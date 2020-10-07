Coronavirus Ireland: 'All indicators are going in the wrong direction' says Nphet as five more deaths and 611 new cases confirmed

There have been five further deaths and 611 new cases of coronavirus confirmed by the Department of Health today.

This comes as the entire country is adjusting to Level 3 restrictions which came into effect at midnight last night, and as gardaí roll out 132 checkpoints nationwide to urge compliance with public health guidelines.

Read More

This takes the death toll of the virus to 1,816 while the total case count is 39,584.

There have been 218 new cases in Dublin, 63 in Cork, 60 in Donegal, 35 in Galway, 31 in Kildare and the remaining

204 are located across 21 counties.

Of the cases notified today; 303 are men and 305 are women; 59pc are under 45 years of age; 50pc are confirmed to be associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case and 83 cases have been identified as community transmission.

The 14-day incidence of the virus nationally has increased from 92 per 100,000 to 124 per 100,000 since October 1, with the five-day average of new cases up from 370 to 506.

In the last seven days there have been 3,436 new cases, Dr Ronan Glynn confirmed.

The positivity rate of tests has risen from 3pc to 4pc in a week.

Hospitalisations from the virus have grown from 122 to 154 in just six days, the Deputy CMO confirmed.

In all of August there were five deaths from Covid-19, in September there were 34 and in just the first five days of October there have been eight deaths.

At least six new outbreaks have been confirmed in nursing homes this month and there are at least five outbreaks with more than 20 cases confirmed.

Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said: “All key indicators of the disease have deteriorated further in the three days since the last meeting of Nphet on Sunday 4th October.

“Covid-19 is spreading in our community in a very worrying manner. We have to break these chains of transmission.

“80 Covid-19 cases were hospitalised in August, 206 in September and 77 so far in October.

“In August, 4 Covid-19 related deaths in total were reported, 34 in September and today on the 7th of October we report 8 Covid-19 related deaths this month.”

He added: “I have to get across the seriousness of the situation we are in. We are now beginning to see exponential growth in case numbers. Unless we individually and collectively take the message that we are giving seriously, it will become inevitable.

“Go back to the basics of hand washing and face masks. Of avoiding crowded places... We are trying to raise consciousness of the fact that we are at an early stage in the number of hospitalisations. We don't want the fact that hospital numbers are low compared to cases fool people.”

If this disease continues on the trajectory that it is on, it will threaten the continuation of non-essential medical services being provided currently, Dr Holohan said as he also warned that the blame game of infection is the enemy of people coming forward and being tested.

“We’re at a different stage than Northern Ireland but we’re not much behind them,” he said.

“This disease does not respect borders.”

“If anything, the level of concern I had on Sunday is less than what I have now,” Dr Holohan said of the rapid increase in cases across the country.

“All indicators are going in the wrong direction.”

Professor Philip Nolan, Chair of the Nphet Irish Epidemiological Modelling Advisory Group, said: “It’s a rapidly deteriorating and precarious position we are in.

“We will see case numbers and hospitalisations which will be a very significant challenge for us as a society.”

Prof Nolan's projections earlier showed that if the spread of the virus continues unabated, we will see between 1,600 and 2,300 cases a day by November.

“It’s a long time since we have seen the numbers change so rapidly,” he added.

“Periods during the summer when we reported one death every five days at most, now on average we are reporting two deaths a day.

“We saw an extra 1,000 cases per week in just one week.”

Dr. Ronan Glynn, Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said: “Trends in case numbers and incidence are now being reflected in indicators of disease severity. The number of people in hospital has increased from 122 last Thursday to 156 this afternoon. There are currently 25 people in critical care compared to 20 one week ago.”

Prof Nolan said: “Case numbers and hospitalisations are growing exponentially. The Reproductive number is now estimated at 1.2.

“If we fail to reduce viral transmission nationwide immediately, we could see 1,100 – 1,500 cases per day and 300-450 people in hospital by November 7th.”

He added: “Frankly the situation is somewhat worse than that. It's likely the R number in Dublin is less than 1.2 and the rest of the country is at 1.5.”

“The disease is spreading very rapidly and particularly outside Dublin... We simply cannot protect people in the older age bracket if the level of virus in the community continues to rise, and it is, as Dr Glynn has highlighted.”

Dr Siobhán Ni Bhriain, Consultant Psychiatrist and HSE Integrated Care Lead: “I urge everyone to remind themselves of what they can do on an individual level to suppress the virus and prevent a surge on hospital demands.

“Currently, the average length of stay of a Covid-19 patient is 20 days in hospital and 14 days in ICU.

“ICU is the last stop in the care pathway for any illness. Focus on prevention and follow public health advice to ensure care pathways are available to as many people and treatments as possible.”

She added that the average length of stay in hospital for a non-Covid patient was 5.9 days pre-pandemic, highlighting the increased strain the virus causes on the health system.

Meanwhile, Dr Holohan said he and Leo Varadkar have spoken since Monday night.

“We exchanged views and he and I have a good and long-standing relationship and we will continue to have,” he explained.

Dr Holohan said he was absolutely satisfied that the air had been cleared with the Tánaiste.

On the Tánaiste’s comments that Nphet's advice was not thought-through, he said: “In relation to the material we outlined in the letter on Sunday, the concern of where we are provided the basis for that letter. We gave that letter very careful consideration and felt we had to go to Level 5.”

“I don’t have a view if the government got it right or wrong - I just look at the numbers,” Prof Nolan said of the government’s decision not to go to Level 5 as was recommended.

Read More

Online Editors