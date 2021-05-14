Coronavirus Ireland: four further deaths and 425 new cases confirmed

Just 4pc of today's cases are in people over 65 years old.

There have been four further deaths of people with Covid-19 and 425 new cases of the virus confirmed this afternoon.

This brings the number of people that have died with Covid-19 in Ireland to 4,941 while the total case count in the State has risen to 254,870.

Of the deaths notified today, one occurred in January, one occurred in February and two in May.

The number of people with Covid-19 in Irish hospitals has fallen to 111, of which 39 are in ICU.

More than 1.4m people have received at least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine, with the HSE approaching the two million total vaccination milestone today.

Registering for vaccinations via the online portal is suspended due to a ransomware on the HSE that has forced it to shut down its entire national and local IT systems.

Minister of State for eGovernment Ossian Smyth described the attack as widespread and “possibly the most significant ever cyber attack on the Irish State”.

Many hospitals have either cancelled appointments or are experiencing severe disruption to services to a lack of access to central IT systems.

Just 4pc of today’s cases were in people over 65 years of age, a clear indication of the effectiveness of the vaccination programme. 78pc are in people under the age of 45.

More to follow..



