Coronavirus Ireland: 939 more cases confirmed and three further deaths confirmed

There have been 939 new Covid-19 cases in the Republic of Ireland with three further deaths, the Department of Health confirmed today.

This brings the total number of coronavirus cases in the state to 58,067 and deaths to 1,885.

Some 262 of cases were in Dublin, 96 in Cork, 61 in Meath, 53 in Galway, 51 in Donegal and the remaining 413 cases are spread across all remaining counties.

444 are men, 483 are women, 66pc are under 45 years of age and the median age is 32.

As of 2pm today 341 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 38 are in ICU. 16 additional hospitalisations have taken place in the past 24 hours.

Meanwhile, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar said he is "increasingly optimistic" that a Covid-19 vaccine will be approved in the "next couple of months".

Speaking on RTÉ Radio One, he said that a vaccine could be available as soon as during the first three months of 2021.

"In terms of the vaccine, I am increasingly optimistic as is government that we will see a vaccine approved in the next couple of months and that in the first half if not the first quarter of next year, that it will be possible to start vaccinating those most at risk, healthcare workers and people with chronic illnesses."

He said that his hopes are based on information which is being supplied to the government from different companies and based on advice from the WHO.

"It’s based on information coming to us both from the companies that are developing it and then from statement from the WHO, for example."

On Saturday, Independent.ie revealed that Ireland could get the first consignment of a Covid-19 vaccine by the end of this year.

Managing director of Pfizer Ireland, Paul Reid, said that there are strong signs that his company's experimental jab could be approved for emergency authorisation at the end of next month. It already has 100 million doses manufactured and ready to go if it gets the green light from regulatory agencies in the United States and Europe.

The vaccine involves two doses and is being tested on 44,000 people of all ages.

"We are accelerating through the clinical trial programme at breakneck speed. We are seeing a speed of recruitment into the trials that we have never seen before. Already 40,000 have been recruited. We have over 35,000 participants who received the second dose of the vaccine."

Online Editors