Coronavirus Ireland: cases recorded at meat plants increase by 328 in one week

There has been a number of clusters of Covid-19 cases in meat plants.

The number of cases at meat plants across the country have increased by 328 in the past week as Meat Industry Ireland have insisted that “significant measures” are in place.

Chief Medical Officer Tony Holohan said a Covid-19 press briefing yesterday that there are now 16 clusters across meat processing plants, with a total of 828 cases, which is an increase of 328 from last week.

However, speaking on RTÉ Radio One’s Morning Ireland, senior director of Meat Industry Ireland Cormac Healy said that “significant measures” are in place to minimise outbreaks.

“The members of Meat Industry Ireland that are involved in meat processing have had, from the early days in this pandemic, put measures in place. From the middle of March, members of Meat Industry Ireland had put measures in place, well before the government got into overall emergency lockdown approaches,” he said.

HSE’s Dr Ronan Glynn called the outbreaks “concerning” last night and Mr Healy agreed with his remarks.

“It is concerning but the measures that have been put in place have augmented over the last two months,” he said.

“As of Friday last, we had guidance issued by the HSE which was prepared by the national outbreak control team, those measures compliment many of the actions already taken.

“Across the industry while we have unfortunately have had a number of cases, there are plants out there with no cases or a very low number of cases.”

Sixteen clusters have been reported at meat processing plants, while there is a total of 56 facilities across the country.

He said that all workers at several meat processing plants were tested.

“In several of those facilities there was a full site test a full screening test of the workforce, which does mean that the people now operating at those facilities would have tested negative.

“It’s been a huge learning curve and we’re still learning about it,” Mr Healy added.

Online Editors