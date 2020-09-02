Coronavirus Ireland: Clare primary school forced to close as staff linked to Covid case

A child in a Dublin school had tested positive for the virus (stock photo)

A primary school in Co Clare has to close for at least a week after a number of staff members were identified as close contacts of a confirmed Covid-19 case.

In a message to parents, the school said it could not remain open without a permanent member of staff.

“We hope to reopen on Wednesday, September 9, unless advised otherwise.

“Currently this has no implications for students and no pupil has been identified as a close contact to date.

“We regret the closure of the school but we are obliged to follow the HSE guidelines”.

It is understood children from the school were due to make their Holy Communion this weekend. Parents have not yet been informed if this will go ahead.

Earlier today, a second Dublin school has had to ask students to restrict their movements for 14 days after a pupil tested positive for Covid-19.

The primary school in west Dublin yesterday sent home a number of pupils who were considered "close contacts" of the student affected.

An email was sent to parents yesterday and the students in the child's class have been asked to restrict their movements for two weeks and to follow all public health advice.

It is understood the classroom has undergone a deep clean.

One parent said the school is "following all protocol" and "we are all fighting this together".

The school's principal urged parents to "remain calm" and said these situations will arise for schools in the coming weeks.

Remote lessons will be provided for the students required to stay at home.

It is the second school in the capital which has had to send home pupils following a coronavirus diagnosis.

The school was not named by officials, with the HSE and Education Minister Norma Foley both insisting they cannot comment on individual cases.

An email circulated to parents said that while everyone was being notified about this case, the school "will not be informing all parents of each individual further case unless instructed by public health to do so".

Under HSE guidelines, schools do not have to alert all parents if there's been a confirmed case, only the "close contacts" of the student.

Parents were also told that siblings of students in the class sent home can still attend school if they are not showing symptoms.

"As you are aware, public health has declared that these cases will be inevitable in schools, and it is therefore inevitable there will be more such cases in the coming year," the email to parents said.

"If any pupil becomes symptomatic, you should contact your GP."

Students were asked to remain at home for 14 days and advised that live lessons will be held over Zoom in the meantime.

"I wish to commend public health officials who acted speedily on this matter and our school community are very encouraged with the efficiency of public health officials and their thorough, comprehensive and speedy intervention into this case," the principal said.

"The school has been following all public health protocols for the reopening of schools and I wish to thank the families who have been very supportive of the school's reopening.

"The school will continue to follow public health and Department of Education & Skills directives to schools in all matters, now and into the future."

The school reopened last Wednesday and will remain open, the principal confirmed.

In a separate development Chinese biopharmaceutical company WuXi has confirmed that six people on its Dundalk campus have tested positive for Covid-19.

20 others are self-isolating in line with public health advice.

In a statement today the company, which has around 1700 people working on the campus, of which 90 percent are contractors, said: "As of today, we have been informed that six employees of two contractor companies engaged on construction work on the WuXi biopharma campus in Dundalk, Co Louth, have tested positive for Covid-19.

"Construction management have been working closely with the contractors and all parties involved to safeguard against Covid-19 occurrence on the site."

The company said today, that, "since the return to construction work in May 2019, following the national lock-down, Covid-19 response protocols and procedures were applied on-site and HSE guidance regarding testing, tracing and site safety protocols have been rigorously followed."

"It is understood that four of the six individuals who contracted the infection did so in a social setting unrelated to the workplace. Once a Covid-19 occurrence is reported, track and trace procedures apply, and immediate work colleagues are asked to test for Covid-19 and to isolate off-site for a period of 14 days as mandated by the health authorities. In all, as of today’s date, 20 contractor staff remain in self isolation.

"In addition to a comprehensive Covid-19 avoidance and health and safety communications regime a system is in place on the campus to ensure that as soon as a case is notified to WuXi Biologics, all contractors and WuXi employees on site are informed.

"All contractors are immediately required to communicate to their employees and to take all necessary and appropriate precautionary measures as laid down by the HSE regarding contact tracing and testing and other safety protocols.

"The WuXi Biologics’ campus construction project team have followed the specific advice of Government, the HSE, the CIF and project management policy in relation to Covid-19 prevention and a strict Covid-19 avoidance regime applies across the construction campus.

"That regime requires individual workers to clean their toolboxes on arrival on site, compliance in relation to social distancing and appropriate health, safety, and hygiene regulations as well as deep cleans of all buildings and other areas on site following notification of positive tests.

"Our thoughts are with the six individuals and those in self-isolation and their families during this worrying time. We wish each of them a speedy recovery," the company added.

In 2018 the company announced a €325m investment in the Dundalk facility which is set to become the largest contract manufacturing single-use biologics production facility in the World.

400 positions will be created in WuXi Biologics operation and another 200 in WuXi Vaccines, which was announced last year.

Online Editors