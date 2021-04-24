Coronavirus Ireland: Five further deaths and 461 new cases confirmed

Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan, Deputy CMO Dr Ronan Glynn and Professor Philip Nolan, Chair of the NPHET Irish Epidemiological Modelling Advisory Group Picture Colin Keegan, Collins Dublin

There have been five further deaths of people with Covid-19 and 461 new cases of the virus confirmed by the National Public Health Emergency Team today.

There has now been a total of 264,204 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today 235 are men and 224 are women, while 75pc are under 45 years of age.

The median age is 28 years old.

As of 8am today, 162 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 46 are in ICU. Nine additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

Vaccine doses administered

As of April 22nd 2021, 1,317,165 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland:

934,980 people have received their first dose

382,185 people have received their second dose

The Government is also planning a major push to ensure people holiday in Ireland rather than choosing to travel abroad once restrictions are eased.

Supports for the hospitality industry will be extended into the summer months and a new State-supported spending incentive for holidaymakers will be introduced. The Government wants to ensure people book staycations in Ireland when the EU introduce digital green passports for vaccinated travellers.