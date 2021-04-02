Coronavirus Ireland: eight further deaths and 591 new cases confirmed

There have been eight further deaths of people with Covid-19 and 591 new cases of the virus confirmed by the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) this evening.

There have now been 4,713 deaths in the State of people with Covid-19, while the total case count has risen to 237,187.

As of 2pm today, there are 264 Covid-19 patients in Irish hospitals, of which 62 are in intensive care. 18 people have been admitted to hospitals with Covid-19 in the past 24 hours.

Over 600,000 people have now received at least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine, latest HSE figures show.

Of the 840,561 doses administered in the State as of Tuesday, March 30, 603,802 were first doses while 236,759 people are now fully vaccinated.

Yesterday in the Dáil, Health Minister Stephen Donnelly confirmed the Government would have to downgrade their vaccination target for April to “slightly under one million” due to a dip in projected deliveries.

Government have said over a million doses will be administered by next Wednesday, April 7.

Gardaí and public health officials have issued pleas to the public not to congregate this Bank Holiday weekend as case numbers have started to increase slightly in recent weeks.

