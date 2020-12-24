Coronavirus Ireland: eight further deaths and 922 new cases confirmed as country enters Level 5 restrictions

Chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan has asked the public to protect elderly relatives from Covid-19 during Christmas. Photo: Colin Keegan/Collins

There have been eight further deaths of people with Covid-19 and 922 new cases of the disease confirmed by the Department of Health today.

Of the cases, 337 are in Dublin, 73 in Cork, 70 in Limerick, 56 in Wexford, 43 in Galway and the remaining 343 cases are spread across all other counties.

As of 8am today, 255 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 22 are in ICU. 37 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

Dr Tony Holohan asked the public to follow guidelines over the Christmas period. “Unfortunately, none of the indicators of this disease are showing encouraging signs. Ireland now has the fastest growing incidence rate in the European Union.”

“This Christmas, the best present you can give your loved ones is to strictly adhere to the public health advice.”

“Make your Christmas safe, meaningful and memorable for the right reasons. Stay home, stay safe and stay well. Limit contact as much as you can and ensure you and your loved ones have a happy and safe Christmas.”

Pubs and restaurants, as well as personal service businesses, were ordered to close at 3pm this afternoon under new Level 5 restrictions announced by the government on Tuesday, as the profile of the virus is deteriorating faster than any other EU country, the HSE have said.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin yesterday admitted it was “difficult” to envisage the hospitality sector reopening any time soon with daily cases and community transmission rates as high as they are.

The R number has increased to between 1.5 and 1.8, Nphet have predicted, meaning the virus is spreading exponentially in the community.

Nphet yesterday advised government to close all non-essential retail from December 26 due to the worsening Covid-19 profile.

Inter-county travel will be banned from midnight on St Stephen’s Day with household visits restricted to visitors from one other household from December 27.

All household visits will be banned on January 1.

Current restrictions will be reviewed on January 12, with the expectation they will be extended beyond this date.

More to follow...

Online Editors