pm today, there are 290 coronavirus patients in hospital, of which 33 are in ICU. There have been 15 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said that progress has "stalled" in the past week.

“In our objective to use a six-week period to drive down Covid-19 infection in the community, our progress has stalled in the last week.

“We now have two weeks to get back on track. Drive down the disease by limiting the number of daily contacts you have. Work from home, stay at home and follow public health advice to get us to a reproduction number below 0.5 by December 1st," he said.

Professor Philip Nolan, Chair of the Nphet Irish Epidemiological Modelling Advisory Group, said that the reproductive number has increased to 0.7 and 0.9.

“For 3 weeks we saw case numbers declining at a rate of 5 -7% per day and a reproduction number as low as 0.6. We are aware that case numbers have now stopped declining and as a consequence the reproduction number has increased to an estimated 0.7- 0.9."

He said that this is due to a "small, recent increase in the level of social contacts".

"A small additional effort to reduce our contacts will make a big difference to reduce disease incidence before December 1st," he said.

