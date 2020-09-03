Coronavirus Ireland: 95 new cases and no new deaths

There have been no new deaths and a further 95 new coronavirus cases in Ireland.

There has been a total of 1,777 coronavirus related deaths in Ireland and 29,206 confirmed cases of in Ireland.

Of the cases today, 52 are men, 43 are women and 67pc are under 45 years of age.

47pc are confirmed to be associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case and 16 cases have been identified as community transmission

There are 51 cases in Dublin, six in Kildare, six in Meath and the remaining 32 cases are Carlow, Clare, Cork, Kerry, Kilkenny, Laois, Limerick, Longford, Louth, Mayo, Offaly, Tipperary, Waterford, Westmeath, Wexford and Wicklow.

Dr Ronan Glynn, Acting Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said that the virus has "not changed".

“This virus relies on human contact. The virus has not changed and neither have the basic measures that keep us all protected. It is these basic measures that are most important to keep Covid-19 under control.

"Remember to wash your hands regularly for 20 seconds, to know the safe way to wear a face covering, avoid touching your face, cough into your elbow, reduce your social contacts and keep a physical distance of 2 metres at the top of your mind when you do meet others,” he added.

Online Editors