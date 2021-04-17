Coronavirus Ireland: Four further deaths and 420 new Covid-19 cases confirmed

There have been four further deaths of people with Covid-19 and 420 new cases of the virus confirmed by the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) today.

This brings the number of people that have died with Covid-19 to 4,835, while the total case count within the State has risen to 243,238.

As of 2pm today, there were 183 people with Covid-19 in Irish hospitals, of which 50 were in ICU. There have been no new admissions to ICU in the last 24 hours.

There have been 1,155,599 vaccine doses administered as of Thursday, April 15, of which 814,470 have been first doses. 341,129 people are fully vaccinated according to the latest HSE data.

People under 30 may receive a Covid-19 vaccine before people aged between 30 and 50 under plans being examined by the Department of Health.

This consideration is based on the fear that the younger cohort are more mobile and could spread the disease quicker than the 30-50 age groups once society reopens in a meaningful way.

The 18-24 age group has often experienced the highest incidence of the virus of any group, with many outbreaks in third-level settings seen earlier in the year.

“I’ve asked the department to assess the case for vaccinating younger cohorts earlier, on the basis of reducing overall transmission as quickly as possible,” Mr Donnelly told The Irish Times.

Today, Minister Donnelly’s spokesperson told Independent.ie that “Issues like this are constantly being reviewed to ensure the vaccination programme is as effective as possible, just like with dose intervals, distribution channels and so forth.

“Any change would require a government decision and no such memo is currently being prepared. Specifically regarding sequencing by age, NIAC stated on 29th March that evidence on transmission is limited.

Reduced transmission would be the primary rationale for moving to those in their late teens and early twenties,” he added.

However, Government sources in Fine Gael and Fianna Fail have hit back at Mr Donnelly’s suggestion that younger people should be moved up the vaccination list.

A Fianna Fáil source said the Government’s policy was “unchanged” while a senior Fine Gael figure said Mr Donnelly’s comments were the first “anyone across government” had heard of the proposal.

On Twitter, the minister’s Fianna Fáil colleague, Clare Senator Timmy Dooley said the proposal is a “crazy idea that shouldn’t even be considered”. “Roll out the vaccine by age as we have been advised by the science,” Mr Dooley added.

Online Editors