Coronavirus Ireland: 767 new cases and two more deaths confirmed

There have been 767 new cases of Covid-19 and two more deaths, the Department of Health has confirmed.

There has now been a total of 1,917 Covid-19 related deaths and 62,750 confirmed cases in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today 355 are men and 411 are women. Some 65pc are under 45 years of age.

There are 321 positive cases in Dublin, 84 in Cork, 47 in Meath, 34 in Limerick, 24 in Roscommon and the remaining 257 cases are spread across all other counties.

322 patients are hospitalised, of which 44 are in ICU.

Following the announcement of the latest figures, Dr Tony Holohan said that there are two sources of concern for Nphet.

"One is in relation to Dublin where we haven't seen the drop in the way we have seen it across the rest of the country.

"The other is in the age-specific increase in the incidence in people for the most part that are older. These people will experience a greater burden in terms of hospitalisations, mortality and adverse outcomes from this disease," Dr Tony Holohan said.

He added that many data sets reflect good behaviour and anticipatory behaviour from the general public where the public is making up its own mind and taking individual responsibility.

However, he added that he doesn't "anticipate" being able to lift restrictions earlier than December.

"I don't anticipate on the basis of anything we're seeing that we will be able to do anything like that.

"We would never rule anything out. If we think we need to make a change in any recommendations then we will. Do not take that as me signalling we are about that.

"What we would be concerned about is if we continue on the trajectory that we are on, then people may get ahead of us and think they can drop some of the measures they had previously been undertaking. That would give us great concern - there is no basis for that and people need to keep up the very high standards."

This comes as HSE Chief Executive Paul Reid has urged the public not to become complacent despite the drop in the numbers of cases being confirmed in recent days.

"[There are] some continued signs of encouragement this week. Reducing cases, positivity rates and close contacts.

"But hospital cases and ICU aren't reducing yet, so please let's keep our guard and resilience for the coming weeks as we aim to avoid the trend in Europe and the UK," he said.

