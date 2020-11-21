Coronavirus Ireland: Four further deaths and 344 new cases confirmed

There have been four further deaths of people with Covid-19 and 344 new cases of the virus confirmed by the Department of Health today.

This takes the total number of people that have died with Covid-19 to 2,022, while the total case count in the state has risen to 70,143.

Of the cases notified today, 127 are in Dublin, 46 in Cork, 26 in Louth, 22 in Donegal, 20 in Limerick and the remaining 103 cases are spread across 20 other counties.

The Department of Health said that 69pc of the cases occurred in those under the age of 45.

As of 2pm today, 269 patients with Covid-19 are hospitalised, of which 32 are in ICU.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin yesterday said that Europe will hope to have authorisation for the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines in the second half of December which could facilitate the rollout of a nationwide vaccination plan in early 2021. Mr Martin said the news “gives us hope”.

There were 10 deaths and 357 cases confirmed in Northern Ireland today. Businesses north of the border opened their doors yesterday but will have to close for a further two week circuit breaker lockdown from November 27 in an effort to control the spread of the virus in time for Christmas.

Online Editors