Coronavirus Ireland: 92 new cases and no further deaths

There have been no new deaths and a further 92 coronavirus cases in Ireland.

This brings the total number of Covid-19 deaths in the country to 1,777 and a total of 28,201 cases.

Of today's cases, 52 are men and 38 are women, with 69pc under 45 years of age.

46 cases are confirmed to be associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case. 11 cases have been identified as community transmission

Out of the 92 new cases, 31 are in Tipperary, 17 in Dublin, seven in Clare, seven in Wexford, five in Kildare and the remaining 25 cases are in Carlow, Cavan, Cork, Donegal, Galway, Kerry, Kilkenny, Limerick, Louth, Meath, Monaghan and Wicklow.

Dr. Ronan Glynn, Acting Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said that there have been cases nationwide in the past two weeks.

“While the number of cases reported each day remains high, the situation nationally has remained relatively stable over the past week. However, we have seen cases in 25 of the 26 counties over the past 14 days, including 473 cases in Dublin, 332 in Kildare, 120 in Tipperary, 84 in Limerick, 37 in Clare and 36 in Meath and Kilkenny."

He added that it will be early next week before restrictive measures introduced last week would take effect.

“Measures introduced last week would not be expected to impact on the trajectory of the disease until early next week. In the meantime, we must continue to follow public health advice – reduce social contacts and avoid crowds, physically distance, wear face coverings and wash hands regularly," Dr Glynn added.

