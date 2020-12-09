Coronavirus Ireland: Five further deaths and 227 new cases

A further five people have died and 227 new cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Ireland.

There has been a total of 2,102 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland and 74,900 confirmed cases.

Of the cases notified today, 98 are men and 129 are women.

64pc are under 45 years of age and the median age is 37 years old.

70 cases are in Dublin, 26 in Donegal, 19 in Limerick,14 in Louth, 14 in Kilkenny and the remaining 84 cases are spread across 17 other counties.

As of 2pm today, there were 224 coronavirus patients in hospital, of which 38 are in ICU.

There have been 14 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said said that the eight new ICU admissions is the highest seen in a 24 hour period since spring.

“Covid-19 is still an extremely infectious disease which has the potential to lead to hospitalisation and even ICU admissions," he said.

“Ireland has managed to suppress COVID-19 to the lowest incidence levels in the EU in recent weeks. We have managed to keep up our safe behaviours and worked to protect each other throughout the pandemic."

He warned of a surge in hospitalisations, ICU admissions and even deaths if the disease is not further surpressed.

“If we do not continue to suppress the disease through the actions we have learned over recent months, we will very quickly see a surge in infections leading to an increase in hospitalisations, ICU admissions and, tragically, deaths," Dr Holohan said.

“We are actively planning to begin vaccinating people in early 2021. We cannot afford to drop our guard now."

More to follow...

Online Editors