Coronavirus Ireland: Five further deaths and 335 new cases confirmed

There have been five further deaths of people with Covid-19 and 335 new cases of the disease confirmed by the Department of Health today.

This takes the number of people who have died with Covid-19 to 1,945, while the total case count in the State stands at 64,855.

Of the cases notified today 155 are men and 177 are women.

There are 72 cases in Dublin, 41 in Donegal, 26 in Mayo, 25 in Cork, 23 in Kerry, and the remaining 148 cases are spread across 19 other counties.

As of 2pm today, 284 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 40 are in ICU.

Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said; “The commitment to the spirit of the public health advice shown by people across Ireland since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic is to be commended. This includes wearing a face mask where social distancing is difficult, in shops and on public transport.

“However, it is also vital that they are worn correctly and safely. Ensure you are fully covering both your mouth and nose with the face mask. Remember, visors do not offer the same benefits as face masks. I want to particularly highlight that it is very important that those who work in settings such as retail avoid the use of visors and instead use face masks. Face masks offer far better protection, and they should be worn by everyone who can wear them. Wearing one prevents someone who does not know they have COVID-19 from spreading it to another person.

“They are a key element of our defence against this virus, alongside staying at home and avoiding meeting people outside your household.”

This comes as all people travelling from Denmark will have to quarantine for 14 days after it emerged a mutated strain of Covid-19 linked to minks has infected 200 people in the north of the Scandinavian country.

Minister for Transport Eamon Ryan said anyone arriving from Denmark will have to quarantine for 14 "no matter what."

There are fears the mutation labelled ‘Cluster 5’ may inhibit antibodies to the disease and could hinder efficacy of future vaccines.

The WHO said the strain appeared to have “moderately decreased sensitivity” to antibodies.

Elsewhere, Northern Ireland announced 15 further deaths and 528 cases of Covid-19.

