Coronavirus Ireland: 866 new cases and six further deaths confirmed by the Department of Health

There have been 866 new Covid-19 cases and six further deaths of people with Covid-19 confirmed by the Department of Health.

This takes the number of confirmed cases to 60,297 while the number of people that have died with Covid-19 is now 1,902.

There have been 242 new cases in Dublin, 166 in Cork, 56 in Donegal, 54 in Galway, 44 in Meath and the remaining 304 cases are spread across another 20 counties.

Of the cases notified today: 428 are men and 438 are women; 63pc are under 45 years of age and the median age is 35 years old.

As of 2pm today, 328 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 43 are in ICU. Five people have been hospitalised in the past 24 hours.

Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said: “It is vitally important that ifvyou are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 that you self-isolate and phone your GP for further advice.”

“Self-isolate means stay in your room and avoid contact with other members of your household. Doing this will protect those you live with by interrupting the chain of transmission.”

“I again appeal to everyone to behave as though you are a close contact. Stay at home, other than for essential reasons.”

This comes as Dr Colm Henry of the HSE today warned that the second wave of Covid-19 that Europe is currently experiencing will be worse than the first wave in the spring this year.

There were a further eight deaths and 822 cases in Northern Ireland today, which comes as Taoiseach Micheál Martin assured Northern Ireland that Ireland would help should their hospitals become overwhelmed.

