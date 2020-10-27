Coronavirus Ireland: 720 new Covid-19 cases confirmed and five further deaths

There have been a further 720 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the Republic of Ireland with five more deaths, the Department of Health confirmed today.

This brings the total number of cases in the country to 58,767.

The total number of Covid-19 fatalities in the state has now reached 1,890.

Meanwhile, there is increasing concern over the numbers being admitted to hospitals during the second wave of Covid-19 to hit the country.

Sunday saw the highest number of Covid-19 patients in hospital since May, with 344 patients being treated in total at one point. That figure fell during the day to 341.

Chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan stressed that too many people with Covid-19 symptoms, or those who are waiting on the results of a test, are not self-isolating.

"There are too many stories of people with symptoms/waiting on tests and not self-isolating, also contacts not restricting movements," he said in a post on Twitter.

"Spread the word and make sure we all know what to do if we have contracted Covid-19 or if we have symptoms of Covid-19.

"Even if you feel well, you still need to isolate for 10 days," he said.

Last Thursday he warned hospitalisations were likely to rise in the coming weeks, and these represent a delayed sign of increased infection among the population.

Yesterday Dublin recorded the ninth lowest two-week incidence rate nationally, showing early signs Level 3 was having an effect.

However, Donegal, which was also placed into Level 3 early, recorded the eighth highest two-week incidence rate despite the measures, with 329.8 cases per 100,000.

Cavan recorded the highest two-week incidence rate for the virus - with 967.5 cases per 100,000 cases, compared to an average of 309.0 per 100,000 for the country as a whole.

Meath recorded the second highest incidence, with 667.0 per 100,000 and Sligo recorded the third highest with 442.5.

The lowest national 14-day incidence rate was on July 3, when the rate was 2.98 cases per 100,000 population.

