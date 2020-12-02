Coronavirus Ireland: five further deaths and 270 new cases

The new RocDoc Drive-Thru Covid-19 testing facility at Dublin Airport. Photo: Steve Humphreys

There have been five further deaths and a total of 270 new cases of coronavirus in Ireland.

There has now been a total of 2,074 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland and 73,066 confirmed cases.

Of the cases notified today, 141 are men and 129 are women.

63pc are under 45 years of age and the median age is 37 years old

58 cases were recorded in Dublin, 38 in Donegal, 28 in Wicklow, 25 in Mayo, 24 in Limerick and the remaining 97 cases are spread across 21 other counties.

Read More

As of 2pm today, 231 Covid-19 patients are in hospital, 31 of which are in ICU.

There have been 27 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

Ireland now has the lowest 14-day incidence of the virus in the EU.

Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said that there is "no room" for complacency.

“It is important to keep up the progress that we have achieved in recent weeks," he said.

"As the country moves into Level 3, there is no room for complacency in our response to Covid-19.

He added that "individual efforts" are vital to the "national effort".

“As more services reopen for business, remember to use the basic public health advice as a guide when organising your time. When you are out in shops and accessing services, try to avoid high risk situations and wear a face covering when social distancing is not possible on busy streets and crowded outdoor areas. When you come home from shopping or being outdoors, remember that washing your hands is your first priority.

“Your individual actions are vital to our national effort to suppress the transmission of this disease.”

Read More

Online Editors