Coronavirus Ireland: 79 further deaths and 1,414 new cases confirmed

Another 79 people have died due to Covid-19 and 1,414 new cases of the virus have been confirmed by the Department of Health this evening.

This takes the number of people who have lost their lives to the virus in Ireland to 3,292, while the total case count now stands at 195,303.

The median age of those who died is 82 years and the age range is 56-98 years.

Of the cases notified today 59pc are under 45 years of age.

608 of the cases are in Dublin, 105 in Cork, 96 in Galway, 65 in Meath, 59 in Donegal and the remaining 481 cases are spread across all other counties.

As of 2pm today, 1,492 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 211 are in ICU.

Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health said; “We have experienced over 1,000 deaths and more than 100,000 cases in January 2021. We have reported more cases in one month than we experienced throughout 2020. This shows just how quickly this disease can spread and how much it can impact public health.

“The efforts by all of the population in following the basic public health advice has seen us reduce the incidence of the disease very rapidly compared to most countries in Europe.

“Despite the recent, significant decrease in cases, there remains a level of infection in the population which is double that seen at the peak of incidence last October. The next few weeks need to see us maintain compliance with all of the measures that are in place so that we can get to levels of the disease that are as low as possible.”

Read More

Elsewhere, there were 17 further deaths and 455 new cases confirmed in Nothern Ireland.

Online Editors