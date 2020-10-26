Coronavirus Ireland: 939 new cases and three more deaths confirmed as hospitalisations highest since May

939 new cases of Covid-19 have emerged and three more people have died - but Dublin has recorded the ninth lowest two-week incidence rate nationally showing early Level 3 results may be having an effect.

As of 2pm today 341 Covid-19 patients have been hospitalised - 38 of these are in ICU and 16 additional hospitalisations have taken place in the last 24 hours.

Of the cases notified today: 262 are in Dublin, 96 are in Cork, 61 are in Meath, 53 are in Galway, 51 are in Donegal and the remaining 413 cases are across all remaining counties.

Today saw Cavan record the highest two-week incidence rate for the virus - with 967.5 cases per 100,000 cases, compared to an average of 309.0 per 100,000 for the country as a whole.

Co Meath recorded the second highest incidence rate with 667.0 per 100,000. Sligo recorded the third highest with 442.5.

However there seemed to be some positive signs for Dublin, placed in Level 3 ahead of the rest of the country last month.

The capital recorded the ninth lowest incidence rate in the country, with 258.1 cases per 100,000 for the past two weeks.

However Donegal, which was also placed into level 3 early, recorded the eighth highest two-week incidence rate despite the measures, with 329.8 cases per 100,000.

Irish doctor Michael Ryan, executive director of the World Health Organisation, told a press conference today: "Sometimes in a race you can use certain tactics. Right now we are well behind this virus, so getting ahead of it will take some serious measures.

"As we have seen in other countries, once you get ahead, you can stay ahead. Contacts, community engagement, support people in quarantine.

"We will have to get ahead of the virus and it may be a further sacrifice in people's lives."

Dr Ryan said there was a "difficulty" for the European Union to "put walls up when the EU spent 70 years breaking down walls."

But he accepted there are "so many land borders," adding "we have to look at that seriously in terms of the European Union… It may require shutting down and restrictions... to take the heat out of the pandemic."

This morning also saw the highest number of Covid-19 patients in hospital since May, with 344 patients being treated in total.

26 were admitted to hospital with the virus in the last 24 hours, while nine people were discharged.

Figures this morning showed 39 patients were in intensive care units, with two new admissions.

That figure is also the highest in five months.

At last Thursday’s Department of Health Covid-19 briefing, chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan, warned that hospitalisations were likely to rise in the coming weeks, and these represent a delayed sign of increased infection among the population.

Dr Holohan also pointed out that unless community transmission is slowed, it would be impossible to protect vulnerable people, such as those living in nursing homes.

Nursing Homes Ireland say that they are currently dealing with 40 outbreaks in nursing homes.

Tadgh Daly, chief executive of Nursing Homes Ireland, told Newstalk high levels of community transmission "pose an existential threat to all nursing homes".

115,138 tests have been carried out in the last seven days and the positivity rate has dropped from 6.9pc to 6.2pc in the last week.

A total of 57,128 people have tested positive for Covid-19 in Ireland since the first case in March, while 1,882 people have died from the virus.

1,025 cases were confirmed by the Department of Health on Sunday.

On Monday 444 men were ill with the virus while 483 women had become unwell.

66pc are under 45 years of age and the median age is 32. There are now a total of 58,067 confirmed cases in Ireland.

Meanwhile, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar said he is "increasingly optimistic" that a Covid-19 vaccine will be approved in the "next couple of months".

Speaking on RTÉ Radio One, he said that a vaccine could be available as soon as during the first three months of 2021.

"In terms of the vaccine, I am increasingly optimistic as is government that we will see a vaccine approved in the next couple of months and that in the first half if not the first quarter of next year, that it will be possible to start vaccinating those most at risk, healthcare workers and people with chronic illnesses."

He said that his hopes are based on information which is being supplied to the government from different companies and based on advice from the WHO.

"It’s based on information coming to us both from the companies that are developing it and then from statement from the WHO, for example."

On Saturday, Independent.ie revealed that Ireland could get the first consignment of a Covid-19 vaccine by the end of this year.

Managing director of Pfizer Ireland, Paul Reid, said that there are strong signs that his company's experimental jab could be approved for emergency authorisation at the end of next month. It already has 100 million doses manufactured and ready to go if it gets the green light from regulatory agencies in the United States and Europe.

The vaccine involves two doses and is being tested on 44,000 people of all ages.

"We are accelerating through the clinical trial programme at breakneck speed. We are seeing a speed of recruitment into the trials that we have never seen before. Already 40,000 have been recruited. We have over 35,000 participants who received the second dose of the vaccine."

Read More

Online Editors