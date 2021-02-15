Coronavirus Ireland: 821 new cases and no further deaths as dominant UK variant may have higher death rate, ECDC report suggests

There have been 821 new cases of Covid-19 and no further deaths confirmed by the Department of Health this evening.

3,948 people have died with the virus in Ireland while the total case count has now risen to 210,402.

The national 14-day incidence per 100,000 people now stands at 272.

Of the cases notified today; 430 are male and 389 are Female; 70pc are under 45 years of age and the median age is 31 years old.

There have been 404 deaths so far in the month of February, Professor Philip Nolan of Nphet said at the bi-weekly Covid-19 press briefing.

There have been 333 new cases in Dublin, 91 in Galway, 53 in Limerick, 41 in Kildare, 38 in Meath and the remaining 265 cases are spread across all other counties.

As of 8am today, there were 916 Covid-19 patients hospitalised, of which 157 are in ICU. 40 people have been hospitalised with the virus in the past 24 hours.

As of last Friday, 265,237 doses of Covid-19 vaccine were administered: 175,238 first doses and 89,999 people have received their second dose.

Dr Ronan Glynn, Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said: “With the commencement of vaccination of people aged over 85 in the community, today marks a significant milestone as we seek to protect the most vulnerable from this pandemic. It is an extraordinary testament to science that less than one year since our first case in Ireland, we are now in the process of rolling out three effective vaccines. The challenge now is to continue to suppress this disease so that as many people as possible can benefit from these vaccines over the coming months.”

Prof Nolan said we are making “continued progress” in the suppression of the virus but said the rate of the progress “may be slowing down”. He said Ireland “still had a long way to go” to get case numbers down to a safer level.

The testing of asymptomatic cases may be leading to a drop off in progress with regard to reduction in daily case numbers, Prof Nolan said.

The admission of Covid-19 patients to ICU has declined sharply, along with the number of deaths due to the suppression of the virus, with prevalence of the virus among older age groups steadily declining.

Dr Lorraine Doherty, National Clinical Director for Health Protection, said there have been reported outbreaks among students including 120 cases among students in Limerick recently.

Dr Doherty said the incidence among some groups of students was “concerning”.

There are 29 open outbreaks in meat plants currently, Dr Glynn said, adding there was one outbreak linked to a meat plant that had 125 new cases.

Dr Glynn said Ireland was “very far off” scenarios that are being entertained in the UK where restaurants may be permitted to open but without alcohol. He said case numbers were far too high for such suggestions to even be considered.

The Deputy CMO acknowledged the boredom people are experiencing but said there are brighter days ahead and urged people to “stick with this”.

Dr. Sumi Dunne said the level of vaccine confidence and enthusiasm for vaccination in the over 85 group has been widely reported, along with a “sense of relief as hope for a normal life returns.”

The death rate from the UK variant - which is now responsible for 75pc of cases in Ireland - may be 65pc higher than strains of the coronavirus seen in Ireland in the first wave, a newly released report from the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) indicated today.

The risk assessment report states that preliminary analyses conducted in the UK show the risk ratio of death was 1.65 in the UK variant, compared to other less virulent strains. This means that the variant which is now dominant in Ireland, could be 65pc more lethal than previous dominant strains here.

While the ECDC report points out there were “limitations” to the dataset used in the analyses conducted on the “variant of concern”, it supported NERVTAG’s assessment that “it is likely” that infection with this variant is associated with an “increased risk of hospitalisation and death”.

Dr Glynn said the data mentioned in the ECDC report was “preliminary” data from early UK studies and as of yet, Ireland has not yet witnessed evidence of increased mortality from the B.1.1.7 UK variant. He said this will be kept under constant review.

The UK variant has also been shown to be 56pc more transmissible than previous variants circulating, according to studies quoted in the ECDC report.

Earlier today, Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly unveiled the location for all 37 mass vaccination centres across the country, with at least one centre in every county. Cork has five centres, Dublin has four and four counties have two, while all others have one centre.

Northern Ireland today crossed the milestone of 2,000 fatalities from Covid-19 as it recorded four further deaths and 234 new cases today.

