Coronavirus Ireland: Another nursing home outbreak confirmed in Westmeath

Moate Nursing Home in Westmeath has become the latest facility to experience a Covid-19 outbreak.

Mowlam Healthcare, operators of Moate Nursing Home, have confirmed they are dealing with an outbreak as “a number of residents” have tested positive in recent days.

The healthcare company did not confirm if any staff had contracted the virus or exactly how many residents were infected with the disease, saying “it would be inappropriate to comment further on any personal health matters of those affected.”

Read More

In a statement, the company said: “Moate Nursing Home is currently managing a Covid-19 outbreak.

“We have a number of residents who have tested positive for the virus and these residents and all other residents are being cared for and managed by our professional staff.

“The team are working closely with the HSE Public Health Team and HIQA and would like to acknowledge and thank them for their assistance and guidance.

“A particular thank you to all our residents and their families for their ongoing support and cooperation.

“Finally, to our dedicated team we would like to extend our sincere thanks for their commitment and compassion in appropriately implementing our Covid-19 response plans and managing this challenge effectively.”

This comes as Nightingale Nursing Home in Ahascragh in Co Galway yesterday confirmed that 25 of its 27 residents have received positive Covid-19 tests and one of the residents had passed away.

All but two of its staff were also positive for Covid-19.

Kilminchy Nursing Home in Portlaoise also suffered an outbreak of coronavirus which resulted in the deaths of four of its residents.

Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan said yesterday that suppressing community transmission must be the priority or else it would be “impossible” to protect residents of nursing homes and other vulnerable people.

Read More

Online Editors